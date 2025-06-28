Analysis: Ceasefire Or Not, Middle East Crisis Is Far From Over As Core Issues Remain Unresolved

The dropping of bunker buster bombs by the US on Iran's three nuclear sites on 22nd June 2025 amid an ongoing military conflict between Israel and Iran was the culmination of a process which began way back in 1979 till which time Iran under the rule of Monarch — Shah of Iran — had enjoyed cordial relations with both the USA and Israel.

Brief Recap

In February 1979, the Shah of Iran's pro-US constitutional monarchy was overthrown in a revolution, and a new regime led by the Shiite Muslim leaders assumed power. Relations between Iran on the one hand and Israel and the US on the other have since then gone from bad to worse and are marked by a high degree of mutual distrust and hatred. The reasons are multiple and include ideological as well as geo-political and strategic.

Mourners gather in Islamic Revolution Square (Enghelab Square) to attend the funeral ceremony of the Iranian army generals, nuclear scientists and their family members who were killed in Israeli strikes, during a funeral ceremony in Tehran. Iran, Saturday, June 28, 2025. (AP)

Iran has been consistent in its support for the Palestinians in their quest for a homeland, so far denied by Israel, which refuses to accept the two-state solution offered by the UN. In its support for the Palestinian cause, Iran has cultivated armed groups, namely Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon and Houthis in Yemen, as its proxies to target Israel and also the US.

Iran’s nuclear programme is yet another bone of contention. Iran claims that, as a signatory to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons or NPT, it is entitled to the development of nuclear technology for peaceful purposes. The US and its allies, particularly the Europeans, however, have all along insisted that Iran’s nuclear programme is eventually intended to develop a nuclear bomb and that Iran is very close to achieving its objective. Israel insists that Iran’s nuclear programme is a threat to its existence. Ironically, no demands have been made on Israel to abandon its estimated 90 nuclear warheads.

Iran's Nuclear Issue And JCPOA

It would be relevant to recall that Iran's nuclear issue was more or less settled in April 2015, when under President Barack Obama, the United States and five other world powers (the UK, France, Russia, China, and Germany) signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. However, one of the first acts of President Donald Trump in his first term was to walk out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

He repeated this act at the very beginning of his second term as well. Was he in his mind contemplating using Iran’s nuclear programme as a pretext to target its nuclear facilities at some point in time and enforce regime change, just like the US administration had used the bogey of “weapons of mass destruction” in Iraq to attack it and neutralise Saddam Hussein?

Over the years, Iran and Israel (the latter with strong moral, political and material support from the US) have remained engaged in proxy and shadow wars. Arguably, one of the most devastating episodes started on 7th October 2023 when Hamas attacked Israel and Israel took it as an opportunity to weaken Iran’s three proxies (Hamas, Hezbollah, Houthi) before launching a direct attack on Iran on 13th June 2025, which was strongly retaliated by Iran.

It all ended with the US’s direct entry by way of dropping bombs on three nuclear sites of Iran on 22nd June 2025, something which was beyond the military capabilities of Israel. The stated objective was to put an end to Iran’s nuclear ambitions in the interests of international peace and security.

Current Scenario

The US has managed to enforce a fragile ceasefire between Iran and Israel after twelve days of conflict. However, Trump himself is not sure how long it will last. Further, there is no credible assessment as yet available on the actual damage caused to Iran’s nuclear facilities, and therefore no certainty that the USA/Israel have achieved the objective of completely “obliterating” Iran’s nuclear facilities as claimed by Trump and contradicted by a segment of American society, besides Iran. So, is the nuclear issue settled? Moreover, the Palestine issue remains on the table. Hezbollah and Houthis are down but not out. So, the clouds of uncertainty are likely to hover over the Middle East in the foreseeable future.

A Palestinian man carries the body of his child who was killed along with others in an Israeli strike that targeted a school in the northern Gaza Strip, at Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Friday, June 27, 2025. (AP)

Middle East Remains Uneasy As Military Spending Soars

An indication of how volatile the Middle East remains is the rise in the middle expenditure in regions, which has reached an estimated $243 billion in 2024, an increase of 15 per cent from 2023 and 19 per cent more than in 2015, according to data published by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

Israel’s military expenditure surged by 65 per cent to $45.3 billion in 2024, the steepest annual increase since the Six-Day War in 1967. Its military burden rose to 8.8 per cent of GDP, the second highest in the world.

Military Spending in Middle Eastern Arena (ETV Bharat Graphics)

Regional And Global Impact

Israel-Iran, Israel-Palestine issues are essentially regional but have considerable global implications, including security as well as economic.

Importantly, the US attack on Iran has sent a strong signal that the US can go to any extent to protect its national interests. The US military action has once again reinforced the current trend in geopolitics that the powerful countries can use force at their will to achieve political objectives; this appears to be becoming a “new normal”. The other recent examples in this context include Azerbaijan’s military action to liberate its occupied territories around Nagorno-Karabakh, Russia’s “Special military operation” in Ukraine to pre-empt Ukraine’s entry into NATO, Hamas’ attack on Israel, etc. The “new normal” is once again raising legitimate questions about the efficacy and relevance of the UN and other institutions of global governance.

The economic fallout of military conflicts in the Middle East can be devastating. First and foremost, the region is a source of significant global supplies of oil and gas, and therefore, there will be a serious impact on the energy security of several countries, including India. Higher oil prices will have a cascading effect and lead to inflation. Supply chains will be disrupted, causing damage to global trade.

The closure of airspace in the region will be a setback for the aviation industry and tourism, with consequential damages to other related sectors of the economy. Besides the energy sector, India will be affected in more than one sense. India’s trade and connectivity projects, such as Chabahar Port, India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, will be adversely impacted. Further, it would be an enormous task to evacuate millions of Indians living and working in the Middle East and sending remittances to the tune of $125 billion annually to India.

Need To Address Core Issues

In short, the threat to regional security in the Middle East with global implications is not yet over. The priority of the international community should be to seek solutions for the core issues, such as the two-state solution for Israel and Palestine and a closure to Iran’s nuclear issue. Efforts must also be made to ensure that there is no unilateral use of force -- neither by state nor by non-state actors -- to achieve political objectives.

Collective efforts and intentions are needed to reform and strengthen the United Nations so that it can effectively play its assigned role of ensuring peace and security in the entire world. Looks like a tall order? Or is it too late to reverse these trends? But it is a must to prevent “world order” from further degenerating into “world disorder”.

