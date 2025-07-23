Young Ghaziabad Bother-Sister Duo Skate 200 KM From Haridwar For Kanwar Yatra

New Delhi: It's the Shravan month, and devotees have been thronging temples for the Kanwar yatra, against all the odds.

Meet Nandini and Yug, two siblings from Ghaziabad who embarked on the pilgrimage on skates. Mukhya Mohit Gurjar, father of the brother-sister duo, said that his children completed a distance of 200 km in five days.

They started the sacred journey on skates from Haridwar on 17th July and reached the Dudheshwar Nath temple in Ghaziabad on Tuesday. The Kanwariyas performed Jalabhishek there. 15 members of their family were also accompanying them. The kids also exhibited stunts during the yatra. After completing the 200 km trail, they also vowed to visit other religious sites on skates.

Mohit Gurjar said that he was passionate about skating since childhood, but his family did not permit him for fear of injury. "When the Shiva devotees of the family came to the temple near the house with Kanwar water, I used to skate in front of them," he added.

"Today I am a father of two children, but the passion for skates is still there. I still skate on holidays. My children also showed an interest in skating," he said, adding that he also improved his skating skills by joining skating classes.

The idea of embarking on the Kanwar yatra on skates came after the father promised the brother-sister duo that he would take them to Haridwar if they scored good marks at school during a dinner table chat. Yug and Nandini took the promise seriously and secured good grades at school.

Mohit Gurjar then told them that they would go for the Kanwar yatra to Haridwar. It was then that the two children proposed the idea of taking the journey on skates, which their father agreed to.

Yug and Nandini practised and prepared for a month. Special attention was paid to diet so that neither would face health issues such as dehydration during the journey. The family then embarked on the journey on July 17 with the siblings on their skates.