A River Must Flow, Will Teesta Ever Speak For Herself?

Stretching over 300 km, originating from the Teesta Khangtse glacier, at an altitude of 7000 m in the Himalayas, bordering Tibet, the Teesta River flows through the states of Sikkim and West Bengal, before entering Bangladesh and finally joining the Bay of Bengal. This river is important for the riparian states as a major water source and for hydropower projects. It holds a special place in the lives of Lepchas, the indigenous community of Sikkim as a spiritual and cultural symbol and as a benevolent force reflected in their folklore.

The Lepcha community, who live along the Teesta River in Sikkim, have expressed their concerns about the potential for Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs) and other environmental impacts. Lepchas have been voicing their concerns for years about the construction of dams across the river that can alter the flow and impact their livelihoods, which include primarily farming and fishing. Lepchas resisted the constructions across the Teesta River, as part of the Affected Citizens of Sikkim actively advocated the protection of the Teesta River and the rights of indigenous communities affected by developmental projects. Their worst fears proved to be true when the Teesta III dam, also known as the Chungthang dam, was destroyed on October 4, 2023, followed by the outburst originating from the South Lhonak Lake.

The sequence of events started with a short duration heavy rain on October 3, which pounded the northeastern Sikkim, the flanks of the glacial lake collapsed releasing about 50 million cubic metres of water downstream, carrying roughly 270 million cubic meters of sediment rammed and destroying the 1.200 megawatt-Teesta-III hydropower dam. Besides the main Teesta III dam, the glacial flood combined with water breaching out of the dam had killed 100 people, displaced thousands and destroyed their houses and farms, besides damaging the Teesta IV and V projects and Teesta Low Dams III and IV, as well as farms and buildings in West Bengal and Bangladesh. The October flood triggered 45 additional landslides downstream.

The South Lhonak Lake had been showing signs of the onset of areal expansion over the past two decades before the dam construction. In the earlier surveys, moraines of 16 glacial lakes were identified to have weakened. The experts attributed the GLOF episode to a rise in temperature, as part of ongoing global warming. Despite such warnings and the ominous signs in nature, why was the dam construction approved? – A question that still hangs in the air. The studies also reveal the fact that accelerated melting of glaciers and expanding glacial lakes due to global warming will lead to higher flood magnitudes and wider inundation areas in the future.

This author had a chance to discuss these issues with the representatives of the Lepcha community following the screening of "Voices of Teesta" - a documentary, directed by Minket Lepcha, showing the struggle of the indigenous people in Sikkim against the dam construction in the Teesta River. The screening was held at the Bangalore International Centre on February 23, 2024. Neethi Mahesh, a wildlife ecologist now focused on a river restoration project for the Cauvery in the Coorg district, was one of the panellists who was present with me. Other panellists included Mayalmit Lepcha and Winona Lepcha from Sikkim and Parineeta Dandekar from South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People.

Massive infrastructural projects, including road widening and construction of hydroelectrical projects are being implemented along the entire stretch of the Himalayas. The natural flow of the Himalayan rivers has also been significantly altered by human-made structures like dams, and is further endangered by deforestation and unsustainable withdrawal of water and sand. While focusing on the infrastructure in the Himalayas, the government sidesteps environmental governance, ignoring the climate change scenarios, amplifying the increased risks from Glacial Lake Outbursts and aspirations and the wherewithal of the indigenous communities. In the pursuit of development, the needs and voices of the local populations and the marginalised cannot be ignored.

The documentary raises this issue and traverses from the source to the end, and tries to trace the unheard voices of local people who are affected by these developments. It travels from the source of the River Teesta to the tip of the plains of North Bengal, and through mini and mega hydel projects to capture these "naked voices and their bond, angst, adaptation and reconciliation with River Teesta". It is as if Teesta is trying to find her voice and her angst through these mountain communities struggling to balance their needs and livelihoods in the face of a massive onslaught of so-called developmental projects.

The Lepchas, who have a long history of resistance against hydropower projects on the Teesta River and its tributaries, now question the proposal to rebuild the Teesta III dam. According to the expert committee constituted by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate, the new dam will be a concrete gravity dam, unlike the earlier one, which was a rockfill concrete-faced dam. The proposed height of the dam is 118.64 meters from the deepest foundation level. The original dam was 60 metres high from the riverbed level. The new dam will have a larger spillway to manage a larger quantity of floodwaters.

With the increase in the dam's height and water storage capacity, a larger area will be submerged displacing a larger number of people and livelihoods. This will trigger a cascade of environmental, economic and social problems. The culture, customs and traditions of Lepchas are deeply rooted in nature. The holy Rongnue (Teesta) is not just a resource but a living entity for them, as one of them, Rummit Lepcha, expresses, in a feature published in the newsletter published by the International Rivers (Jan 22, 2022): "The river roars in laughter as she flows, taking shape in beautiful waves; the trees glisten as the sun's rays grab them, and the wind slowly whispers".

The Rongyoung River, especially," she says, "is an important entity in our life and community. The river flows down from Mt. Kanchenjunga, revered as the abode of the Lepcha guardian deity, Dzo-nga, and passes through sacred lands to the point, where we meet her". She continues, "The river flows from the Himalayas, where we believe we were created. In recognition, we, as well as people of other communities, perform many rituals by the riverbank. Over and above that, the river gives life to the surrounding environment".

Rummit has seen how her childhood home has been swept away by a landslide, how her village is now prone to flash floods, and construction of roads has devastated the mountainous terrain. Lepchas do not see a future if the proposed projects go ahead. It is worth remembering that when the princely state of Sikkim merged with India, the Government of India provided many safeguards for the people of Sikkim, the most important of which is Article 371 (F) of the Constitution, ensuring the preservation of its unique identity, cultural heritage, and certain pre-existing laws and practices. The importance of engagement with indigenous people is amplified in one of the resolutions adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on 13 September 2007.

We often ignore that indigenous people like Lepchas of Sikkim are custodians of unique sources of knowledge and practices that emphasise the balance between humans and the natural world, however, they are often excluded from decision-making on resource management. In an opinion piece in the Hindu of March 6, 2025, by Tikender Singh Panwar, titled "Who will apologise to the 'Himalayans'?" invites readers' attention how these Himalayan communities have been coerced into accepting terms of assimilation from British colonial times to the present neoliberal economic policies focused on exploitation of natural resources, disrupting local ecosystems and cultures, and now hydropower projects epitomise this exploitative model.

The nexus of bureaucrats, politicians and corporates had managed to usurp vast measures of land undermining tribal land ownership in the name of hydropower development. The Government must acknowledge this historic injustice committed to the ethnic communities of the Himalayas, from Himachal Pradesh to Arunachal Pradesh, and make amendments in the economic developmental models to accommodate cultural preservation and environmental sustainability.

For Lepchas of Sikkim, damming the river would result in a complete alteration of their ecosystem—loss of fishing habitats, lack of water for irrigation and the regional biodiversity. When the Teesta dam was destroyed in 2023, their worst fears came true. The documentary, "Voices of Teesta" reminds the promoters of the proposed new dam across the Teesta to reconsider their decision because the original threats against the safety of a dam remain strong, indicating a sustained hazard risk for the entire region.

