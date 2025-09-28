ETV Bharat / opinion

15 Years Of Aadhaar: Achievements And Challenges For The World's Largest Biometric ID System

Aadhaar e-KYC – Driving Ease of Business Aadhaar electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC) has become a backbone for customer onboarding, especially in the telecom, banking, and financial services sectors. When Jio entered the telecom market in 2016, it leveraged Aadhaar e-KYC to activate SIM cards within minutes, rather than the previous 48 hours, thereby reducing costs. This innovation powered Jio’s rapid growth, adding 16 million subscribers in a month and 50 million subscribers in just 83 days. Economic Survey 2024 mentioned that the use of Aadhaar services has significantly eased the e-KYC process for organisations, while reducing the cost from around Rs 1,000 to less than Rs 6.

Powering Digital India Aadhaar is the world's most successful and extensive digital ID program. As a key bridge for the Digital India movement, Aadhaar has provided a single identity framework, which has helped consolidate various services under one umbrella, making governance smoother and encouraging innovation.

Always Available Aadhaar is a digital ID that works anytime, anywhere. Whether to open a bank account, visit a hospital, apply for a mobile SIM, or a scholarship, Aadhaar makes the process faster and more secure. It's the only ID that one does not need to carry physically to get things done, making life more convenient and integrated for everyone.

Giving Every Indian a Unique Identity Aadhaar provides every resident with a 12-digit unique identification number linked to their biometric (fingerprints, iris scans) and demographic data, serving as a digital identity to access essential government services and social welfare benefits. So far, 1.43 billion Indians have been issued Aadhaar ID cards, and over 1700 government schemes/ programs are using Aadhaar for the smooth delivery of welfare schemes and benefits.

This is How It started Aadhaar scheme was conceptualised in the year 2006 and the government approved the creation of the UIDAI Chairperson post on June 25, 2009, inviting Infosys Co-Chairman Nandan Nilekani to lead it with Cabinet Minister rank. On July 6, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee allocated ₹120 crore, signalling strong government backing. Nandan Nilekani officially joined UIDAI on July 23, 2009, followed by IAS officer R.S. Sharma as Director General. Nandan Nilekani assembled a team of tech experts, civil servants, and IITians to take the project forward. The Aadhaar Act was brought in 2016, and subsequently, the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Act, 2019, was passed, which granted regulatory powers to UIDAI.

On July 9, 2009, at his Infosys farewell, Nandan Nilekani said, “My only identity is Infosys. I leave to lead a program that gives identity to every Indian.” Fulfilling that vision, he spearheaded the Aadhaar project, creating the world’s largest biometric database. From issuing a set of ID cards to citizens of a village in Maharashtra in September 2010, to reaching nearly 1.43 billion Aadhaar numbers, its achievements are monumental over the last 15 years. Its scale and impact have been recognised globally, and institutions such as the World Bank and the IMF have hailed its stance as a symbol of India's digital capability.

People wait in a queue outside an Aadhaar centre to get their Aadhaar cards (ANI)

Aadhaar in the JAM Trinity

JAM Trinity (Jan Dhan bank accounts, Aadhaar biometric identification, and mobile connectivity) is a government initiative designed to facilitate large-scale, technology-enabled direct benefit transfers and other welfare programs to the BPL families. Launched on August 28, 2014, the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) scheme has enabled millions to enter the digital economy. Over 56 crore Jan Dhan accounts have been opened, with cumulative deposits exceeding ₹2.68 lakh crore in the last 11 years. The majority of account holders are women (56%), and a significant portion (67%) are from rural India, which highlights the greater role of Aadhaar in enabling financial inclusion and digital empowerment.

Built on Trustworthy Biometric Verification

Aadhaar Face Authentication, utilised by over 150 entities, including ministries at the state and central levels, offers significant benefits. In July 2025, over 13 lakh beneficiaries of the National Social Assistance Programme had verified their identities through this secure and contactless method, while 850 medical colleges under the National Medical Commission used it for attendance purposes. Digi Yatra, launched in December 2022, has facilitated over 60 million frictionless journeys across 24 airports in India since its inception.

Aadhaar’s Role in Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) by Preventing Fraud

Launched in 2013, the Aadhaar-driven Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT) has been a success, leading to the removal of over 4.15 crore fake LPG connections and 5.03 crore duplicate ration cards. This large-scale implementation streamlined the distribution of essential services, including cooking gas and food subsidies, nationwide. This authentication resulted in savings of ₹1.85 lakh crore in food subsidies through Aadhaar-linked ration cards. Additionally, it has achieved 98% timely wage payments under MGNREGS and saved ₹22,106 crore under PM-KISAN by removing ineligible beneficiaries.

Aadhaar's Impact during the Pandemic

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Aadhaar played a pivotal role in ensuring the swift and transparent delivery of government relief measures. By enabling direct benefit transfers linked to beneficiaries' Aadhaar numbers, the government could efficiently channel financial assistance to millions, minimising leakages and delays. Even during the lockdown period, citizens received funds through Aadhaar-enabled micro-ATMs in local shops. Aadhaar-linked COWIN securely managed vaccination drive, helped India to administer over 220 crore Covid vaccine doses across the country while ensuring accurate records and preventing identity fraud during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aadhaar at the Heart of India's Health Revolution

Aadhaar empowers Ayushman Bharat scheme. Since its launch in September 2018, Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (ABPM-JAY) has been a cornerstone of India's commitment to achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC), providing a cashless annual coverage of ₹5 lakh per family. ABPM-JAY, the world's largest health assurance scheme, has issued 41 crore Ayushman Cards, facilitating 9.84 crore hospital admissions valued at ₹1.40 lakh crore, which have been authorised under the scheme.

129-year-old Padma Shri recipient and Yoga Practitioner Swami Sivananda shows his Aadhaar card at a camp near the Sangam during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj (IANS)

Challenges and the Future

While Aadhaar is hailed as one of the most successful government innovations in the world, it still faces significant privacy and security risks, including large-scale data breaches and the misuse of biometric information.

In 2013, the Supreme Court issued an interim order stating that “no person should suffer for not having an Aadhaar card,” effectively making Aadhaar enrollment purely voluntary. In 2014, the Supreme Court reiterated that no one could be denied government services or benefits solely because they lacked an Aadhaar number. However, in 2015, after the government argued that the Constitution did not guarantee a “right to privacy,” the Court referred the matter to a larger bench. Still, it clarified that Aadhaar could not be made mandatory until a final verdict is reached. Despite this, the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016, allowed governments to require Aadhaar authentication under Section 7 for accessing certain subsidies and benefits. This act created conflicts between judicial orders and executive policies. Subsequently, several government authorities, including UGC, CBSE, Maharashtra education boards, LPG subsidy providers, IRCTC, JEE authorities, and pension schemes, made Aadhaar compulsory for various services despite the Court’s interim orders.

For millions, Aadhaar has shifted from being an identity to becoming an obstacle. Despite the apex court order, governments forced citizens to provide their Aadhaar ID details to let them use the services, which have been denied to a large number of genuine residents simply because they did not have the Aadhaar ID card, or they had issues with their ID card. Children were denied Anganwadi services and school enrolment without it. Adults face similar exclusion, as seen during COVID-19 vaccinations, where people were kept in the dark about other ID options. Facilities for Aadhaar enrolment, updating, and retrieval remain inadequate, while demographic data, including age, is often unreliable and unverified. Rural India, especially the illiterates in the country, still do not know for what purpose they can use the Aadhaar card to get government benefits. The forced linking of bank accounts, repeated KYC demands, and the flawed Aadhaar Payment Bridge System have thrown welfare delivery into chaos. Nearly 28% of maternity benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana were sent to wrong accounts, as revealed by NITI Aayog. Millions of low-income families and genuine individuals have been denied rations and pensions due to technical errors, defeating Aadhaar’s promise of inclusion.

In 2025, Aadhaar has come under renewed scrutiny due to rising concerns over biometric verification failures, data breaches, and privacy violations. The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) highlighted issues, including erroneous Aadhaar details and authentication failures, that prevent genuine beneficiaries from accessing welfare schemes such as PDS and MGNREGA. Biometric mismatches—especially among manual labourers and older people—have led to wrongful exclusions. While UIDAI maintains that its Central Identities Data Repository (CIDR) is secure, breaches are often traced to third-party enrollment centres. The PAC also highlighted the misuse of Aadhaar by non-citizens, raising questions about its role in verifying eligibility for government benefits. To address these issues, the PAC has made several recommendations.

