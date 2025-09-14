ETV Bharat / opinion

Analysis | India-US Relations: Between Pressure, Pushback, and A Possible Reset

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump shake hands as they deliver a joint press statement after their meeting at the White House, in Washington, DC on Feb 14, 2025 | File photo ( ANI )

By Vivek Mishra Published : September 14, 2025 at 10:54 AM IST 5 Min Read

After weeks of friction, Donald Trump appears to be softening his stance on India. The offensive narrative from Washington, possibly designed to coerce New Delhi into submission, has started to lose steam. The relentless criticism that Trump’s close advisors, particularly Peter Navarro, Scott Bessent, and Howard Luttnick, unleashed against India resembled a new form of coercive diplomacy. However, the administration seems to have realised that its war of words was not producing the intended results. Unlike in Trump’s first term, India refrained from engaging in a tit-for-tat response. New Delhi neither publicly countered Washington’s invective nor imposed retaliatory tariffs against the United States. Instead, India opted for strategic silence. At the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visible camaraderie with leaders of China and Russia served as a subtle pushback against Trump’s tactics. The imagery of Modi shaking hands with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin was enough to prompt a sharp reaction from the US President, who took to declaring that “India has been lost to the deepest, darkest China.” Washington’s uneasiness with India’s overt signalling of strategic alternatives was clear. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the venue of the SCO Summit, in Tianjin on Sept 1, 2025 | File photo (ANI) Even Trump’s team understands that despite his aggressive trade strategy, India remains one of the most viable bridges between the West and an expanding bloc of countries increasingly aligned against Washington. This group, loosely represented by what some analysts now call CRINK - China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and their partners - does not necessarily overlap with the broader Global South. Nonetheless, the symbolic weight of these alignments is not lost on Washington. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the venue of the SCO Summit, in Tianjin on Sept 1, 2025. | File photo (ANI) Rise of Alternatives There is growing concern within the Trump administration that a political-strategic axis is taking shape, led by emerging economies and coalitions like BRICS. Collectively accounting for nearly 40% of global GDP, these countries exert significant financial and political leverage. China, the world’s second-largest economy, has already demonstrated how its retaliatory policies can inflict real pressure on the US, as seen in the ongoing trade negotiations. By curbing critical exports of rare earth minerals, Beijing forced Washington to grant concessions, including a temporary three-month window to resolve trade disputes. On the Russian front, the US continues to grapple with one of its most daunting foreign policy challenges to end the Ukraine war. Despite the high-profile Alaska Summit between Trump and Putin, prospects for conflict resolution remain distant. Against this backdrop, Washington’s pressure on neutral countries such as India, whose role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict is minimal, appears misplaced. Instead of bending, New Delhi is exploring new partnerships and recalibrating its foreign policy choices.