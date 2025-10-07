ETV Bharat / offbeat

Yashasvi Empowers Rural Women Through Handmade Natural Beauty Products

Yashasvi explains, "We realised that rural women are unable to find employment due to a lack of resources." Working alongside women from her village, Yashasvi began experimenting with natural products. She taught them how to transform everyday ingredients like milk, yogurt, and ghee into beneficial skincare items.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Yashasvi shared her inspiring story. After completing her studies, Yashasvi travelled abroad, where she studied modern technology and refined her skills in product development. However, she was always drawn to a simpler, more tranquil life amidst nature. This aspiration led her to return to her village five years ago with a powerful vision: to empower rural women facing unemployment due to limited resources.

Kanpur: Yashasvi, an innovator from a small village in Gujarat, is garnering international acclaim for her line of beauty products, which are created using natural ingredients sourced directly from rural areas. Her products were recently highlighted at the Craft Route exhibition in Kanpur, where she received widespread praise.

Beauty products can also be made from milk, yogurt, ghee, neem, and hibiscus flowers and leaves. Yashasvi, who lives in a small village in Gujarat, is creating beauty products from natural materials found in the village. Starting with natural soap and toothpaste powder, she distributed her initial creations to friends and family, who were delighted with the results. As word of mouth spread, demand for her products steadily grew. Yashasvi now receives online orders, an indication that her products were gaining popularity.

What began as a small-scale operation has blossomed into a thriving enterprise. As her reputation grew within the village and surrounding areas, Yashasvi enlisted 15-20 local women to help expand production. These women are now integral to the creation of her natural beauty products, which include a range of popular soaps and creams. The demand for these goods has transcended national borders, with online orders pouring in from several countries.

Yashasvi is now focused on scaling her business to reach an even wider audience. At the Kanpur craft exhibition, Yashasvi's stall was a standout, featuring a unique display of indigenous fragrances and natural materials. Her work was met with great appreciation from attendees. Through her dedication and hard work, Yashasvi has not only given her village a new identity but also proven that success can flourish anywhere, even in the remote corner of a village. Her efforts have shown that with the right mind set, one can truly make the "village's soil fragrant with the fragrance of success"