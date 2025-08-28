Beijing's Narrative War and India's Blind Spot

When Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi recently visited New Delhi, cameras captured firm handshakes and smiling leaders. Headlines spoke of "renewed engagements", resumed flights, eased visas, and the reopening of the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage. These were modest outcomes. Yet Beijing’s media machine turned them into something grand. A story about Chinese pragmatism and American unreliability.
Xinhua, the official news agency, called the talks "constructive engagement." Global Times, the Communist Party’s nationalist tabloid, went further. It declared that "Trump's tariffs prove Washington does not see India as a natural ally". It urged New Delhi to scale down the Quad while embracing BRICS and the SCO. The message was blunt. The U.S. punishes, China delivers.
Historical Echoes of Duplicity
In 2017, during the Doklam standoff, Chinese outlets in Mandarin thundered that China must "teach New Delhi a bitter lesson". It even threatened a defeat worse than 1962. In 2020, after the deadly Galwan clash, Beijing's domestic messaging glorified the PLA and blamed India for provocation. Yet in English, the Chinese talked about dialogue and de-escalation. The tone was softer.
In Mandarin, it tells its domestic audience that India is a rival and the Communist Party must stay firm. In English, it tells Indians that China is cooperative and misunderstood. Indians rarely see the Mandarin version. They consume only the curated English one.
India reads China in English, but China thinks India in Mandarin.
The Double Filter
Those in India's government, military, and diplomatic circles largely understand Beijing's duplicity. They know that what China says in Mandarin often contradicts what it projects in English. The problem arises in the wider political arena. Opposition parties, seizing on selective narratives pushed by Beijing or Western outlets, amplify them for domestic advantage. The government is then forced to react to optics rather than shape the story itself. In this way, propaganda designed abroad seeps into India's democracy and bends the debate.
After Trump's tariff hike, one leader mocked on TV: "So much for Modi’s friendship with America." The clip went viral. Others praised Beijing's reopening of the Kailash route as proof that "China gives, Washington punishes." These lines ignore the harder truths. China's support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, the mega dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo, or restrictions on rare earths. But in electoral politics, perception often beats policy. In India, the information war becomes the election war.
Optics vs. Reality
Even the diplomacy is spun. After Wang Yi’s talks, Beijing claimed India reaffirmed the "One China" policy, quoting India's foreign minister. New Delhi denied it. But Beijing's version spread abroad, shaping opinion.
This is narrative war. It magnifies positives, suppress negatives, and control the story.
Taiwan and the Primary Source Advantage
India's blind spot is linguistic. Without Mandarin skills, it relies on secondary sources, China's curated English content or Western reporting. Both are filtered. Here India needs to think out of the box. Taiwan has built expertise in decoding Chinese discourse. Institutes like Academia Sinica and National Chengchi University (NCCU) track how Beijing speaks in Mandarin versus English. Their researchers have shown that when China talks about India in Mandarin, the tone is often hardline, stressing rivalry and "struggle." But in English, the same issues are softened into talk of "dialogue" and "partnership." By catching these differences early, Taiwan can give the policymakers a clearer picture of Beijing’s real intent.
Primary sources sharpen strategy; secondary sources skew it.
India’s Blind Spot
China has made perception management and psychological operations part of its statecraft. Washington too uses narrative power as a tool. India is still catching up. Too few Mandarin speakers. No national hub for real-time monitoring. Limited ability to counter hostile spins in time. On the battlefield of perception, India is fighting with blunt tools while adversaries use scalpels.
The Way Forward
If India wants genuine strategic autonomy, it must fill this gap. Three steps are urgent. First, expand Mandarin training in government, intelligence, and media and tap Taiwan's expertise. Second, create a translation and monitoring hub so Chinese discourse is tracked at source. Third, elevate perception management to a security priority, with faster rebuttals, coordinated messaging, and stronger projection of India's story abroad.
Conclusion
Wang Yi's visit showed how small gestures can be magnified when wrapped in the right story. China knows how to do this. The U.S. knows how to do this. India cannot afford to lag behind. Strategic autonomy is not only about troops on the border or ships at sea. It is also about narrative sovereignty.
Right now, India is letting others write its story. The way out lies in shifting from filtered impressions to unfiltered truths.
(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat)