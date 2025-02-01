Analysis | Budget 2025: Hope, Growth And Concerns Amid Promises Of Investment, Employment And Income Generation

By Pratim Ranjan Bose

The Union Budget 2025 is a culmination of thoughts expressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Economic Survey. From middle class to infrastructure, agriculture energy, and ease of doing business – everything that was discussed over the last two days found a place in the budget.

While the deep dive analysis will take time, going strictly by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s speech, the budget comes up with loads of promises to trigger growth, investment, employment and income generation.

Moving towards an expenditure tax regime?

However, there are concerns as well. The most critical of them is how the government will mitigate the finance gap and step up infrastructure building? Revised estimates for 2024-25 show that the fiscal deficit will be restricted at 4.8 per cent against the targeted 4.9 per cent. However, there was one catch, the infra spending was 10 percent less than budgeted.

The finance minister is targeting to restrict fiscal deficit at 4.4 per cent in 2025-26. This is on top of sacrificing Rs 1,00,000 crore of revenue in direct taxes and nine per cent increase in the Budget size. The change in income tax structure was overdue. Former finance minister, Late Arun Jaitley, said that the salaried class was bearing the burden of the beast.

The growing popularity of phone-based digital transactions and goods and services tax (GST) together helped the government track income and transaction trails in the economy. Income tax return filing has increased substantially. However, the total income tax net is still very small. Politically and economically, therefore, it is not wrong for the government to reduce the load of the salaried class. They will now be left with more cash to invest and spend.

With up to Rs 12 lakh annual income kept outside the tax bracket and tax slabs reworked; income tax will henceforth be applicable only to the rich and the highly paid. The rest of the economy is moving towards an expenditure tax paradigm.

There are a couple of gains of this arrangement. First, this will incentivise the use of digital transactions among smaller businesses like the mom-and-pop store owners, fish sellers etc. Formal economic activities will expand, cash economy will shrink and, the government will have better data on income generation. The benefits will come through better planning.

The immediate anticipated benefit lies in push to urban consumption – which was trailing in recent months - and savings. Indian middle class is already a major investor in mutual funds through SIPs. Higher investment should boost the stock market and improve the prospect of domestic companies to tap local finance.

Essentially, the government is trying to mitigate revenue sacrifices in direct taxes through higher mop-up in GST, capital gains tax etc. But will that be enough to step up funding in infrastructure building? Remember, agriculture and petroleum are still out of the GST net. This coupled with exemptions and complex rate imposition (refer the popcorn and caramelised popcorn controversy) are resisting optimisation of GST potential.

Ideally, it would have been better to organise the house before making a move towards expenditure tax paradigm. No doubt that the political and federal compulsions are coming in the way of making GST more effective. But weaknesses are apparent. Incidentally, there is not much reference of divestment either, which could be a definite option to increase revenues. Leaving the sole exception of Air India, the Modi government did not push the disinvestment agenda.

Back to PPP?

The budget did not give much clue about financing infrastructure projects. However, there is a reference of private-public partnership. "Each infrastructure-related ministry will come up with a 3-year pipeline of projects that can be implemented in PPP. States will also be encouraged to prepare PPP proposals," the finance minister said.

Historically, PPP has a very poor success rate in India. The Manmohan Singh government of Congress-led UPA, focussed on private investments to build infrastructure. The pitfalls were visible particularly in the highway sector. Companies rushed out to invest. Banks offered loans through the regular time-barred routes applicable in building factories etc. Repayment was planned through toll collection.

No one thought that monetisation of a segment depends on completion of the entire length of the highway. There were little considerations of the legal, administrative and technical uncertainties involved in the highways construction.

The result was catastrophic. As in 2014, the highway sector was saddled with defaulting companies, bad debts and incomplete projects. The Narendra Modi government opened its purse to bring life back to the sector. The infrastructure boom of the last decade came mostly on government finance. In a parallel initiative infrastructure investment funds (InvIT) were introduced for divestment of successful projects to investors.

The innovation proved effective. InvITs gained popularity, particularly among the foreign pension funds, who looked for moderate but steady return opportunities. It is not clear if the Modi government is trying to depend on the PPP route. If so, infrastructure growth may suffer. India doesn’t have the ecosystem to support private investment in infrastructure. There must be a reason why no private and foreign bank offers loans in the infrastructure sector in India.

Tall promises

The Finance Minister promised to “transform” India Post into “a large public logistics organisation." Right thoughts indeed. Global logistics giant DHL was once German postal department (Deutsche Post). But any transformation must start from corporatisation. India Post is governed by a British-era act which must go before we talk of change. Then there are issues of investment, change in work culture, knowledge acquisition etc. Changing India Post can surely be part of a long-term plan that should take a minimum of 10 years to materialise.