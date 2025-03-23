Geopolitics | U.S. Role in World Order

By Lt. Gen. K.R.Rao (Retd)

As stated in the Congressional Research Documents, since the end of World War II, being the only country capable and willing to lead this effort, U.S. has taken on a global leadership role, maintaining a liberal international order and promoting freedom, democracy, and human rights. At that time, the U.S. was.

The U.S. has followed an internationalist foreign policy, engaging globally to build a liberal order, and promote liberal internationalism or hegemony, to provide public goods and foreign assistance programs. With the support of its allies, the U.S. has ensured the territorial integrity of countries, resolved disputes peacefully most of the times, prevent the rise of regional hegemony. This included economic engagement, development, growth, and prosperity, and treating international waters, airspace, outer space, and cyberspace as international commons, defending and promoting freedom, democracy, and human rights as universal values while opposing authoritarian and illiberal governments.

The defined role involved U.S. to participate in wars like World War I, World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War, forming alliances such as NATO and taking political, diplomatic, and economic actions to contain the Soviet Union during the Cold War. However, in pursuing this goal, U.S. has sometimes supported nondemocratic regimes that view Russia, China, or Iran as adversaries, creating tension with the goal of promoting freedom, democracy, and human rights.

Gradual Changes in Role over Period

US finds that other countries are progressing far ahead both economically or militarily whether is China or North Korea or even Russia. While the U.S. role in the world has been stable over the past 70 years, the U.S. foreign policy has frequently changed due to several reasons, including changes in government and the international security environment. World has also been witnessing from Bipolar to Multipolar to Unipolar and again to Bi/Multi-Polar.

Some classic examples of its gradual shift are withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the Paris climate agreement, and the Iran nuclear agreement; proposing cuts to State Department and US Aid; divergent views on the value of certain U.S. alliances; affinity for certain authoritarian leaders and decisions to withdraw troops from northern Syria and Afghanistan.

Trump’s re-entry as the President has become catalyst in hastening most of his earlier thoughts with renewed vigour and Gung-ho attitude. This seems to have been duly supported by his support team of administration and advisor Elon Musk.

Just to recap, Trump’s recent sudden announcements on various issues affecting the world are - increase in tariffs practically to all the nations dealing with US, taking back of Panama Canal, asking Canada to become the 51st state of the U.S, vacating Gaza by the Palestinians to convert the same to riviera, action to push back all illegal immigrants, stopping of all US Aid programmes, designation of Ansar Allah as a foreign terrorist organization, leaving the World Health Organization, imposing sanction on International Criminal Court against its investigation on Israel, withdrawing from the Paris agreement on climate, reviewing US support to many United Nations Organisations, exploring the possibilities of buying Greenland, threat withdrawal of support to Ukraine and bargaining for Ukraine minerals, threat of war when required to enforce American dominance, gullible talk of World War III.

It is interesting to observe that according to Chinese scholar Peng Yuan, the director of the Institute of American Studies of the China Institutes for Contemporary International Studies, in the year 2011, the US had strengths were in Population, geographic position, and natural resources, Military muscle, High technology and education, Cultural/soft power, Cyber power, Allies, the United States having more than any other state, Geopolitical strength, as embodied in global projection forces, Intelligence capabilities, Intellectual power, fed by a plethora of US think tanks, global Strategic power.

However, he also noted where the US had slipped in Political power, as manifested by the breakdown of bipartisanship, Economic power, as illustrated by the post-2007 slowdown, financial power, given intractable deficits and rising debt, social power, as weakened by societal polarisation, institutional power, since the United States can no longer dominate global institutions.

The reasons are obvious in that the costs to the U.S. of defending and promoting the liberal international order have been substantial, including human casualties, financial and economic impacts, diplomatic impacts, and impacts on domestic values, politics, and society. U.S. interventions in Eurasia have often been more costly and less successful than anticipated, making a strategy of intervening less cost-effective in practice than in theory.

Internal Changes Affecting National Power

Trump signed sixty-one orders in the first 21 days, which is more than those signed by any other recent president in their first 100 days. While it is not intended to discuss the executive orders affecting the nation US however it is important for us to focus on those decisions which are being taken which is likely to affect the National Power and in turn its world power.

Conflicting Discussions within US

There have been a host of divergent views on various facets of US National Power our U.S. place as world power. Some of those are: Public opinion, especially from Democrats and Republicans, influences U.S. policy. People are now less willing to take part out of country commitments of war. U.S. finds that other countries, such as China and North Korea, are advancing economically and militarily. The withdrawal from Afghanistan indicates public opinion and the challenges the U.S. faces, thus making it difficult to maintain global leadership due to competition.

The U.S. has not always lived up to its ideals and consequently lacks sufficient moral standing to impose its values on other countries. At times, an interventionist policy can also erode those values at home. However, the U.S., though not perfect, yet retains ample moral authority and responsibility to function as a world leader, particularly compared to authoritarian countries like China or Russia or North Korea or Iran.

Interventions do also draw the U.S. into conflicts over issues that are not vital to U.S. interests. Here is the big payoff that the benefits of the U.S. role have been greater, such as preventing wars between major powers and defending and promoting vital U.S. interests and values. However, some opine that more restrained U.S. role might be less expensive in the short run but could risk damaging U.S. security, liberty, and prosperity overall by allowing the emergence of regional hegemons or a spheres-of-influence world.

U.S. budget deficits and debt suggest that the U.S. may no longer have the luxury for expansive a role in the world. Participation in international affairs does lead to excessive costs. However, even with limits on resources, the U.S. is a wealthy country that can choose to play an expansive role in international affairs. The costs of a more restrained role may be greater eventually than those of a more expansive role. These projections argue for getting the fiscal house in order primarily in terms of revenues and domestic expenditures, rather than advocating for a more restrained U.S. role.

The rapid growth in wealth and power of countries like China has made the U.S. less dominant globally, making it increasingly difficult or expensive to continue playing a role of global leadership.

Conclusion

History is replete with many instances where countries had risen in the hierarchy of World Power, but it has always been difficult to continue to retain the same over a protracted period. US is at that stage, to introspect as to how to retain its losing position. The recent actions by Trump appear to be a businessperson approach rather than that of a Seasoned Politician or a Diplomatic approach. It raises the basic issue whether being a number one economic power alone can make a country superpower?

A good national power will certainly lead to standing as a world power. US at present possibly is losing its own national power hence there are a lot of radical measures which are being taken inside the country by President Trump. Recent actions by Trump administration give a feeling that they do see the deterioration of US standing in world power and hence it is important to salvage whatever maximum one can regroup or get maximum advantage over the present situation before the US power deteriorates further. These actions to salvage its economic power are clearly visible. The entire focus today appears to be on regaining its economic power which is hoped will be the forebearer for word power.

Post COVID the world has realised the pitfalls of outsourcing and over dependence on other nations that it can lead to critical periods in the administration of the nation.US too has realised that excessive outsourcing for cheaper options has led them to be at the mercy of the dependent nations. Hence there is a sudden surge to decrease the dependence and encourage in house manufacturing. Concessions to Taiwan in chip manufacturing, or automobile industries are classic examples of moving in that direction.

Results of Trump Policies on many issues affecting the world have had partial successes and partial failures, resulting in retracting of some of the boldly announced measures while pursuing some. To name a few, are waiving of tariff US Naval ships in Panama Canal, Ukraine falling in line for minerals, Arab Nations not agreeing to Gaza being cleared of Palestinians and turning it to Riveria, 51st state of US, Greenland’s not for sale declaration, increase in tariff by all affected nations, internal courts giving stay on some executive orders.

While the approaches may differ but one cannot deny the route taken by Trump to ensure that America retains its economic power, by hook or crook, is in its national interest. However, a word of caution at this point is that the formula of world power must be clearly understood and executed to ensure that U.S. retains its position and the world power. It cannot afford to neglect the existing standing in the world. A balanced approach should be to find a via media i.e. while all efforts should be made to ensure that US gets back its economic power, it should not totally neglect the present reputation of US in the world; the moral or authoritative standing it has, or its role in United Nations and organisations which appears to have been thrown to the winds at this point of time.

