New Guinness Record: World's Largest Gold Bar Weighing Over 300 KG Unveiled In Dubai, Know Its Value In Rupees

Dubai: The world's largest pure gold bar, weighing 300.12 kg and worth around $25 million was unveiled in Dubai on Saturday.

Recognised by the Guinness World Records, the bar has been put on display this weekend at Dubai Gold Souk Extension where visitors will have the opportunity to see it outside the Emirates Minting Factory shop. The previous record in this category was a 250 kg gold bar, which was displayed in Japan.

Mohammed Kharsa, deputy general manager of the gold factory that crafted the bar said it took them around 8 to 10 hours to make it. "Everything was of course documented and sent to Guinness to make sure that the gold bar has been made according to its terms and to make sure it's a 300 kg gold bar," he told AFP.

"(It's worth) around 25 million dollars, or 93 million (UAE) Dirhams," Kharsa said. As per the current exchange rates, the bar is worth Rs 211,00,00,000 (211 crore).

"The largest bar of gold is 300.12 kg (661 lb 10 oz) and was achieved by Emirates Minting Factory LLC (UAE) in Dubai, UAE on 10 December 2024," reads the Guinness World Records Certificate put up next to the gold bar.