Analysis | How China's Expanding Investments In Bangladesh Is A Strategic Challenge For India

Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and Bangladesh’s interim government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus during the China-Bangladesh Conference on Investment and Trade in Dhaka on Sunday, June 1, 2025. ( X@ChiefAdviserGoB )

New Delhi: As Bangladesh’s interim government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Sunday said that large-scale Chinese investments will be a “game-changer” for his country, India is likely to be taking note – and not without unease.

“Chinese companies are the masters of manufacturing in the globe and we want to be your partner,” the Daily Star news website quoted Yunus as saying while inaugurating a daylong China-Bangladesh Conference on Trade and Investment. The daylong conference was jointly organised by Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA).

Yunus said that tens of millions of Bangladeshi youth desperately need good jobs to express the skill and tenacity they have in making a mark in history. “Bangladesh stands at the cusp of a transformative era,” he said. “Our interim government has been steadfast in implementing reforms aimed at enhancing the investment climate, streamlining regulatory frameworks and ensuring a conducive environment for business operations.”

He further stated that these efforts are designed to attract foreign direct investment, stimulate economic growth, and create employment opportunities for young people. According to the Daily Star report, the conference saw the participation of the largest-ever Chinese business delegation to visit Bangladesh, comprising over 150 investors and business leaders representing scores of companies, including some of the largest in China.

While investment is generally welcome in developing economies, the scale, scope, and strategic nature of Chinese involvement in Bangladesh will raise serious concerns for India and the broader regional balance of power.

India’s foremost concern is rooted in geopolitics. Chinese investments in Bangladesh – especially in infrastructure such as ports, energy, and telecommunications – are seen in Delhi through the prism of strategic encirclement. This is often referred to as the “String of Pearls” theory, which posits that China is developing a network of commercial and military facilities around India to secure its own maritime interests and potentially constrain India’s influence.

Ties between India and Bangladesh have been tense ever since Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted from power after a students’ agitation against job quotas snowballed into a mass uprising against what people called her authoritarian style of governance. Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Yunus on the sidelines of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit in Bangkok in April this year, the latter’s comments have continued to be unfavourable for India.

Bangladesh has long been considered within India’s natural sphere of influence, bolstered by historical, cultural, and geographic proximity. While Dhaka had, under former Prime Minister Hasina, maintained strong ties with Delhi, it has also actively pursued a “balanced” foreign policy that welcomes Chinese capital and technology.

If China becomes Bangladesh’s largest economic partner and infrastructural developer, New Delhi risks losing its traditional leverage. Chinese funding often comes without the democratic and environmental safeguards demanded by Western or Indian partners, making it more attractive in the short term to many developing countries.

Bangladesh is a critical gateway for India’s landlocked northeastern states. India has invested heavily in connectivity projects through Bangladesh, such as rail and road links and the use of Chittagong and Mongla ports. Chinese involvement in these same corridors could create operational or security challenges.