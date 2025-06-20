Amarnath Yatra 2025: How The Positive Messaging Can Help Revive Valley’s Lifeline

Amarnath Yatra 2025, as seen by people in Jammu and Kashmir, holds the key to rekindle the spirits of devotees and tourists with the valley’s pristine beauty. The government has made all the necessary arrangements for the annual Amarnath Yatra, from security to manning the routes to the Amarnath holy cave.

Two routes are used by pilgrims to reach the holy cave; one is a longer route, which is a traditional one, and another is a shorter route that goes through Baltal bypassing Pahalgam. The longer route goes through Pahalgam.

Given that the Baisaran meadows of Pahalgam witnessed the gruesome carnage of tourists on April 22, leading to the cancellation of nearly all tourist bookings that were made by them for this season, it will be interesting to see the number of pilgrims taking the Pahalgam route.

This route is lengthy, but pilgrims every year overwhelmingly choose to trek the mountains of Mahadev to reach the holy cave. Tourism and the Amarnath pilgrimage overlap, and some people who intend to visit Kashmir during the yatra end up visiting the holy cave. Arrangements are made for people who instantly want to visit the cave to get registered at various places in the valley. Base camps across the union territory for pilgrims are meant to facilitate a smooth pilgrimage.

Pahalgam, being both a tourist destination and the last motorable point for Amarnath yatris, made headlines for all the wrong reasons after the April incident. Tourist places were shut after the attack, including Pahalgam's Baisaran, as a precautionary measure. They have been reopened now, except for the Baisaran meadows, which run parallel to the Amarnath route from Pahalgam.

During the yatra, Pahalgam would otherwise be flooded with pilgrims and tourists. The tourist inflow dropped abysmally after the attack, leaving the entire industry high and dry. Since it was a targeted killing and the terrorists identified tourists before shooting at them, the revival seems a big challenge. The paradigm shift is what is required at a mass level, and instilling confidence in people that Kashmir is safe to visit. Tourists who had come to visit the beautiful meadows of Pahalgam fell prey to the bullets of secessionists.

Tourists generally would see themselves as non-partisans and had a sense of security while visiting Kashmir, which got shattered after the attack. Unaware of the impending threat, tourists went deep inside the woods of Baisaran where armed militants were on the prowl in the dense forest to kill them. While tourists were using the rope way and taking selfies, terrorists were caught on camera butchering people in the meadows. After people watched the footage on TV, it further convinced them that it was unsafe to roam around in Kashmir.

The local government is strategising to bring back the lost glory of Kashmir and wishes to have visitor footfall increase again to a reasonable number. In collaboration with India’s prominent tour operators, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is making all efforts to make the magic of persuasion work in Kashmir’s favour.

Memories of the attack are fresh, and the Yatra is starting in less than two weeks. The tourist season of this year is ending soon; therefore the number of pilgrims turning this year and taking the Pahalgam route is crucial for the revival of tourism. Those who survive solely on tourism are eyeing to have this year's yatra as a blessing for them, hoping this to work for them.

Tourist places like Pahalgam and Gulmarg are almost deserted after the killings, which otherwise would remain flooded with people from across the country and beyond. Pahalgam used to be the most favourite destination for people during the summer season for its woods, meadows, and fast-flowing brook (Lidder), allowing rafters to enjoy its rapids.

It has also been a go-to place for trekkers as it offers them to see alpine lakes like Tarsar and Marsar. The lakes are at an altitude of around 3900 meters. Pahalgam offers an amalgamation of everything that makes a place a complete package for nature lovers. Al Faran terrorists in the early nineties kidnapped some western trekkers from these mountains, and for decades, people from the west avoided trekking in the woods of Pahalgam. It had again started picking up before terrorists struck in the Baisaran meadows.

Pahalgam would otherwise receive hundreds, if not thousands, every year, who visit the holy cave. This year is going to be decisive for tourism as the number would really matter. It would attest to the government’s reach out initiative of Kashmir being safe to visit.

Baisaran wasn’t the first terror attack; there had been incidents earlier also where tourists and pilgrims were killed, but those were not seen as targeted killings, which is why this year’s yatra is going to be crucial from the point of view of messaging. There was an attack on the Nunwan base camp of the Amarnath yatra 24 years ago in which many yatris were killed, but it did not have much impact on the overall yatra. Nor did it have much of a consequence on tourism that year.

The attack on tourists in Baisaran was aimed at killing them, given the statements eyewitnesses made after the attack. People who watched witness accounts on TV largely had the consensus that non-local tourists were the targets. Tourism is the backbone of Kashmir’s economy, and any threat to a visitor also poses a threat to the livelihood of locals who depend heavily on tourism for his survival. People across the region consider Yatra as their main hope to influence others to choose Kashmir as their preferred destination while making their holiday plans.