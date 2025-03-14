Analysis | Cracks In Nepal's Democracy

Political stability in Nepal, a Himalayan state with a rich history of struggle and transformation, is once again under threat. The hard-earned parliamentary democracy appears to be showing cracks, which could undermine its fragile foundations. Unlike the usual conflicts between political parties — typically centered on forming and breaking coalitions — this time, the threats to Nepal's democracy come from two distinct forces: pro-monarchist constituencies advocating for the reinstatement of the ousted monarchy and the corrupt, inefficient political system that has stifled governance.

On March 9, 2025, Kathmandu’s streets witnessed a massive rally, with thousands of monarchy supporters, reportedly led by the pro-royalist Rashtriya Prajatantrik Party (RPP), demanding the reinstatement of Gyanendra Shah, the ousted monarch of Nepal. The demonstrators claimed that the current government and its political system have failed to address the grievances of the people. Although the demand for a return to monarchy — driven primarily by the small constituency within the RPP — is not entirely new, the sheer number of people who participated in the March 9 protests raised serious concerns about the future of democracy in Nepal.

Former King Gyanendra Shah of Nepal arrives at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, March 9, 2025 (AP)

Further complicating matters, recent statements from the former king, Gyanendra Shah, have added fuel to the debate. On February 18, 2025, during Nepal’s National Democracy Day, Gyanendra Shah remarked that "politics that adopt a prohibitive approach does not strengthen democracy. The arrogance, personal interests, and dogmatism of the parties and the opposition cannot make democracy dynamic."

While the former king did not explicitly call for the restoration of the monarchy, such statements, coupled with the recent protests, have undeniably raised alarms about the stability of Nepal’s democratic framework. Nepal’s journey toward establishing a democratic governance system has been anything but straightforward.

Former King Gyanendra Shah of Nepal waves upon his arrival at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, March 9, 2025 (AP)

The Jana Andolan (People's Movement) of 1990 brought about a partial move toward multiparty democracy, although the king retained supreme authority. However, in 1996, the country witnessed an armed insurgency led by the Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist (CPN-Maoist), which called for the formation of a constituent assembly to draft a new constitution, the establishment of a democratic system, and the abolition of the monarchy. The ensuing decade of violence ultimately resulted in the Comprehensive Peace Agreement between the Seven Party Alliance and the CPN-Maoist, bringing an end to the armed insurgency.

Following this agreement, Nepal's political landscape began to change, culminating in the abolition of the monarchy on May 28, 2008, and the declaration of Nepal as a secular republic. However, this shift to republicanism did not bring about immediate political stability. The interim constitution of Nepal vested sovereignty in the people, but the struggle to institutionalise democracy persisted.

- Former King Gyanendra Shah of Nepal waves upon his arrival at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP)

Seven years later, in 2015, a new constitution was finally adopted after significant delays—partly due to the Madheshi movement demanding political equality and factionalism within major political parties. The 2015 constitution, despite disagreements over some of its provisions, arguably institutionalised democracy in Nepal. Yet, despite the success of ending a decade-long armed movement, abolishing the monarchy, and establishing a secular democratic republic, Nepal's state has not been able to provide political stability.

Over the past 17 years, the country has seen 13 different governments, none of which have completed their full terms. The current coalition government, led by the Nepali Congress and the Communist Party of Nepal-United Marxist Leninist (UML) under Prime Minister Krishna Prasad Sharma Oli, is mired in accusations of corruption, inefficiency, and poor governance. Previous governments have similarly failed to deliver effective leadership.

The political system in Nepal is structured as a democracy, but its practical implementation has often fallen short of expectations. Political parties — arguably the bedrock of democracy — are often preoccupied with forming and breaking alliances, frequently driven by the pursuit of power rather than the public good. This lack of stable governance and the failure to cultivate a democratic spirit within political parties have eroded the legitimacy of Nepal’s democracy.

This legitimacy crisis is a key factor contributing to the cracks in Nepal's democratic framework. In such an unstable political environment, where the legitimacy of democratic governance is under question, the pro-monarchist protests represent a significant challenge. The question that arises is whether these monarchist forces — and the former king — will succeed in their efforts. A closer look reveals that pro-royalist political parties like the RPP have limited support within Nepal’s broader political landscape.

In the most recent election, the RPP secured just six percent of the vote and won only fourteen seats in the 275-member parliament. Additionally, the popularity of the former king, Gyanendra Shah, has dwindled over time, as many Nepalese remember his authoritarian actions in 2005, when he suspended parliament and seized political power.

Taking these factors into account, it seems unlikely that the monarchy will be restored in Nepal anytime soon. However, the fact that a large number of people have rallied for its return signals a deeper discontent with the current state of democracy. In a politically volatile country, such mass gatherings calling for the return of a system that was abolished through popular struggle are cause for concern. The political elites, both in power and opposition, must work together to restore good governance and reinvigorate democratic ideals to prevent the collapse of Nepal’s hard-won democracy.

Moreover, Nepal can learn important lessons from the experiences of other countries. A prime example is Bangladesh, where a failure to address governance issues and the grievances of the people allowed undemocratic forces to gain traction. If Nepal’s political parties and leaders ignore the needs of the populace, they risk providing opportunities for undemocratic forces to exploit dissatisfaction and threaten democratic institutions. Nepal's journey towards democracy has been long and tumultuous, marked by both progress and setbacks. As the nation faces new challenges from pro-monarchist movements, the people and their leaders must recognise the importance of safeguarding democracy. Strengthening the spirit of democracy, ensuring effective governance, and addressing the legitimate grievances of the people are key to preserving the fragile democratic system. Nepal’s hard-earned democracy cannot afford to take these lessons lightly.

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are that of the writer. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat)