YUVA: Huge Demand for Affordable Wooden Treadmills; Warangal Youth's Innovative Idea Pays Dividends

Warangal: The adage "health is wealth" underscores the importance of maintaining good health, but with today's fast-paced lifestyle, finding time for gym workouts or affording home exercise equipment can be challenging. Recognising this need, a young innovator named Harish from Warangal used his professional skills to create affordable treadmills making it easier for everyone to stay fit at home.
Harish Chari, hailing from Katrapalli in Warangal district, is the brain behind this innovation. Born to Aran Kumar and Vasantha, Harish faced numerous hardships, including financial struggles that forced him to halt his postgraduate studies. Despite these challenges, he remained undeterred and dedicated himself to carpentry to support his family
Facing adversity with determination: Harish's financial woes were compounded by the debts incurred for his sister's wedding. Yet, instead of succumbing to despair, he channelled his efforts into his carpentry work, driven by a desire to innovate within his profession
Creating the wooden treadmill: Observing the urban trend of purchasing treadmills for exercise, Harish decided to craft a treadmill from wood, a material he was well-versed in. Over 15 days, he meticulously constructed a functional wooden treadmill using a combination of wood, belt, bearing and rings. His creation can withstand up to 100 kg, making it a robust and affordable alternative to traditional treadmills.
Gaining recognition: Harish's innovative treadmill quickly garnered attention. By sharing videos on social media, he attracted buyers not only from Warangal, but also from Hyderabad and other areas. The demand for his wooden treadmills surged, highlighting the success of his unique approach.
Expanding his craft: In addition to wooden treadmills, Harish's carpentry repertoire includes making beds, sofas, podiums and decorative flying birds. He has also designed a portable folding chair, earning praise from the local community for his ingenuity
Musical talent: Beyond his carpentry skills, Harish is also a talented musician. Having learned the basics from a music teacher and furthered his knowledge through YouTube tutorials, he plays both movie and devotional songs on flute.
Family Support: Harish's mother proudly acknowledges the hardships her son has endured since childhood and expresses immense happiness at his innovative achievements within the family profession.
