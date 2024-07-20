ETV Bharat / offbeat

YUVA: From Farmer's Daughter to Rs 52 Lakhs Package: The Inspiring Journey of Ashrita

Against all odds, Ashrita’s unwavering determination shines through. From a farming family with limited education, she proves that talent and perseverance can turn dreams into reality ( ETV Bharat )

Karimnagar: In a remote village, the family of Ashrita, a young woman with extraordinary determination, knew only agriculture. Her parents, who were engaged in farming, had no formal education and limited knowledge about academic pursuits. However, Ashrita’s story is a testament to how talent and perseverance can overcome any obstacle.

After completing her intermediate, Ashrita was unsure of what to pursue next. Playing and singing like any other young girl, she found herself at a crossroads. Eventually, on the advice of close friends, she joined B Tech at Jyotishmati Engineering College near her village. Unlike many of her peers, who were drawn to software jobs, Ashrita had a different vision. She was determined to excel in the field of hardware.

Ashrita decided to prepare for the GATE exam to secure a seat for M Tech at a prestigious IIT. Her journey was not easy. In her first attempt, she ranked around 3,000, which was not enough to get her into the top IITs. However, Ashrita did not give up. She learned about Chintala Ramesh, who provided free GATE training through his Riga Academy in Karimnagar. With renewed hope and dedication, she joined Riga Academy in 2020

After a year of rigorous preparation, Ashrita appeared for the GATE exam again in 2022. This time, her hard work paid off. She secured an All India Rank of 36. With such a remarkable rank, job opportunities from prestigious institutions like ISRO, DRDO, BARC and NPCIL were at her doorstep. Despite these tempting offers, Ashrita chose to pursue an M Tech in VLSI at IIT Bengaluru, aiming to deepen her expertise in hardware

Ashrita’s choice proved fruitful. Upon completing her M Tech, she was recruited by the multinational company Nvidia with an impressive package of Rs 52 lakh per annum. This achievement was beyond the wildest dreams of her parents, who had only ever known the hard work of farming.

Ashrita credits her success to the guidance she received at Riga Academy. She expresses immense gratitude to Chintala Ramesh, whose free training helped her and many other rural youth overcome financial and educational barriers. Ashrita believes that institutions like IITs provide immense growth opportunities in hardware fields, and she urges those who cannot afford coaching to take advantage of free online training programs like those offered by Riga Academy