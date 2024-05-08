ETV Bharat / offbeat

Yuva | From Lockdown Challenges to Sixfold Success: Rural Youth's Inspiring Journey

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 8, 2024, 4:31 PM IST

A youth from Jagityala district in Telangana etched remarkable achievements against all the odds. He clinched positions in various departments including Constable (Excise), Town Planning Building Officer, Group-4, AEE (Civil), and AE with sheer determination. Read on to find the inspiring journey of the rural youth.
File Photo: Sanjay, Youth from Telangana(Etv Bharat)

A youth from Jagtial district in Telangana etched remarkable achievements against all the odds. He clinched positions in various departments including Constable (Excise), Town Planning Building Officer, Group-4, AEE (Civil), and AE with sheer determination. Read on to find the inspiring journey of the rural youth.

Jagtial (Telangana): Amidst the trials brought forth by the coronavirus lockdown, one youth from Tungur in the Jagtial district of Telangana seized the opportunity to defy the odds and carve his path to success. Sanjay, son of Bethapu Lakshmi-Mallaiah, emerged as a beacon of hope by clinching an astounding six government jobs within just two years, showcasing that even from rural regions, dreams can soar.

Sanjay's journey began amidst uncertainties, navigating through a maze of academic pursuits without a clear direction. However, when the pandemic forced him back home, he refused to let the hiatus dampen his aspirations. Instead of idling away his time, he utilised the support of friends and focused his energy on rigorous preparation for competitive exams.

His determination bore fruit when he secured his first job in the Railways' Group D in 2022. Undeterred by this success, Sanjay relentlessly pursued further opportunities, culminating in remarkable achievements. He clinched positions in various departments including Constable (Excise), Town Planning Building Officer, Group-4, AEE (Civil), and AE, all organised by Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) in 2023.

Sanjay's feat not only underscores his resilience but also serves as a testament to the potential of residing within rural youth. His friend, Kirankumar, highlights the significance of Sanjay's success in inspiring others, emphasising the importance of determination and support in overcoming challenges.

As Sanjay continues his training for the Excise Constable position in Nizamabad, he remains steadfast in his aspirations, expressing his intent to pursue further endeavours, including competing for Civil Services. His journey stands as a reminder that with perseverance and grit, no dream is beyond reach, regardless of one's background or circumstances.

Read More

  1. Remembrance and Reconciliation for Those Who Lost Lives during World War II - Recognising Sacrifices
  2. IIT Kanpur Incubated Startup Develops Device for Instant Lung Tests
  3. IIT Kanpur Incubated Startup Develops Device Testing Water Purity in 30 Secs

TAGGED:

EXCISE CONSTABLECORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWNINSPIRING STORIES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Why Buy Gold, What Are Alternatives, What Not To Buy On Akha Teej

Why India lifting of export ban on onions is leading to mixed results in neighbours

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.