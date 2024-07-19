YUVA: Saikumar, Leading Innovations In Fisheries Conservation And Research

Siddipet (Telangana): Saikumar hailing from Teerdhala village in Siddipeta district, Telangana, has carved a unique path in the world of fisheries through his passion, persistence and groundbreaking research. Born into a family where fishing is a way of life, Saikumar's early exposure to his father's profession sparked his interest in the diverse world of aquatic life.

From Passion to Mastery: Saikumar’s journey in fisheries (ETV Bharat)

From a young age, Saikumar showed a keen interest in fisheries, which only grew stronger as he pursued his education. After graduating with a degree in BZC, his spare time was dedicated to learning about various fish species, eventually mastering the ability to identify and name over 100 different types.

His academic journey led him to Government Degree PG College where he completed an M Sc in Fisheries. Throughout his studies, Saikumar demonstrated a remarkable commitment to research, publishing multiple papers in international journals and earning accolades for his innovative contributions to the field.

Saikumar's research focuses primarily on endangered fish species, including rare varieties like the Malgu fish and Ostrio brama belagarini. His efforts extend beyond identification to preservation, with samples of these endangered species carefully preserved in laboratory settings to ensure their survival for future generations.

Notably, Saikumar's dedication to fisheries extends beyond theoretical research. He actively engages with fishermen across different regions, studying fish diseases and providing valuable insights to improve aquaculture practices. His work aims not only to expand knowledge but also to enhance fish production through practical applications.

Saikumar's achievements have not gone unnoticed. Recently, he secured a place in the Telangana Book of Record for his pioneering research. Looking ahead, Saikumar is preparing for higher studies, aspiring to complete PhD and ultimately fulfil his dream of becoming a professor. His ultimate goal is to continue advancing the field of fisheries, bridging the gap between academia and practical application

Saikumar's journey from a farming community to a record-setting researcher exemplifies the transformative power of passion and perseverance. His story inspires future generations to explore new frontiers in science and conservation, ensuring a sustainable future for aquatic biodiversity and fisheries worldwide.

