Battleground Bengal: Tamanna And Her Whizzed Out Birthday Wish For A Hairclip

The dead don't talk.

Tamanna Khatun was just another 10-year-old bubbly girl engrossed in her own world of fairies and flowers. She liked makeup and earrings. Studying in standard IV, it is beyond comprehension that she will know anything about the world at large, leave alone the volatile political dynamics of any place. But then, things are seldom the usual in rural Bengal.

When the first images of a bitterly weeping Sabina Yasmin appeared, a chart paper was pasted on the wall behind her. Covering the jutting bricks from the unplastered wall, the chart paper had a drawing of a flower with multi-coloured petals and a little girl's motif. A couple of stars surrounded the motif. Yasmin was clutching on a doll tightly while narrating one of the most harrowing scenes of her life, which had unfolded in front of her eyes on June 23.

It was result day and the ruling Trinamool Congress was leading by a comfortable majority from the Kaliganj Assembly seat in Nadia district where a bye-election had taken place. Party supporters had gathered around the counting centre from the morning, and even before the results were officially declared, Trinamool supporters took out a rally to celebrate the party candidate's win.

As the rally passed the Molandi area of Kaliganj, both Sabina and Tamanna came out of their house to witness the procession. In fact, as the rallyists passed the house initially, Tamanna had come down on the road to have a closer look. Drums were beaten, slogans were raised, and there were some occasional bursting of fire crackers – the usual stuff associated with any victory rally. But, something heinous was hiding behind the wall of dancing men, which Tamanna or her mother had no inkling of.

The little girl climbed back on her verandah, but kept staring at the dancing men in the rally all smeared in typical green gulal, identical to Trinamool Congress. Then, all of a sudden came a fire ball that literally ripped her open from chest to face. One of the crude bombs hurled from the victory procession, which targeted the residence of known CPI(M) supporter Hossain Sheikh of Barochandgar village, had found its victim. Tamanna Khatun was lying on her verandah with blood gushing out from her ripped apart throat and chest, with Sabina staring hard in shock and disbelief.

"They knew that we are CPI(M) supporters and that is the only reason they targeted us. Sockets (crude bombs in local parlance) was hurled at me also, but they missed. My daughter was not so lucky. I can't sleep or eat properly. The blood and her mutilated face keeps coming back to haunt me. The stole my daughter," is all that Sabina could say.

Tamanna Khatun can easily be termed as the latest victim in Bengal's blood-stained history of election related violence. But, the uncomfortable question which still awaits an answer is, has political violence become so commonplace in West Bengal that victory processions are turning out to be arenas of political killing and murder? Tamanna cannot not answer it as the dead don't talk, but those who can are also maintaining a sort of studied silence. Prime among them is Bengal's Didi or Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who also happens to be the state's home minister.

When the Kaliganj bypoll results came, Mamata was touring north Bengal. She did have a few lines pasted on her X-handle for the 10-year-old, which said she was shocked and deeply saddened at the death of a young girl in an explosion at Barochandgar in Krishnanagar police district. "My prayers and thoughts are with the family in their hour of grief. Police shall take strong and decisive legal action against the culprits at the earliest," the message ended.

Incidentally, Sabina has met the local district police superintendent and has threatened of a hunger strike if the accused in her daughter's death case are not arrested. She has squarely blamed Mamata Banerjee for sabotaging the investigation into her daughter's death.

"Mamata Banerjee is not allowing the police to conduct a free and fair investigation. I had categorically named 24 people in my FIR and out of them, only 10 have been arrested so far. The rest are simply roaming free in the locality. All I want is punishment for my daughter's murderers," Sabina said. The reaction to Sabina's outburst? The investigating officer of the case has been changed.

Barely three days after Tamanna died, rubbing salt into the split-open wound of a grieving mother who has seen her daughter blow up in front of her eyes, was Trinamool's Debra MLA Humayun Kabir. The former IPS officer-turned-politician reached Molandi with an envelop full of cash as 'compensation' to Sabina. The hapless mother outrightly rejected the 'offer', baring not only the level of insensitivity of the Trinamool Congress but also gradually exposing the dark underbelly of Bengal's politics as the 2026 Assembly elections draws close.

It is now only a couple of days to August 9, a grim reminder of what happened a year ago in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in the heart of Kolkata.

Initially taken aback by the abrupt burst of popular protests from the city's streets to the alleys of Bengal's mufassil towns, Mamata's lieutenants seemed to be at a loss. From 2011 when the party catapulted to power in the state outsmarting the CPI(M)-led Left Front to August 2024, they had never witnessed something like what happened following the gruesome rape and murder of 31-year-old female postgraduate trainee doctor inside the pulmonary ward of the hospital. The reclaim the night agitation, which spread like wildfire across the state with massive outpour of protests, mostly by the women, coupled with a 42-day long casework by junior doctors across state-run medical colleges and hospitals, had the Trinamool Congress to the corners.

But Didi knew, the dead don't talk.

An overcautious Mamata only had to tackle one single aspect, that of the protests led by women, as the TMC supremo could not afford any watering down of her women's voter base. She knew that her direct cash benefit scheme for women, the Laxmir Bhandar, has aligned the multi-hued Bengal rubicon into one single colour - green. After deftly tackling the Sandeskhali blisters from the BJP, Mamata has never looked back. The Trinamool Congress has not lost a single bypoll since the RG Kar rape and murder case. The winning streak has continued till Kaliganj.

The political cocktail which Mamata Banerjee has prepared with ingredients like the Jagannath Temple complex in Digha to pull the rug from under the feet of the BJP in her effort to leave no leeway to the saffron party in consolidation of Hindu votes, or the weekly protests she has charted out for her party workers dubbed as 'Bhasha Andolan' (language movement) against harassment of Bengali-speaking people in BJP-ruled states, she knows there is hardly any room left for the opposition when the polls come knocking early next year. And in the rumpus, the allegations of corruption, nepotism and the dismal law and order situation of Bengal will be relegated to the back bench.

Tamanna, which means hope, could have turned 11-years on July 28 and had wished for a pair of new hair clips from her migrant labour father Hossain, this birthday. The postgraduate medical student of RG Kar was likely to start a family this year. Neither will be round to see their wishes come true in Bengal. The dead don't talk.



