'You Look Fabulous': This Time Zelenskyy Chooses Black Jacket And Collared Shirt

Washington: The fates of nations have rarely, if ever, been decided by sartorial choices. But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was certainly hoping that a spot of fashion diplomacy on Monday could get US counterpart Donald Trump to help his country reach a peace deal with Russia.

Despite the life-and-death matters unfolding in Ukraine, much of the speculation among the White House press corps was about whether Zelenskyy would wear a suit. In February, Ukraine's wartime leader was ridiculed by a right-wing US reporter for wearing military-style garb instead of a business suit when he visited the Oval Office.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Washington. (AP)

That mocking exchange set the tone for an astonishing blow-up a few minutes later when Trump and Vice President JD Vance proceeded to berate Zelenskyy for not being "grateful" for US support against Russia's invasion.

What a difference six months makes.

"I can't believe it, I love it!" said Trump, 79, as he admired Zelenskyy's smart black jacket and collared black shirt upon the Ukrainian leader's arrival at the White House.

"It's the best I had," joked Zelensky, a former television comedian before turning president.

'You look fabulous!'

The light-hearted appreciation for the 47-year-old's outfit continued inside the Oval Office itself -- the scene of Zelenskyy's earlier humiliation. "President Zelenskyy, you look fabulous in that suit!" said Brian Glenn, the reporter for Real America's Voice who had asked the original question back in February.

Trump joined in, saying "I said the same thing" -- and telling Zelenskyy that "that's the one that attacked you last time." "I remember," deadpanned the Ukrainian, before adding to the American reporter that "you are wearing the same suit" as six months ago.

Zelenskyy also turned on the charm for Trump -- a billionaire who is rarely seen in anything except one of his trademark tailored blue suits -- in other ways. He brought a letter for Melania Trump from his wife Olena thanking the US first lady for writing to Putin and urging him to save children's lives.

The focus on Zelenskyy's outfit -- instead of the nitty-gritty of peace negotiations to end a war that has killed tens of thousands of people -- may seem bizarre to some. But it also underscores the extent to which foreign leaders have had to woo a notoriously capricious US president.

'Do I look ok?'

Zelenskyy in particular has had to work hard to win over Trump, who has long been skeptical about US support for Ukraine and its multi-billion-dollar war cost. Trump has also openly expressed admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin, not least during their extraordinary cordial greetings during their summit in Alaska last week.

The US leader had also echoed several of Putin's talking points about the war, including in recent days on the need for Ukraine to give up Crimea and its ambitions of joining NATO. Hence the multi-pronged diplomatic offensive at the White House on Monday -- beginning with Zelenskyy and his black jacket, and followed up with a posse of European leaders.

The Europeans paid homage to what they said were Trump's efforts to reach a peace deal, but their visit was also designed as a show of support for Kyiv against any call for too many concessions. The Ukrainian was reportedly given training on how to deal with Trump by European leaders, especially Finnish President Alexander Stubb -- who himself wore a double-breasted suit and won praise from the American president for his youthful vigour.

Zelenskyy was notably less pugnacious than in February -- and even thanked Trump for a map that showed how much territory Russia had taken from Ukraine. NATO chief Mark Rutte meanwhile made light of the debate about Zelenskyy's attire. "Do I look OK?" the Dutchman said to Trump's protocol chief with a laugh as he buttoned up his suit jacket on arrival at the White House.

