YUVA: The Inspiring Journey of Ajay, a Kabaddi Star on the Rise

Kabaddi player Golanukonda Ajay (ETV Bharat)

Yadadri Bhuvanagiri (Telangana) : In the quaint village of Jampalli, located in the Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, Golanukonda Ajay was born into a family burdened with financial difficulties. Tragedy struck early when Ajay's father died in a road accident, and his mother passed away due to illness when he was just 11 years old. Feeling disoriented and lost, Ajay found solace and guidance in his sister, Sushmita, and her husband, who took him under their wing.

While facing life's hardships, Ajay turned towards the sport of Kabaddi, a passion ignited by his sister's encouragement. He began practising at his school, Bhuvanagiri Minority Gurukula School, where his talent quickly became apparent. Even as he struggled with financial constraints, Ajay's determination never wavered. He participated in district, state, and national-level Kabaddi competitions, consistently winning medals and proving his prowess.

Financial difficulties forced Ajay to pursue an open degree, but his focus remained steadfast on Kabaddi. He competed in Under-14, Under-17, and Under-19 national-level competitions, securing first place in each. His impressive performances caught the eye of selectors, and he was chosen for the Under-21 Telugu Kabaddi League.

Throughout his journey, Ajay faced numerous obstacles, including financial struggles that made it difficult to attend competitions. Yet, he received unwavering support from his teachers, coaches, and neighbours, who believed in his potential. His sister played a crucial role, encouraging him to follow his passion for Kabaddi despite their hardships.

Ajay's dedication and hard work earned him accolades such as the Best Raider and Defender awards. His school principal, Srikanth, praised Ajay for excelling in both academics and sports, while his childhood friends hoped for government support for him in his bid to achieve even greater heights.

With unwavering persistence and a burning desire to succeed, Ajay dreams of playing Pro Kabaddi for the Indian team. His story is a testament to the power of resilience and determination. Ajay's journey from a small village to the national stage serves as an inspiration to all, proving that with hard work and dedication, no obstacle is insurmountable.