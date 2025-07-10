ETV Bharat / opinion

Analysis | BRICS Dangles Between Promise And Internal Contradictions

Yet, the BRICS itself is not without internal contradictions. On the one hand, BRICS’ economic weight is rapidly chasing that of the G7, challenging the institutional dominance of Western economies. The coalition’s focus on technology transfer and affordable climate financing highlights a divergence from Western priorities, resonating with developing nations. On the other, the summit also exposed internal tensions, as the group grapples with its expanding membership and the risk of diluting its core objectives.

The summit unfolded against a backdrop of significant global upheaval, primarily driven partly by U.S. policy shifts. The U.S. withdrawal from the World Trade Organization (WTO), its wavering commitment to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and a strategic retreat from global leadership have created a vacuum which the BRICS seem poised to fill. This retreat contrasts sharply with the Global South’s increasing assertiveness, as BRICS nations push for a multipolar world prioritizing their developmental needs.

For India, the summit highlighted its delicate balancing act as a bridge between the Global South and the West, while navigating issues like de-dollarisation, Donald Trump’s tariff threats, and the impact of ongoing wars in Ukraine and the Middle East. That the group drew significant attention from Washington, signals that it may have emerged.

The 2025 BRICS Summit, hosted by Brazil, marked a pivotal moment for the coalition of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa and now an expanded set of countries, despite the notable absence of Russian and Chinese leaders. Highlighted against a fractured global order, the summit underscored the growing influence of BRICS, the challenges of its expanding membership, and some latent tensions between its commitments and Western institutional dominance.

India emerged as a key player at the summit, emphasising themes like "Environment, COP-30, and Global Health" while advocating for climate justice. Its leadership in initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, Global Biofuels Alliance, International Big Cat Alliance, Mission LiFE, and Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam (Plant for Mother) underscores its commitment to Global South priorities. These efforts signal India’s ambition to lead on issues where Western institutions appear less engaged.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, greets China's Premier Li Qiang prior to a group photo during the 17th annual BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, Monday, July 7, 2025 (AP)

Yet, India’s deep integration with Western economies presents both opportunities and challenges. Unlike Russia and China, whose relations with the West are marked by structural conflict, India seeks cooperation rather than confrontation. This positions India as a balancing force within BRICS, bridging Western actions with Southern imperatives. However, aligning with BRICS' collective goals while maintaining ties with the West requires deft diplomacy, especially as the group's anti-Western perception grows.

Challenges

The expansion of BRICS, with new members joining the fold, has sparked concerns about coherence. While a larger membership amplifies the group's global influence, it risks diluting its original purpose. Russia and China's antagonistic stance toward the West contrasts with India’s cooperative approach, creating internal dissonance. This tension is exacerbated by external pressures, notably from the U.S. under President Donald Trump to hit at the group’s agenda and will test whether the member countries can stick together as a band.

In the latest salvo, the 50 per cent tariff on Brazil may just be the beginning. Add to these, Trump’s proposed 10 per cent tariff on BRICS members just by the virtue of their membership in the group has heightened the stakes, framing the group as a counterweight to U.S. economic dominance. The tariff threat, coupled with ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions, could cast a long shadow over BRICS' role in global supply chains. The outcome of U.S.-China trade negotiations will significantly influence how BRICS positions itself, with India likely to play a mediating role.

De-dollarization remains a contentious goal for BRICS, driven by some members’ the desire to reduce reliance on the U.S. dollar in global trade. While discussions on alternative currencies and payment systems gained traction at the summit, progress is likely to remain slow. The dollar’s entrenched role in international finance poses a formidable barrier, and intra-BRICS coordination on this front is complicated by differing economic priorities. India, with its cautious approach, advocates against de-dollarisation.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, center, walks off the platform after the group photo at the 17th annual BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, Monday, July 7, 2025 (AP)

The wars in Ukraine and the Middle East have exposed vulnerabilities in the global order, complicating BRICS' ambitions. Russia's role in the Ukraine conflict has drawn U.S. scrutiny, with Trump accusing Moscow of obstructing efforts to resolve the war - a key promise of his presidency. This has fuelled U.S. hostility toward BRICS, perceiving it as a platform for Russia and China to challenge Western hegemony.

The Middle East conflict further strains global economic stability, impacting energy prices and supply chains. For BRICS, these crises highlight the need for unified action but also underscore the difficulty of aligning diverse interests. India’s neutral stance in both conflicts reinforces its role as a mediator, but navigating these geopolitical fault lines will test the group’s resilience.

Russia and China remain the biggest externalities shaping BRICS’ future, particularly in the context of U.S. repositioning on trade, tariffs, and security. China’s trade tensions with the U.S. and Russia’s geopolitical standoffs place BRICS in a delicate position. The group’s success depends on mitigating these frictions, with India’s leadership crucial in maintaining cohesion. As the U.S. recalibrates its global strategy under Trump, BRICS must adapt to shifting trade dynamics and security concerns without alienating key partners.

The 2025 BRICS Summit highlighted the coalition’s growing influence amid a fracturing global order. India’s role as a balancing force, navigating tensions between BRICS’ commitments and Western dominance, will shape the group’s trajectory. Challenges like de-dollarization, Trump’s tariff threats, and the impact of ongoing wars underscore the complexities BRICS faces.

With Russia and China as pivotal externalities, India’s leadership will be critical in ensuring BRICS remains a cohesive force for the Global South, fostering a multipolar world rooted in equity and cooperation. As India assumes the BRICS chairmanship in 2026, it has a unique opportunity to steer the group toward its priorities. Strengthening Global South institutions, advancing climate action, and building economic resilience will be central to India’s agenda. However, India must also address intra-BRICS challenges, including the risk of over-expansion and the influence of Russia and China’s anti-Western agendas. By leveraging its diplomatic clout, India can reinforce BRICS as a platform for cooperation rather than confrontation.

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat)