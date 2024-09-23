Ayushman Bharat: A Milestone In India's Healthcare Journey

As we celebrate the sixth anniversary of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), it is a moment of immense pride and reflection. Launched in September 2018, under the visionary leadership of our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, AB-PMJAY has grown to become one of the largest healthcare initiatives in the world. It represents the commitment of this government to provide equitable healthcare access for all citizens, especially the most vulnerable.

Over the last six years, this ambitious scheme has touched millions of lives, offering hope, healing, and, in many cases, life-saving treatment. The journey of AB-PMJAY has been a testament to what can be achieved when a nation comes together with the shared goal of improving the health and well-being of its people.



Transforming healthcare access

The core mission of Ayushman Bharat is simple but profound: to ensure that no Indian is denied healthcare because of their financial status. With an annual coverage of ₹5 lakh per family to cover secondary and tertiary hospital care, AB-PMJAY has provided the means for economically disadvantaged families to receive quality medical care at some of the best hospitals in the country, free of cost.

The recent decision of the Government of India to expand the benefits of AB PM-JAY to all the senior citizens of the age 70 years and above irrespective of their socio-economic status is a nuanced step to account for the changing demographic situation in our country. Earlier, families of our community health workers- Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA), Anganwadi Workers, and Anganwadi Helpers were brought under the cover of the scheme. As of today, more than 55 crore people are eligible for healthcare services under the scheme, and over 7.5 crore treatments of over worth Rs. One Lakh crore has been successfully provided. This is a remarkable achievement. Families that were once pushed into poverty due to catastrophic health expenses now have a financial shield that protects them from such crises. For families facing catastrophic health expenses, the scheme has been a lifeline. Testimonials from beneficiaries – from farmers to daily wage labourers – are abundant, with many describing how the scheme saved them from financial ruin.

In this sense, Ayushman Bharat has indeed delivered on its promise. The scope of the scheme is comprehensive, covering over 1900 medical

procedures, from complex surgeries like heart bypasses and joint replacements to treatments for diseases like cancer and kidney ailments. These are treatments that previously seemed out of reach for many, but AB-PMJAY has made them accessible, affordable, and available to all.

Expanding the network, strengthening the system

One of the hallmarks of AB-PMJAY has been its ability to create a robust network of healthcare providers. Today, more than 29,000 hospitals across India, including over 13,000 private hospitals, are empanelled under the scheme. This network spans rural and urban areas alike, ensuring that even those living in the most remote parts of the country can access quality healthcare services. The unique portability feature of the scheme has ensured that beneficiaries can avail treatment in hospitals across the country in addition to the state they belong to.

This vast network is supported by a robust IT infrastructure that ensures transparency, efficiency, and speed in claim settlements. The implementation of Aadhaar-based biometric verification and paperless claim processing has drastically reduced fraud and inefficiency, which are often challenges in such large-scale public welfare schemes.

The success of Ayushman Bharat has also catalysed improvements in other parts of the healthcare ecosystem. The scheme’s emphasis on quality healthcare has pushed hospitals, both public and private, to upgrade their infrastructure and services. Additionally, it has fostered an environment of healthy competition, encouraging providers to enhance patient care.

A focus on holistic healthcare

Ayushman Bharat is not just about hospital care. Alongside AB-PMJAY, the government has also been working to strengthen primary healthcare services through the creation of Ayushman Arogya Mandir (AAM). These healthcare centres are focused on preventive and promotive healthcare, aiming to reduce the overall burden of disease in the population. So far, over 1.73 lakh AAMs have been established across India, providing free screening, diagnostics, and medicines for common ailments and chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and cancer.

These centres are at the heart of our effort to move towards a more comprehensive and holistic healthcare model. By promoting wellness and early diagnosis, we hope to reduce the need for hospitalisation and make healthcare more sustainable in the long run.

Overcoming challenges and moving forward



As we celebrate the achievements of Ayushman Bharat, we must also acknowledge the challenges that lie ahead. The scale of the scheme is enormous, and with that comes the responsibility to continually adapt, refine, and improve it. We are constantly working to expand the reach of the scheme, ensure timely payments to hospitals, and enhance the quality of care provided to every beneficiary.

Going forward, we will continue to strengthen Ayushman Bharat, ensuring that it remains at the forefront of India’s journey towards holistic, affordable and quality healthcare. We are committed to expanding the list of treatments covered under the scheme, further increasing the number of empanelled hospitals, and continuing to build on the success of the Ayushman Arogya Mandirs.

A vision for a healthier India

As the Union Health Minister, I firmly believe that the health of a nation is the foundation of its prosperity. A healthy population is better equipped to contribute to the country’s growth, productivity, and innovation. Ayushman Bharat is central to this vision of a healthier and stronger Viksit Bharat.

The success of the scheme thus far reflects the hard work, dedication, and collaboration between the government, healthcare providers, and the people. However, our journey is far from over. We remain committed to the vision of the well-being and health of every citizen.

On this sixth anniversary of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, let us reaffirm our dedication to creating a healthcare system that is inclusive, accessible, and compassionate. Together, we will continue to build a healthier India for generations to come.