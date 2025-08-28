ETV Bharat / opinion

Beijing's Narrative War and India's Blind Spot

When Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi recently visited New Delhi, cameras captured firm handshakes and smiling leaders. Headlines spoke of "renewed engagements", resumed flights, eased visas, and the reopening of the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage. These were modest outcomes. Yet Beijing’s media machine turned them into something grand. A story about Chinese pragmatism and American unreliability.

Xinhua, the official news agency, called the talks "constructive engagement." Global Times, the Communist Party’s nationalist tabloid, went further. It declared that "Trump's tariffs prove Washington does not see India as a natural ally". It urged New Delhi to scale down the Quad while embracing BRICS and the SCO. The message was blunt. The U.S. punishes, China delivers.

Historical Echoes of Duplicity

In 2017, during the Doklam standoff, Chinese outlets in Mandarin thundered that China must "teach New Delhi a bitter lesson". It even threatened a defeat worse than 1962. In 2020, after the deadly Galwan clash, Beijing's domestic messaging glorified the PLA and blamed India for provocation. Yet in English, the Chinese talked about dialogue and de-escalation. The tone was softer.

In Mandarin, it tells its domestic audience that India is a rival and the Communist Party must stay firm. In English, it tells Indians that China is cooperative and misunderstood. Indians rarely see the Mandarin version. They consume only the curated English one.

India reads China in English, but China thinks India in Mandarin.

File - External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar meets CPC Politburo member and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, in Johannesburg on 21 Feb, 2025 (ANI)

The Double Filter

Those in India's government, military, and diplomatic circles largely understand Beijing's duplicity. They know that what China says in Mandarin often contradicts what it projects in English. The problem arises in the wider political arena. Opposition parties, seizing on selective narratives pushed by Beijing or Western outlets, amplify them for domestic advantage. The government is then forced to react to optics rather than shape the story itself. In this way, propaganda designed abroad seeps into India's democracy and bends the debate.

After Trump's tariff hike, one leader mocked on TV: "So much for Modi’s friendship with America." The clip went viral. Others praised Beijing's reopening of the Kailash route as proof that "China gives, Washington punishes." These lines ignore the harder truths. China's support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, the mega dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo, or restrictions on rare earths. But in electoral politics, perception often beats policy. In India, the information war becomes the election war.

Optics vs. Reality

Even the diplomacy is spun. After Wang Yi’s talks, Beijing claimed India reaffirmed the "One China" policy, quoting India's foreign minister. New Delhi denied it. But Beijing's version spread abroad, shaping opinion.