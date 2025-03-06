Agony Of Assam | Rich In Tea, Oil And Coal And Yet Joblessness Haunts Himanta-Ruled State

By Nirendra Dev

The post of a Chief Minister is not symbolic. It must articulate in the fullest sense the basis of electoral philosophy and that’s why the capability and experience must always supersede all other considerations. Incumbent Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma has certain qualities and also has limitations like everyone else.

Elections are due in Assam early 2026. A decade ago in 2016, the Lotus party (BJP) created history when it ousted the Tarun Gogoi-led Congress ministry and gave the north eastern state first BJP chief minister. But that honour was given to Sarbananda Sonowal. After 2021 polls, the BJP changed its chief minister and the responsibility came to Himanta.

Politics is generally unpredictable, vulnerable and also dynamic enough in the scheme of things to understand that in Assam’s electoral battle – the BJP is today a strong force. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Assam for two days on February 24 and 25. There was a two-point agenda. Modi attended the Assam Global Investors’ Summit and sought to boost investment and promote the state’s rich cultural heritage.

Nagaon: Farmers extract sugarcane juice using traditional 'kolhu' in Nagaon district of Assam, Monday, March 3, 2025 (PTI)

The Prime Minister’s visit also featured a grand cultural event celebrating Assam’s diverse heritage. Folk dances, traditional music, and art exhibitions offered a glimpse into the state’s rich cultural fabric. "We want to show the world that Assam is not just an investment hub but also a land of vibrant traditions and cultural pride," Chief Minister Himanta said.

So far so good. But the taste of political power and popularity is in the electoral performance. Of course, the BJP is a dominant force in the state today and quite a lot infrastructure works have happened under the so-called Double Engine government(s). But there are challenges too. Politically, Assam is often divided into three categories. The Barak valley – Bengali dominated and Lower Assam and Upper Assam.

People in Upper Assam have always felt neglected and thus remained anguished. And there are reasons for the same. Assam's Margherita is a famous spot for coal. Digboi is world famous for oil and Doom Dooma is well known for tea gardens and tea business. Top of that, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia are two commercial hubs.

However, the twist in the tale is that despite big talks of the BJP, these three pockets in Upper Assam have issues vis-a-vis development. The BJP also knows that the people could be angry because of the crisis of drinking water, growing joblessness and absence of new industrial units.

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the Advantage Assam exhibition, in Guwahati, Friday, February 28, 2025. (PTI)

Businessman Panna Lal Gupto in Tinsukia says, "The state of Assam and especially people in Upper Assam are desperately in need of alternative job avenues for young people and good health centres in townships such as Digboi which is oil-rich but lacks development”.

The coal business in Margherita experienced significant losses due to mine closures, illegal mining, and a decline in coal production. Some say that coal mafias are involved in illegal mining. The fact of the matter is that the permanent workers in the North Eastern Coalfields (NEC), a Coal India Limited (CIL) venture, were transferred to other locations or posted in various positions in Margherita itself when the mine closed.

The workers on contract had nowhere to go. Even in Doom Dooma, the tea business has suffered. Assam Company India Limited, formerly known as the Assam Tea Company, was the first tea company in Assam set up by the colonial British in 1839. This oldest tea company of north eastern India having 14 big tea gardens across Assam, has been suffering a lot due to alleged mismanagement.

In Digboi, the citizens and former employees of the oil company are faced with multiple problems. Even the drinking water project started at a whopping cost of Rs 4168.80 lakh has not been made functional yet. Digboi has a substantial Telugu population as well. Chief Minister Himanta has announced that Dibrugarh will be made the second capital of the state soon. This is of course linked to next year’s elections.

FILE- Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit, in Guwahati on February 25, 2025 (ANI)

A mere announcement actually means nothing. Yet, there is a political weightage in the announcement. The Dibrugarh region and the parliamentary constituency is the political Karma-bhoomi of Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and hence, Himanta might have played a smart political card.

"The second capital announcement vis-a-vis Dibrugarh does not bother me. Nor does it excite.... My father used to say we lost our house in Dispur locality of Guwahati in the 1960s when Assam capital was brought from Shillong (now in Meghalaya) without doing any ground work," says Ajith Borah, a local resident at Chabua near Dibrugarh.

In 2024 parliamentary polls, the Congress had won three important seats. They were Dhubri, Nowgong and Jorhat. Congress candidate Gaurav Gogoi's win in Jorhat was politically crucial. The victory margin was substantial - 1,44,393. This victory in this Upper Assam segment meant a lot. Himanta had tried his best to humble Gogoi, who as the son of former Congress stalwart has a pan-Assam image. Gaurav Gogoi can actually take the battle to the BJP camp. That way, the Congress party will not be an easy pushover in Assam politics in 2026.

"Our win in three important seats in 2024 Lok Sabha polls wherein voters from all segments of society have reposed faith in the Congress ideology shows that Gaurav Gogoi's arrival has happened in Assam politics," says Rajesh Sethi, an All India Congress Committee (AICC) leader in the minority cell.

Therefore, a more recent controversy around Gaurav Gogoi’s wife is well understood, say Congress leaders. Himanta Biswa Sarma has already said that Gaurav Gogoi's wife UK-born Elizabeth Colebourn will be probed over her alleged links with Pakistan’s ISI as well as for participating in election campaigns despite being a British citizen.

In Lower Assam, elections will be linked to development issues, and also the incumbency factor will come in. But to talk about electoral politics in Assam, one has to focus on an important feature of the state. This issue is much talked about but has not been addressed effectively.

Bengali Muslims:

The numbers of Bengali Muslim population – locally often called Miya - has certainly increased manifold. The moot point is that every effort should be made to delink the illegal immigrants issue from helpless Bihari rickshawallahs in states like Nagaland, Assam or Mizoram. The Biharis and even those from Rajasthan will come back to the backyards in their states one day; the Bengali Muslims are permanent guests and future/present voters. The impact of the increasing Bengali Muslim population is being felt in Nagaland’s Dimapur township as well.

A book by a retired Naga IAS officer Khekiye Sema 'Encountering Life - Antics of a Government Servant' says that the Bangladeshi Muslims have been perhaps "recklessly" harboured in the Dimapur region of Nagaland.

Hence the cautioning: "Today they are our obedient servants. Tomorrow it will be our optionless turn to serve them", says the book. This optionless feature is already a reality. Get into a train at Badarpur in the Barak valley of Assam moving towards Nagaland (Dimapur) and hubs such as Tinsukia in Upper Assam; locals say it is like being in a 'train in Bangladesh'.

In Assam, it is not a rocket science to assert that there are a huge number of Madrasas and several Muslim NGOs helping 'Bengali Muslims' directly or indirectly to find jobs, necessary government papers, residential proof certificates etc.

It’s in a way, a case of calling spade a spade. Politics is also about giving it a democratic fight. The beauty of our democracy lies in the will of the people and the strength of the Indian constitution. In Tinsukia, a Congress leader said, “The BJP is nervous and hence will be talking more about issues like Love Jihad and beef eating”. In the ultimate analysis, people are the masters. And time and again, the political fate of the leaders and political parties depend on the courage and vigilance of the masses.

The election process goes through a secret ballot. People of Assam will also in 2026 press the button according to their political liking and conscience.

