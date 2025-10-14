Analysis | Universities And Colleges Should Be Autonomous And Accountable
Autonomy in HEIs should not be seen just as administrative freedom. Paramount is academic autonomy to decide curriculum, pedagogy, assessment methods, and pace of delivery
India's higher education system, the third-largest, faces a paradox. It has vast potential, which seems to be constrained in its agility. Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in India, especially the Universities, which are about 1100, are assumed to be autonomous. Autonomy matters more in the 21st Century due to the dominance of the knowledge economy.
A country's global standing is increasingly determined by its ability to rapidly generate, disseminate, and apply knowledge. While the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 envisions multidisciplinary, flexible, and innovation-driven institutions, a vast majority of the Universities remain bound by rigid, centrally dictated rules.
NEP 2020 also desired that most of the colleges (about 45000) should soon become autonomous. To address the needs of globally connected, gadget-driven, goal-oriented, and growth-seeking learners (more popularly referred as 'Gen G'), the agility of the institutions is more critical. Today's students are compelled to learn through tech tools, with a global outlook, and do not hesitate to shift careers multiple times. In public Universities, faculty remain in comfort zones irrespective of the changing requirements.
Autonomy is crucial
Autonomy in HEIs should not be seen just as administrative freedom. Paramount is the academic autonomy to decide curriculum, pedagogy, assessment methods, and pace of delivery. Administrative autonomy to hire faculty, decide organisational structure and manage internal governance without excessive regulatory interference is equally important.
Financial autonomy to generate and utilise resources, set fee structures, and partner with industry without bureaucratic delays and research autonomy to define research priorities, create collaborations, and manage intellectual property rights are additional spheres where the HEIs need to be autonomous.
To swiftly respond to rapid technological changes in areas like Artificial Intelligence (AI), biotechnology, quantum computing, climate sciences, and space tech, HEIs need to evolve faster than regulatory bodies can update syllabi to instantly adapt courses, launch new interdisciplinary programs, and more importantly retrain faculty.
HEIs need to cater to Gen G's learning preferences through personalised learning pathways, which may be online–offline hybrid, to provide experiential learning through internships, start-up incubators, live projects etc, and the skill-first approach through industry certifications integrated with degrees. All these aspects require freedom from rigid, one-size-fits-all regulations seen in public Universities.
Global trends
India has a long way to go in enhancing global competitiveness with a handful HEIs in the global top 500 rankings. Recognised world-class universities like Harvard University, Cambridge University, MIT, Oxford, and the National University of Singapore (NUS) operate with the highest degree of autonomy. Without autonomy, Indian HEIs risk falling behind in attracting international faculty, students, and research funding.
Autonomous HEIs can quickly form cross-border collaborations, set up research Centres, and align projects to societal needs. Freedom through autonomy brings responsibility, forcing the HEI to shift from quality assurance from 'regulation by control to regulation by outcomes' in terms of graduate employability, research citations, and societal impact. HEIs that underperform should be mentored or merged, not micro-managed. We can learn or adopt with modification some of the International best practices. Singapore's NUS and NTU have independent boards but are accountable for performance contracts with the government.
Germany's excellence initiative shows that the funding is tied to demonstrated innovation and research leadership, not bureaucratic compliance. UK’s Quality Assurance Agency (QAA) sets standards but does not control curricula, where universities self-design programs.
Regulatory system
The state public universities (SPUs) and some of the Central Universities face challenges that include excessive regulatory overlap (UGC, AICTE, NCTE etc.), which slows down decision-making. Uniform rules for diverse institutions, ignores differences between rural, metro, teaching-focused, and research-intensive universities and many other aspects of HEIs.
Another major challenge in many HEIs is delayed adaptation to skill demands like AI and data analytics courses took several years to formally approve. These challenges are topped up by brain drain, where a good number of our top students go abroad due to a lack of modern, flexible programs within India. Autonomy shown on paper in the majority of HEIs is not visible in letter and spirit.
Gen G and beyond, HEIs in India need rapid course adaptation, flexibility to engage in HE in a multidisciplinary, micro-credentials-based, hybrid learning models. Global partnerships, joint degrees, faculty exchange and more importantly innovation ecosystem in the form of research parks, start-up hubs, are to be embraced. It should be realised that autonomy is not optional; it is the prerequisite for making Indian higher education globally competitive, future-ready, and capable of nurturing the aspirations of a tech-savvy, opportunity-seeking generation.
Autonomy and accountability
Granting autonomy should be paired with outcome-based regulation. Measure graduate employability, research output, and societal impact — not procedural compliance. Faculty senates, student councils, independent boards should be transparent and accountable. Compliance of social responsibility mandates in terms of inclusivity, regional engagement and sustainability initiatives.
Autonomy is not a privilege but a responsibility. It is a strategic necessity for India to be a 'Viswa Guru' in higher education, fulfilling the aspirations of Gen G. Without autonomy, we risk producing graduates for yesterday's jobs, not for tomorrow's opportunities. India must allow full academic, administrative, financial, and research autonomy for Universities, with a rider to meet defined performance benchmarks.
