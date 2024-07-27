ETV Bharat / offbeat

YUVA: Huge Demand for Affordable Wooden Treadmills; Warangal Youth's Innovative Idea Pays Dividends

(Left) Treadmill made with wood (Right) Harish Chari, hailing from Warangal district, the brain behind this innovation, walking on the treadmill ( ETV Bharat )

Warangal: The adage "health is wealth" underscores the importance of maintaining good health, but with today's fast-paced lifestyle, finding time for gym workouts or affording home exercise equipment can be challenging. Recognising this need, a young innovator named Harish from Warangal used his professional skills to create affordable treadmills making it easier for everyone to stay fit at home.

Discover the brilliance of Harish Chari: From crafting innovative wooden treadmills to mesmerising with his musical talent. (ETV Bharat)

Harish Chari, hailing from Katrapalli in Warangal district, is the brain behind this innovation. Born to Aran Kumar and Vasantha, Harish faced numerous hardships, including financial struggles that forced him to halt his postgraduate studies. Despite these challenges, he remained undeterred and dedicated himself to carpentry to support his family

Facing adversity with determination: Harish's financial woes were compounded by the debts incurred for his sister's wedding. Yet, instead of succumbing to despair, he channelled his efforts into his carpentry work, driven by a desire to innovate within his profession

Creating the wooden treadmill: Observing the urban trend of purchasing treadmills for exercise, Harish decided to craft a treadmill from wood, a material he was well-versed in. Over 15 days, he meticulously constructed a functional wooden treadmill using a combination of wood, belt, bearing and rings. His creation can withstand up to 100 kg, making it a robust and affordable alternative to traditional treadmills.