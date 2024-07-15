World Plastic Surgery Day 2024: Celebrating Innovation and Awareness on July 15

New Delhi: World Plastic Surgery Day is observed on July 15 to spread information about the side effects, spread awareness among the people about the different types of plastic surgeries, and remove misconceptions related to it.

To mark the day, plastic surgeons shed light on some of the innovative procedures and their benefits for both hair and facial rejuvenation while underlining some pertinent considerations. The day presents an occasion for understanding and spreading awareness among people about the role and contribution of plastic surgeons in society.

What Is Plastic Surgery?

The word plastic was derived from the Greek word ‘Plastikos’ which means ’to mould’. Although silicone and other types of implants are used in plastic surgery, it is the art of remodelling of the tissues which gave rise to this name plastic surgery. The risk involved in plastic surgery is similar to the risk involved in other surgeries.

History and Significance

In 2011, the concept of National Plastic Surgery Day was first introduced by Dr S Raja Sabapathy, the then president of the Association of Plastic Surgeons of India. He conceptualised the idea of celebrating the day and chose July 15 as the appropriate date.

Subsequently, recognising the importance of plastic surgery, World Plastic Surgery Day has been observed since 15 July,2022.

Plastic surgeons across the country commemorate the day by conducting camps and awareness meetings. Many conducted free surgeries, street shows, lectures, write-ups in print and social media, and more.

Types Of Plastic Surgery:

There are two major types of plastic surgery including reconstructive surgery and cosmetic surgery.

Reconstructive surgery usually includes surgeries to repair abnormalities caused by birth defects such as cleft lip and palate, separation of fused fingers, removal of birthmarks, severe burns, or disfigurement or scars caused by an accident or injury. While, cosmetic surgery is usually done by people to make the texture of the breasts and buttocks attractive, change the nose and lips shape, or reduce their belly.

The Association of Plastic Surgeons of India:

In 1957, the Association of Plastic Surgeons in India (APSI) was formed. It aims to foster and co-ordinate training in plastic surgery and to advise on the organisation of both undergraduate and postgraduate teaching programs for plastic surgery in India. The APSI also provides for and promotes dissemination and diffusion of knowledge of plastic surgery amongst plastic surgeons, and members of the medical profession in general.

According to APSI, India has rapidly become a hot favourite plastic and cosmetic surgery destination for medical tourists from worldwide because people get world-class facilities at more affordable and economical costs, higher success rates and safety measures.

“Indian plastic surgeons already have a great reputation when it comes to finest surgical skills for providing a wide range of cosmetic as well as plastic surgery procedures. With increasing popularity and easy availability of such procedures in India, more and more foreigners are flying in to get chiselled looks while experiencing the vast heritage of this ancient country,” the APSI said.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), globally over 45,000 plastic surgeons form a formidable community in the healthcare system.

Country Wise Trend:

The plastic surgery market is growing globally, and many countries are known for their expertise in plastic surgery. In 2022, the US had the highest number of plastic surgeons in the world, with 7,461 surgeons. Brazil had the second largest number of plastic surgeons, with 6,200 surgeons, followed by Japan in third place overtaking China in the number of plastic surgeons. According to an estimate, the number of plastic surgeons in India was 2600.