Analysis | One Nation, One Election And Federalism

By Anil Kumar Vaddiraju

The arguments put forward for a single election across the nation and across the three tiers of government is made on the following grounds: A single election is economic and saves public exchequer, presently the governments at different levels spend huge amounts on the electoral process, these could perhaps be reduced if there is a single election every five years.

Second, the deployment of the personnel for each election is huge and involves bureaucracy and security personnel of a large magnitude. A single election perhaps could save the time and efforts of these personnel. The saved time and efforts could be deployed for other purposes. Third, a single election saves the country from policy paralysis during multiple elections. That public policy decision-making suffers during the elections. If there are frequent elections, the attention and focus of the entire machinery of the government and the stakeholders in the policy process will be on the election outcome rather than on the preparation and implementation of public policies.

It is definitely true that the electoral process is the fulcrum for any representative democracy. Democracies depend on elections for electing governments and mobilising legitimacy. However, what and how these elections should be conducted is certainly more than a question of procedural economy, cost efficiency and policy effectiveness.

While there might be benefits owing to a periodic single electoral process as mentioned above, which arguments may be true to an extent, there is also a downside. The problem with a periodic single election in a diverse country such as ours is that elections to the states have different periodicity and qualitatively differ in their nature from state to state. The multiple elections can ensure that if one election in one state, or at one level, is flawed the subsequent election can modify the pattern and take care of the flaws in the electoral process. These periodicities of elections in different states should be respected and maintained.

File - Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the supporters as he arrives at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters to celebrate the party's win in the Delhi Assembly elections on February 8, 2025 (ANI)

Second, there is the question of federalism. The Union government alone does not control all the elections. The elections to the local-self governments are in the domain of state governments. And with the single election put in place constitutionally, there is always a danger of some government in future not holding any governmental election at all, at any level, or in any state.

The fourth point is that India is one nation but a diverse nation. The diversity of the nation is broadly on two counts, the economic diversity and non-economic diversity. The economic diversity of states indicates the differential level of development of the states. The non-economic diversity is proverbial in terms of language, ethnicity, religion, dialects etc. The Indian states reflect and are organised in such a way that the diversity is maintained within the unity of the nation-state.

To take the first aspect i.e., the economic differentiation and diversity of the Indian states, the period since the economic liberalization has seen some states growing at faster rate than the others. This has resulted in massive regional disparities contributing to the exacerbation of already existing diversity.

Infographic for article on One Nation and One Election (ETV Bharat)

As is clear from the above Table (although this data needs updating) the trend of increasing inequality between the Indian states is clear from the above Table. I am sure the latest trends support this claim.

The non-economic diversity is also accentuated and is under pressure with inter-state migration and the differences between the natives and the migrants cropping up often. Also, there is a vertical dimension of the difference between the majority community and the minority communities.

Given the above reasons, it is difficult to argue in favour of a single election, across the states and across the different levels of the government. If at all, we need to protect the diversity of the nation, we would perhaps be better if we respect the present system of multiple elections.

This is the case so even if democracy and multiple elections are relatively expensive and time and effort consuming. In the interest of longer term survival of democracy, and in the interest of federal interests — the interests of federal diversity and the interests of the third tier of the government — and in the interest of better legitimacy for the democratic legislative process in the country, the change toward the one election for the entire country may not help the matters.

This is besides the role of big money in elections. If the big business can influence one big electoral battle and purchase the big election through its media and money power, we would be jeopardizing the political interests of the 1.4 billion people for the sake of homogeneity, uniformity, and economy.

One final point is that single elections can possibly become highly plebiscitary. Whether it is the Congress or the Bharatiya Janata Party, single elections may be won or lost on plebiscitary calls. The net loser, therefore, will be the states. The process of single periodic election can save the exchequer, can save the resources, time and efforts of the personnel and perhaps can help in streamlining the public policy process, however, the down side of this is the federal questions are likely suffer owing to the factors discussed above. The power over the elections of local governments; the question of periodicity that already exists; and the question of the possibility of nationwide calls for plebiscitary voting are the major problems with periodic single elections.

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are that of the writer. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat.