Beijing’s Big Parade And What It Means For India

China held its first military parade in six years on Wednesday, to mark the 80th anniversary of Japan’s surrender in the Second World War. But this was not just about history. It was about politics, power, and messaging to the world.

For China’s leader Xi Jinping, the parade was a way to show that his country is now a central player in world affairs. Standing beside him were Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, and leaders from Iran, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, and Indonesia. In all, 26 foreign leaders were present.

What was just as telling was that the leaders of the United States, Europe, Japan, and almost all of the West other than a few like Serbia and Slovakia did not attend. Two faces stood out for India: Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir. Their presence in Beijing was meant to drive home two points. First, that Pakistan remains China’s closest military partner, and the relationship extends beyond arms sales into shared doctrine and joint signalling.

A view of the parade (AFP)

Second, that India must see China’s rise not only through the Taiwan Strait or the South China Sea, but also through Islamabad and Rawalpindi. For India, the event is a sign of how fast the balance of power in Asia is changing.

The Missiles and Machines

The parade was packed with carefully chosen displays. China rolled out its latest nuclear-capable missiles, including the DF-61, which can be launched from mobile platforms, and the JL-3, its longest-range missile launched from submarines. Together with other systems, these weapons give China what experts call a “nuclear triad”, the ability to strike from land, sea, and air.

Equally eye-catching were China’s hypersonic missiles, such as the DF-17 and YJ-21. These can travel at several times the speed of sound and change course mid-flight, making them difficult to stop. Alongside them were cruise missiles designed to hit ships and land targets with precision.

Weapons on display at the parade (AFP)

Another highlight was the new generation of drones and anti-drone weapons. China displayed swarms of unmanned aircraft, vehicles, and even sea vessels. Just as striking were the weapons designed to take drones down, lasers, microwave beams, and interceptors. Important lessons have clearly been drawn from recent wars in Ukraine and Gaza where drones played a big role.

The parade also introduced the flags of three new arms of the Chinese military: the Aerospace Force, the Cyberspace Force, and the Information Support Force. This was meant to signal that modern war is not just about tanks and planes, but also about satellites, networks, and information.

Soldiers of PLA at the parade (AFP)

The Optics

For India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence at the SCO summit but not at the parade was a careful balancing act. On one hand, India does not want to be boxed in by the United States of America’s unpredictable policies, especially after President Donald Trump imposed heavy tariffs and warmed up to Pakistan after the May conflict.

On the other, India cannot be seen as endorsing China’s military theatre. The message was simple: India will engage where it must, but it will not play second fiddle in Beijing’s show.

What It Means for India’s Security

Weapons on display at the parade (AFP)

For New Delhi, the most direct lesson is that what China parades today, Pakistan may field tomorrow. During Operation Sindoor, Pakistan used Chinese J-10C fighter jets armed with long-range PL-15 missiles against Indian aircraft. This was the first combat use of these systems. It is a reminder that Chinese advances do not stay in Tiananmen Square; they quickly find their way into our own skies.

Another cause of concern for India is Putin’s presence beside Xi. With Russia cut off from much of the West after the Ukraine war, Moscow now depends heavily on Beijing. India has long relied on Russia for weapons, submarines, and missiles. But if Russia shares more sensitive technology with China, and if that technology in turn strengthens Pakistan, India’s security could face new risks.

Missiles on display at the parade (AFP)

China displayed long-range artillery, high-altitude gear, and unmanned systems, all of which could be deployed along the Line of Actual Control. Coupled with new roads and mobilisation systems, the PLA is sending a signal that it can escalate on the border faster than before. The Himalayan border thus also formed part of this story of the Chinese theatrics.

How Our Neighbours See It

India must also ask: how will our neighbours read the parade? Bangladesh already a major recipient of Chinese loans will see in the parade proof that Beijing’s economic clout is backed by hard power. Nepal, caught between two giants, will find new reason to hedge more carefully between Delhi and Beijing. Sri Lanka, watching Xi and Putin together may conclude that China’s presence in the Indian Ocean is permanent.

Each of these readings shrinks India’s space in its own backyard unless we step up our diplomacy, deliver projects on time, and show that we too can be a reliable partner.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his counterparts Xi Jinping from China and Kim Jong Un from North Korea (AFP)

Southeast Asia’s Dilemma

The message was also carried across to Southeast Asia. Countries like Cambodia and Laos welcomed the show. Others like Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia were uneasy about Beijing’s growing naval power in the South China Sea as they do not want to choose sides yet. The longer America appears absent and distracted, the harder it will be for them to balance.

Perception and Power

The PLA has not fought a war since 1979. Corruption has weakened its senior ranks. Its joint operations are untested. The United States still has stronger alliances and more bases across Asia. These are the known weaknesses of the PLA. With this impressive show of Military, Economic and Diplomatic might is bound to generate momentum.

Tanks at the parade (AFP)

A US president imposing tariffs on allies and reaching out to Pakistan, while Xi hosts 26 leaders and parades new missiles, makes it look as if America is retreating and China is advancing. And in geopolitics, momentum often matters as much as hard numbers. Right now, it seems the belief is shifting in Beijing’s favour.

What India Must Do

India cannot afford to be a passive spectator. We need better air defences, more reliable missiles, and robust anti-drone systems. Wars today are fought not only with bombs but also with cyber-attacks, GPS spoofing, and satellite jamming. India must invest in secure communications and resilient infrastructure. Finally, we must stay flexible in our partnerships. The US is valuable but unpredictable. Russia remains important but is drifting closer to China.

Women soldiers marching at the parade (AFP)

India must keep its options open, work with multiple partners, and maintain true strategic autonomy.

The Final Takeaway

China’s parade was meant to impress. It has successfully created an impression that China is rising while others falter. For India, the danger is not only in the weapons on display but in how quickly they travel into Pakistan’s arsenal. Presence of Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir in Beijing was a reminder of China’s friendship with Pakistan.

A view of the grand parade (AFP)

In 1945, victory reshaped Asia. In 2025, China’s commemoration of that victory is a reminder that the balance of power in Asia is shifting again. Whether India emerges as a counterweight or gets boxed in will depend on how firmly we act today in our skies, on our borders, and across our neighbourhood.

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat.)