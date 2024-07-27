ETV Bharat / offbeat

YUVA: Huge Demand for Affordable Wooden Treadmills; Warangal Youth's Innovative Idea Pays Dividends

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 27, 2024, 6:40 PM IST

Updated : 1 hours ago

Harish Chari continues to captivate attention with his professional skills and musical talent. His commitment to creating more wooden devices like treadmills sets him apart as an innovator, who thrives not by seeking conventional employment, but by pushing the boundaries of his craft. Harish’s story is a testament to resilience and innovation, proving that with determination and creativity, one can overcome adversity and make a significant impact on society.

Health is wealth says an adage. Hence, in today's fast-paced life people are striving to maintain their health, but often find it challenging to find the time to workout in the gym or the resources to buy a treadmill for exercising at home.
(Left) Treadmill made with wood (Right) Harish Chari, hailing from Warangal district, the brain behind this innovation, walking on the treadmill (ETV Bharat)

Warangal: The adage "health is wealth" underscores the importance of maintaining good health, but with today's fast-paced lifestyle, finding time for gym workouts or affording home exercise equipment can be challenging. Recognising this need, a young innovator named Harish from Warangal used his professional skills to create affordable treadmills making it easier for everyone to stay fit at home.

Discover the brilliance of Harish Chari: From crafting innovative wooden treadmills to mesmerising with his musical talent. (ETV Bharat)

Harish Chari, hailing from Katrapalli in Warangal district, is the brain behind this innovation. Born to Aran Kumar and Vasantha, Harish faced numerous hardships, including financial struggles that forced him to halt his postgraduate studies. Despite these challenges, he remained undeterred and dedicated himself to carpentry to support his family

Facing adversity with determination: Harish's financial woes were compounded by the debts incurred for his sister's wedding. Yet, instead of succumbing to despair, he channelled his efforts into his carpentry work, driven by a desire to innovate within his profession

Creating the wooden treadmill: Observing the urban trend of purchasing treadmills for exercise, Harish decided to craft a treadmill from wood, a material he was well-versed in. Over 15 days, he meticulously constructed a functional wooden treadmill using a combination of wood, belt, bearing and rings. His creation can withstand up to 100 kg, making it a robust and affordable alternative to traditional treadmills.

Gaining recognition: Harish's innovative treadmill quickly garnered attention. By sharing videos on social media, he attracted buyers not only from Warangal, but also from Hyderabad and other areas. The demand for his wooden treadmills surged, highlighting the success of his unique approach.

Expanding his craft: In addition to wooden treadmills, Harish's carpentry repertoire includes making beds, sofas, podiums and decorative flying birds. He has also designed a portable folding chair, earning praise from the local community for his ingenuity

Musical talent: Beyond his carpentry skills, Harish is also a talented musician. Having learned the basics from a music teacher and furthered his knowledge through YouTube tutorials, he plays both movie and devotional songs on flute.

Family Support: Harish's mother proudly acknowledges the hardships her son has endured since childhood and expresses immense happiness at his innovative achievements within the family profession.

Read more: YUVA: From Farmer's Daughter to Rs 52 Lakhs Package: The Inspiring Journey of Ashrita

Warangal: The adage "health is wealth" underscores the importance of maintaining good health, but with today's fast-paced lifestyle, finding time for gym workouts or affording home exercise equipment can be challenging. Recognising this need, a young innovator named Harish from Warangal used his professional skills to create affordable treadmills making it easier for everyone to stay fit at home.

Discover the brilliance of Harish Chari: From crafting innovative wooden treadmills to mesmerising with his musical talent. (ETV Bharat)

Harish Chari, hailing from Katrapalli in Warangal district, is the brain behind this innovation. Born to Aran Kumar and Vasantha, Harish faced numerous hardships, including financial struggles that forced him to halt his postgraduate studies. Despite these challenges, he remained undeterred and dedicated himself to carpentry to support his family

Facing adversity with determination: Harish's financial woes were compounded by the debts incurred for his sister's wedding. Yet, instead of succumbing to despair, he channelled his efforts into his carpentry work, driven by a desire to innovate within his profession

Creating the wooden treadmill: Observing the urban trend of purchasing treadmills for exercise, Harish decided to craft a treadmill from wood, a material he was well-versed in. Over 15 days, he meticulously constructed a functional wooden treadmill using a combination of wood, belt, bearing and rings. His creation can withstand up to 100 kg, making it a robust and affordable alternative to traditional treadmills.

Gaining recognition: Harish's innovative treadmill quickly garnered attention. By sharing videos on social media, he attracted buyers not only from Warangal, but also from Hyderabad and other areas. The demand for his wooden treadmills surged, highlighting the success of his unique approach.

Expanding his craft: In addition to wooden treadmills, Harish's carpentry repertoire includes making beds, sofas, podiums and decorative flying birds. He has also designed a portable folding chair, earning praise from the local community for his ingenuity

Musical talent: Beyond his carpentry skills, Harish is also a talented musician. Having learned the basics from a music teacher and furthered his knowledge through YouTube tutorials, he plays both movie and devotional songs on flute.

Family Support: Harish's mother proudly acknowledges the hardships her son has endured since childhood and expresses immense happiness at his innovative achievements within the family profession.

Read more: YUVA: From Farmer's Daughter to Rs 52 Lakhs Package: The Inspiring Journey of Ashrita

Last Updated : 1 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WARANGAL YOUTHWOODEN TREADMILLSGYMTREADMILLAFFORDABLE WOODEN TREADMILLS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Budget 2024-25: Decoding Government's Receipts And Expenditure

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.