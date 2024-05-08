Yuva | From Lockdown Challenges to Sixfold Success: Rural Youth's Inspiring Journey

Jagtial (Telangana): Amidst the trials brought forth by the coronavirus lockdown, one youth from Tungur in the Jagtial district of Telangana seized the opportunity to defy the odds and carve his path to success. Sanjay, son of Bethapu Lakshmi-Mallaiah, emerged as a beacon of hope by clinching an astounding six government jobs within just two years, showcasing that even from rural regions, dreams can soar.

Sanjay's journey began amidst uncertainties, navigating through a maze of academic pursuits without a clear direction. However, when the pandemic forced him back home, he refused to let the hiatus dampen his aspirations. Instead of idling away his time, he utilised the support of friends and focused his energy on rigorous preparation for competitive exams.

His determination bore fruit when he secured his first job in the Railways' Group D in 2022. Undeterred by this success, Sanjay relentlessly pursued further opportunities, culminating in remarkable achievements. He clinched positions in various departments including Constable (Excise), Town Planning Building Officer, Group-4, AEE (Civil), and AE, all organised by Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) in 2023.

Sanjay's feat not only underscores his resilience but also serves as a testament to the potential of residing within rural youth. His friend, Kirankumar, highlights the significance of Sanjay's success in inspiring others, emphasising the importance of determination and support in overcoming challenges.

As Sanjay continues his training for the Excise Constable position in Nizamabad, he remains steadfast in his aspirations, expressing his intent to pursue further endeavours, including competing for Civil Services. His journey stands as a reminder that with perseverance and grit, no dream is beyond reach, regardless of one's background or circumstances.