‘Jal Purush’ of Surguja: Young Scientist’s Bacterial E-Ball Proves A Gamechanger, Cleans Polluted Water

Surguja (Chhattisgarh): The story began with a dying pond situated in Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh. Once considered the cleanest, the waterbody turned into an eyesore after its water turned filthy and it was choked with undergrowth. For years, the pond that was the only source of water for the villagers, became no one’s concern till a city scientist decided to clean it up.

Dr. Prashant Sharma, a young biotech scientist, had spent years studying microbial ecosystems and was aware that the solution to the issue had to be something natural. “I thought what if the very microorganisms that existed in nature could be used to clean water instead of chemicals,” shares the scientist who continued researching for 13 years that led him to a breakthrough solution – the microbial e-ball.

He combined beneficial bacteria which can break down waste, eliminate foul odours, and purify polluted water in a natural way.

The e-ball consisted of tiny microbes and was prepared by mixing 14 types of fungus and bacteria with calcium carbonate (lime powder). It was made into a ball that weighs around 40 grams. As soon as the ball was put in the dirty water of a pond or a well, it cleaned the upper layer of the water through the nutritional use of carbon and nitrogen present in the pond. It brought the pH value of the water to 7 and also improved the TDS value. Besides, it was also found that the COD (chemical oxygen demand) and BOD (biochemical oxygen demand) levels of the water improved. I named it e-ball, the scientist informed.

The effect of the e-ball on the pond surprised all. When placed in the polluted pond and drains, in weeks the water started getting clear and even the stench vanished. “Not only that, the oxygen levels also increased and aquatic life too returned to the ponds,” says Sharma.

What was different about the e-ball? It is eco-friendly so did not harm aquatic life. The e-ball is cost-effective and can clean a one-acre pond by spending Rs 7000 a year. The traditional methods of cleaning are costly and involve an expense of Rs 2–3 lakh. Even the microbes in the ball multiply with time and ensure that the water purification continues for a long time.

The Ambikapur story spread all across and soon, municipal bodies, environmentalists, and citizens across the state started using E-Ball to restore polluted water bodies. "In fact, ETV Bharat had been spreading the word about the e-ball ever since I tested it and it is now being widely used," acknowledges the scientist. For his water conservation experiments and their success, people gave him the title of 'Jal Purush' of Surguja.

Dr Sharma remembers how he was called when Ranchi’s historic Badka Talab (big pond) turned toxic. Today, the once-polluted pond is in the final stages of being rejuvenated, he says beaming with pride.

His mission, however, is more than just cleaning water—it’s about changing the way people think, and making them realise how important is water conservation. He ensures that guests visiting his home are offered half a glass of water—not full, to make sure that no water is wasted. He believes that even small changes in daily habits can lead to huge difference.

The world has 71% water, of which 97% is sea water which cannot be used for drinking. Only 1% of the total water is potable. So, in such a situation, if we as humans do not conserve water, the situation will be bad in the coming times, said Sharma as a concluding remark.