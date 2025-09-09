ETV Bharat / opinion

Analysis | What Should A Flood-Hit India Do?

Why is all this happening now? Of course it rained in the past too, with cloud bursts, but earlier there were trees and grasses on the mountain which could hold and slow down the water. The catchment areas of rivers and streams were still green with forests. Today most of these areas lay bare and naked. Leaving the very high Himalayas, the timber mafia with the help of power players have managed to exploit our forests. The same can be said for illegal mining in the mountains and on the river beds. For years now despite court orders, mining mafia is active and from the Ganga to Beas and beyond is taking out uncountable loads of bed rock. Over time this has destroyed the natural flow of the river.

People of Punjab having received 253.7 mm of rainfall in August are experiencing floods and comparing the current scenario to great floods of 1988. Punjab alone received 75% more rainfall than it usually does. As a result major barrage at Madhopur had to release waters because the barrage couldn’t hold any water. The various rivers and streams are overflowing and flooding the nearby villages from Himachal to Punjab. Roads, including six national highways in Himachal, are washed away along with settlements on the floods plains. And to give some gravity to the situation 45 cloud burst and 95 flash floods were reported in Himachal Pradesh alone.

Amritsar: Security personnel and volunteers use sandbags to repair a broken embankment as a preventive measure against erosion, at a flood-affected area in Ghonewala village of Ajnala, in Amritsar district, Monday, Sept. 8, 2025 (PTI)

Firstly the situation beginning with extreme rains hitting Mumbai and the Western India devastating through Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, etc. Then the second wave of monsoon winds from the Bay of Bengal travelling up to the Himalayan belts and additional vapour condensation and cloudburst in the Himalayas, has brought most parts of the country to a stand still. Even huge tracts of land next to the Yamuna river in Delhi-National Capital Region are now inundated with water.

A lot of water has flowed under and over all our bridges, Northern India from Jammu and Kashmir to Rajasthan and Punjab are all reeling under flood damages. Villages, homes and along people’s livelihood has been swept away with the monsoon. Punjab alone reports over 3 lakh acres of crop land affected by floods, while Rajasthan reported over 200 people dead and thousands rendered homeless to the heavy rains and floods. Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir are among the worst hit and the metrological department has issued red alerts for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh. So what is going wrong?

Kinnaur: Vehicles lie damaged after being hit by debris and boulders after heavy rainfall, at Wangtu, in Kinnaur district, Himachal Pradesh, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025. (PTI)

Once the flow changes or recedes, people are given permissions to settle and build on floods plains. We saw the case with Dharali and also in many places in Himachal where all property built on floods plains was washed away in minutes. Mal-development caused by unscientific road and hydel project construction have added to our woes.

So what can be done now? Primarily, the governments - state and Centre, need to work in tandem to have a white paper on the loss of lifespan with the commission/committee set up to listen to grievances of rescued persons and families of the deceased or missing. This way we can have transparency and also address the pain and hurt of the victims and survivors. India deserves to know about each live lost and a total assessment of the property losses and crop land losses are also necessary to identify patterns and prepare for the next floods or disasters.

New Delhi: Displaced people at a temporary shelter after the Yamuna river had crossed the evacuation mark last week, in New Delhi, Monday, Sept. 8, 2025. (PTI)

All future construction in the mountains or hills should not be done without local community wisdom. There shouldn’t be a centre imposed development plan for the fragile communities. Each project should have local stakeholders who can advise and assist in the planning and execution of the projects because they will have indigenous wisdom about the topography, better than an engineer or bureaucrat siting in a Delhi office. If the locals were consulted for technical advise, maybe the tragedy in Joshimath and other areas would have never happened.

Ecological and environmental assessments should be the deciding factor for projects based in the Himalayan eco-system, and not the least of considerations. We have already witnessed what happens when we don’t aline policy and projects with Nature. They wash away.

We also need a heavy crack down on timber and mining mafias. After the water recedes, they should be arrested for crimes against India. Deforestation is a major cause of amplifying the tragedy. If there were enough trees in the catchment areas and along the rivers, the floods wouldn’t have been so devastating. So a special laws needs to taken out, which aggressively promotes native trees plantation in the upper and middle Himalayas, but also penalises criminally any agent involved in tree cutting. Village communities can be given a quota for local sustainable use but only if they agree to replant and conserve forest areas.

Amritsar: Flood-affected villagers gather to collect relief materials, at Talwandi Rai Dadu village of Ajnala, in Amritsar district, Friday, Sept. 5, 2025 (PTI)

Flood plains should be marked for non-settlement, and it should be made impossible for any official to reverse this order. Similarly on forest lands in the Himalayan states, also no construction should be allowed on watershed areas also. The entire region should be protected.

Local disaster management communities should be created and instead of top-down approach, the disaster management officials ought to listen to the local communities on the historical solutions and present challenges to combatting floods, etc. Instead of disaster plans being created in Mumbai or Delhi or Pune, they should be done by local state universities and communities. Advance technologies on weather forecasting, cloud burst monitoring, etc should be deployed in the states with the most vulnerability.

Kullu: NDRF personnel during a search and rescue operation after two houses collapsed following a landslide due to heavy rainfall, at Akhada Bazaar area, in Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2025. (PTI)

