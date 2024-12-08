New Guinness Record: World's Largest Gold Bar Weighing Over 300 KG Unveiled In Dubai, Know Its Value In Rupees

Dubai: The world's largest pure gold bar, weighing 300.12 kg and worth around $25 million was unveiled in Dubai on Saturday.
Recognised by the Guinness World Records, the bar has been put on display this weekend at Dubai Gold Souk Extension where visitors will have the opportunity to see it outside the Emirates Minting Factory shop. The previous record in this category was a 250 kg gold bar, which was displayed in Japan.
Mohammed Kharsa, deputy general manager of the gold factory that crafted the bar said it took them around 8 to 10 hours to make it. "Everything was of course documented and sent to Guinness to make sure that the gold bar has been made according to its terms and to make sure it's a 300 kg gold bar," he told AFP.
"(It's worth) around 25 million dollars, or 93 million (UAE) Dirhams," Kharsa said. As per the current exchange rates, the bar is worth Rs 211,00,00,000 (211 crore).
"The largest bar of gold is 300.12 kg (661 lb 10 oz) and was achieved by Emirates Minting Factory LLC (UAE) in Dubai, UAE on 10 December 2024," reads the Guinness World Records Certificate put up next to the gold bar.
According to the Guinness World Records website, Emirates Minting Factory LLC envisioned breaking the record years ago "as a way to honour the UAE's legacy and show gratitude for the support received". "The creation of the world’s largest gold bar symbolizes their commitment to excellence and innovation. This achievement reflects their dedication, meticulous planning, and the support of a nation that continues to inspire greatness," the website noted.
On Saturday, scores of visitors were seen clicking selfies and photos next to the gold bar that was kept in a glass box outside the minting factory shop. Visitors can see the bar up and close on Sunday as well.
Latest Gold Price in India
Gold prices were flat at Rs 79,150 per 10 grams in Delhi on December 6, according to the All India Sarafa Association. Silver declined by Rs 300 to Rs 93,500 per kg. The price of gold of 99.5 per cent purity also remained flat at Rs 78,750 per 10 grams on Friday.
