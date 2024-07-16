YUVA: Meet Telangana Girl Navyashree, Who Is Mastering Mandala Art with Creativity and Passion

Miryalaguda (Telangana): In a small village nestled within Nalgonda district's Dubbatanda, resides a young talent whose artistic prowess has garnered admiration far and wide. Navyashree, daughter of Sriram and Bhavani, is not just an aspiring artist, but a passionate advocate of Mandala art, a form she has embraced with dedication and skill.

From a young age, Navyashree exhibited a natural affinity for drawing. Despite no formal training, her talent blossomed through sheer determination and practice. Initially drawn to cartoons, her interest expanded during school projects, leading her to explore various forms of art.

It was during the Covid lockdown that Navyashree discovered Mandala art, captivated by its intricate patterns and spiritual significance. Learning through online resources like YouTube, she mastered styles such as Dot Mandala, Lippan, and Madhubani.

Mandala art, characterised by its circular patterns, requires not just creativity, but also intense concentration and patience, a challenge Navyashree gladly embraced. Her artworks, which often depict rural and natural beauty, social themes and religious motifs, resonate with viewers for their aesthetic appeal and thoughtful compositions.

Despite the painstaking hours each piece demands, Navyashree has already created over a hundred artworks, each bearing her unique touch. Her tools are simple--pencils, pens and brushes--yet her creations are rich with symbolism and meaning, reflecting her deep connection to the art form.

Beyond creating art, Navyashree has also taken on the role of a teacher, imparting her knowledge of Mandala art to 10 enthusiastic students. Her dream extends further; she envisions opening an art cafe in the future, a space where art can be shared, appreciated, and enjoyed by all.

Supported by her family, who recognised her talent early on, Navyashree balances her artistic pursuits with academic studies, currently pursuing a BBA. Her journey is a testament to the transformative power of art and the passion to inspire others through creativity.

As Navyashree continues to hone her skills and explore new artistic horizons, her story serves as an inspiration to young artists everywhere, proving that with dedication and a love for art, even the most intricate of creations can come to life, bringing joy and peace to both creator and audience alike.

