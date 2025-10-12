ETV Bharat / opinion

A Nation That Fails Its Brightest Minds: The Moral Urgency Behind India’s Campus Suicides

By Dr Kancharla Valentina

On August 11, 2025, the Bombay High Court criticised the Maharashtra Government for unceremoniously removing the Special Public Prosecutor, Pradeep Gharat, from the Payal Tadvi suicide case.

Payal Tadvi, a postgraduate medical student belonging to a tribal community, allegedly committed suicide on May 22, 2019, after being allegedly subjected to severe harassment and casteist abuse from three senior, upper-caste students at the medical college. Suicides in Higher educational institutions in India are a reflection of a lack of institutional and psycho-social support to our students who pursue higher education in India. Suicide statistics in higher educational institutions are alarmingly high. At least 115 students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) have died by suicide since 2005, data received through a Right to Information (RTI) query filed by Dheeraj Singh, an IIT Kanpur alumnus and founder of the Global IIT Alumni Support Group, has revealed. Of these, 98 deaths were on campus, including 56 deaths by hanging, while 17 were off campus. Between 2005 and 2024, IIT Madras recorded the highest number of deaths at 26, followed by 18 in IIT Kanpur, 13 in IIT Kharagpur and 10 in IIT Bombay.

Sociologically, one of the most relevant theories to understand Suicides is the theory given by French Sociologist Emile Durkheim. Durkheim identifies four broad types of suicides, viz, egoistic, altruistic, anomic and fatalistic. He explains these types and their causes based on two independent variables, social integration and. social regulation. According to him, egoistic suicide occurs when the ties binding the individual to others are slackened and there is absence of adequate social integration. According to Durkheim, altruistic suicide occurs when the “weight of society is brought to bear on the individuals themselves”, and anomic suicide results when social regulation is too weak or disrupted. For Durkheim, fatalistic suicide is caused by excessive social regulation. It is found among “persons with futures pitilessly blocked and passions violently choked by oppressive discipline. social regulation.

Highest Suicides Reported In IITs And Central Universities

Between 2014 and 2021, according to reports,122 students died by suicide in central government-run higher educational institutes, including the IITs and IIMs. In 2021, then Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said in a written response to Lok Sabha that among these, 24 were from SC communities, three belonged to the ST category, and 41 were from OBCs. Central universities accounted for the highest number of suicides among these, at 37. Also, the majority of suicides by students occurred in the IITs, IIMs and medical schools, and the majority of the victims were Dalit, tribal, Muslim, or belonged to other underprivileged communities. Similarly, according to data shared by Minister of State Subhas Sarkar in response to a question in the upper house of parliament in 2023, 61 such deaths were reported from these three institutes across India between 2018 and 2023. Of these, 33 students died by suicide at various Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), followed by 24 at National Institutes of Technology (NIT) and four at Indian Institutes of Management, as per government data. IITs Record Highest Student Suicides.

Rohith Vemula's suicide in 2016 created a massive outrage on institutional apathy and discrimination, following which there was a recognition to bring out a strict law against caste based discrimination. In May 2019, Payal Tadvi, an MD student belonging to the tribal Muslim community of Tadvi Bhils, died by suicide due to alleged casteist abuse from upper caste seniors. She had been the first woman in her community to pursue an MD. In the wake of her death, in September 2021, a collective of four organisations released a report titled ‘The Steady Drumbeat of Institutional Casteism’ based on caste discrimination in medical education, and attempting to throw light on the experiences of various groups of students and staff members with relation to caste. The report found that many of those surveyed believed that students admitted through reservations lack the aptitude to successfully complete these professional programmes. According to the report, there was a culture on campus that did not acknowledge discrimination.

Lack Of Diversity In Faculty Appointments Is Also Seen In Higher Educational Institutions

Faculty appointments in Higher educational institutions are not inclusive of the socio-economic and cultural diversity of our country. Recently, the Union government revealed in parliament that 80% of faculty positions reserved under the Other Backwards Class (OBC) category, about 83% in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category and around 64% in the Scheduled Caste (SC) category remain vacant in central universities. According to a written reply to the Lok Sabha on February 10, 2025, by Union Minister of State for Education, Sukanta Majumdar, since September 2022, all IITs and IIMs have undertaken recruitment drives to fill vacancies on a mission mode, including those of SCs and STs. However, of the total 3,027 faculty positions that were filled till December 23, 2024, only 328 were SCs (276) and STs (52). Activists blame the government is not being serious about recruiting SC/ST and OBC faculty, despite the reservation mandate. It has been argued by them that the NFS (Not found suitable) is applied more on SC/ST and OBC reservation vacancies as high as 60-80 per cent, whereas for general castes it's only 15 per cent.

Inadequate Support Systems And Dominant Culture In Higher Educational Institutions

Both Medical and engineering colleges have a high level of non-transparency in the evaluation and grading of students. They also lack providing support mechanisms of mentorship, psychological support systems and providing enough time for students to recuperate from anxiety and stress around their studies and personal well-being. Research scholars in Higher educational institutions, especially coming from marginalised communities, lack adequate mentorship and supervisory support. Harassment and discrimination by supervisors and department faculty are seen as a main reason for research scholars’ suicides. This situation is grave in science-based domains, which are often opaque and non-transparent. Scholarship grants are also not regularly reimbursed to the research scholars, which increases their anxiety levels for students who come from a poor socio-economic background. Indian educational systems are often undemocratic and more exclusionary than inclusive. In many higher educational institution’s attendance, grading, and evaluation do not take cognisance of the concerns and challenges of students coming from marginal communities. Many universities show the ideological moorings of the narratives of a dominant and hegemonic discourse, which obscures and silences Dalit Bahujan culture. Social sensitisation of faculty, along with diversity in faculty appointments, is very important for students to question hegemonic narratives and promote critical thinking.