A New Age Of American Diplomacy And War

American foreign policy and diplomacy is changing rapidly. US President Donald Trump's decision to directly strike Iran's nuclear infrastructure, specifically targeting its three critical nuclear facilities, including the highly-secured Fordo facility, may be a turning point for not just Iran's future but American diplomacy as well.

In what is now being viewed as the most consequential act of pre-emption since the 2003 Iraq War, the Trump administration has signalled that the United States may be willing to return to the Middle East militarily if needed, not as a distant power broker, but as a direct actor in shaping outcomes through force. This not only runs counter to the diplomatic restraint during the Joe Biden-era but also heralds a new moment in American interventionism and role in the Middle East region.

Trump's decision to militarily intervene in Iran is deeply historic not merely for the scale of destruction, or the sophistication of weapons like the 30,000-pound GBU bunker busters used, but for the geopolitical implications it sets into motion. While it represents what some have called a pre-emptive strike, aimed at halting Iran’s nuclear ambitions before it could acquire a bomb, the Israeli-American attack is the culmination of a military strategy against Iran which had been in planning for a long.

In this image provided by the White House, President Donald Trump, right, and Vice President JD Vance sit in the Situation Room, Saturday, June 21, 2025, at the White House in Washington (AP)

With Iran's regional proxies Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis arguably at their weakest operationally in years, Israel sensed the perfect storm and an unprecedented strategic opportunity to dismember the Iranian sphere of influence.

This window, however, is not purely about warfighting but also Trumponomics. Trump’s strike has intensified a convergence between military action, regional diplomacy, and ideological alignments. The United States may seek to deepen economic and infrastructural ties among Israel, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, and possibly the wider Arab world, isolating Iran as both a regional spoiler and an economic pariah.

Trump’s administration is betting that by coupling punitive military measures with long-term economic connectivity, particularly among Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and Israel a new regional architecture can emerge where peace is enforced not by treaties alone, but by a common fear of instability and shared stakes in prosperity in the Middle East.

Trump’s first term laid the foundations for such regional alignment through the Abraham Accords, which normalised relations between Israel and several Arab states. In his second term, Trump appears to be looking at the window of opportunity to expand and weaponise this framework.

Trump’s economic bet in the region anticipates the Middle East to straddle the Mediterranean and the Indo-Pacific, a continuum tied together by economic corridors, security guarantees, and American guarantee. But unlike his earlier term, Trump’s unilateral style now dominates all aspects of diplomacy. His surprise announcement of a supposed ceasefire between Israel and Iran, which even caught senior members of his administration off guard, demonstrates the increasing centrality of the president’s persona in American foreign policy. A highly personalised diplomacy in the Middle East risks fraying institutional processes and American reliability, further muddying waters in already complex conflict zones.

The Trump administration has justified its bombing campaign under the age-old Republican mantra of “peace through strength.” Yet, there's little consensus on whether such strength today delivers peace or accelerates instability. While Israel applauded the US strikes and stands to gain from Iran’s temporary disarray, other regional actors are more cautious. The GCC nations, particularly Qatar, are exposed to retaliatory flare-ups. The optics of an American-imposed peace, especially one led by force rather than facilitation, have widened the trust deficit with Washington.

Even within the U.S., Trump's decision to engage Iran militarily has fractured the conservative consensus. The MAGA (Make America Great Again) base, which is built on promises of ending America’s “forever wars”, now finds itself at odds with a President who has launched a military strike in the very region he once promised to disengage from.

Within the Republican base, the ideological divide between isolationist populists and traditional neoconservatives (neocons) is intensifying. While the neocons defend the strike as a necessary deterrent, the MAGA base sees it as unnecessary and a reversion to the interventionism they elected Trump to avoid.

Trump’s brand of diplomacy has also alienated several of America’s global partners. Japan’s recent cancellation of the 2+2 security dialogue with the U.S., and the conspicuous absence of key Indo-Pacific leaders from the NATO Summit in The Hague, point to a growing disenchantment with American diplomacy.

In this context, Trump’s military actions appear less like demonstrations of strength and more like attempts to reassert relevance in a world gradually looking elsewhere for leadership. The core challenge of Trump’s foreign policy is thus becoming increasingly clear: it seeks to reimpose American dominance using tools from the past, in a world that is no longer as receptive. While the Middle East continues to occupy the centre stage of American geostrategic calculations, it is no longer the same theatre.

As the U.S. hardens its stance on trade negotiations and reshapes its military posture globally, a new era of American diplomacy is underway. For India, these developments demand careful diplomacy. New Delhi must carefully manage its strategic autonomy, drawing clear-red lines, while retaining space for cooperation. India’s own ties with the Gulf, its need for regional energy security, and its long-standing Indo-Pacific vision require navigating a complex landscape amidst potential churns in all these regions with America’s repositioning.

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat)