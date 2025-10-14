ETV Bharat / opinion

Analysis: Ties With Taliban Part Of India’s Policy Of Strategic Pragmatism In Afghanistan

The Afghan Foreign Minister, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi's recent visit to India, a first of its kind, marks the culmination of India's incremental engagement with the Taliban, a process that has been underway through various channels since at least June 2022.

The visit is unique in the sense that a Taliban leader at the level of Foreign Minister was invited for interaction with his Indian counterpart in New Delhi, even though India, like most of the global players, has not yet accorded diplomatic recognition to the Taliban led government in Afghanistan.

Brief Background

Taliban is considered an ultra-radical Islamic organisation, proscribed by the UN. It first rose to power in 1996 in the wake of civil war in Afghanistan, following the withdrawal of the Soviet Union from Afghanistan in 1989. Later, the Taliban was driven out of power by the military intervention by the US and allies in 2001, who accused the Taliban of providing sanctuary to the masterminds of the deadliest 9/11 terror attacks on the World Trade Towers and the Pentagon in the US.

Once the Taliban regime was driven out, a democratic government was established in Afghanistan, which enjoyed recognition by the international community. For the next two decades, the US fought an inconclusive war against the Taliban in Afghanistan. Ultimately, the US decided to withdraw from Afghanistan and, for this purpose, entered into an agreement with the Taliban in 2020 on the withdrawal on the condition that the Taliban would not target the US and its allies.

An inclusive government with representatives from various segments of the political spectrum of the Afghan society was expected to be formed in Afghanistan through intra-Afghan negotiations and consultations, which did begin but broke down. On 15th August 2021, the armed Taliban walked into Kabul literally without facing any significant resistance.

The Afghan government collapsed, and the Taliban regime 2.0 took control of the country. Since then, the Taliban has consolidated its control over the country, though the terror outfit ISIS(K) does pose some challenges to the regime.

In the last four years, there has been some dilution in the international isolation which the Taliban 2.0 had faced in the initial stages. While Russia has accorded diplomatic recognition, there are many other countries, including China, which are engaging with the Taliban at different levels.

Reconstructing Afghanistan

Coming back to the current scenario, both the Taliban and India have their own reasons to engage each other. From the very beginning, the Taliban made explicit attempts to reach out to India, assuring India that its more than $3bn investments (made between 2001-2021) were safe and India was welcome to complete the unfinished projects.