Yoga Day 2025: Meet Nidhi Dogra, The 'Rubber Doll' From Himachal With Six World Records

Hamirpur: Rubber Doll. That's the name Nidhi Dogra, a Class 12th student from Himachal's Hamirpur district, is known by in her city, state and beyond. At just 16, she has earned national and international recognition in yoga, creating as many as six world records in various yogasanas. Nidhi is also a former national brand ambassador of the Yoga Book of Records.

A student of Science stream, Nidhi has represented Himachal Pradesh in several yoga championships at the state, national as well as international levels. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she actively participated in and won several competitions which were held online. Her talent has not gone unnoticed. In recognition of her achievements, Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and former CM Jairam Thakur have honoured her with certificates and mementoes.

'My Father Is My Inspiration'

Recalling her journey, Nidhi said she was inspired by her father the first time she had gone to his school, Government Senior Secondary School in Kakkar. "I was eight years old when I saw my father teaching yoga to students. That's when I got the desire to learn it. Since then, I have been practising yoga every day for at least two to three hours," she said.

Nidhi is studying in Class 12 at Super Magnet Public School in Hamirpur, while her Shashi Kumar happens to be a physical education teacher at the government school in Kakkar. Her mother Nisha Devi works as a casual announcer at Akashvani Hamirpur. Her younger brother Prince is in Class III. Her grandfather Karam Chand is a retired Art teacher, and her grandmother Neema Devi is a homemaker.