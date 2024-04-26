World Veterinary Day - Veterinarians are Essential Health Workers

Hyderabad: World Veterinary Day is celebrated every year on the last Saturday of April, worldwide veterinary day, or WVD, is observed annually.

To honour the work of veterinarians everywhere, this day is observed. This presents a chance to emphasise the role veterinarians play in preserving the health and welfare of animals. Global animal welfare advocacy is the overarching goal of World Veterinary Day.

The Theme for 2024 - "Veterinarians are essential health workers"

It honours the skills of veterinarians, who are vital to the general health of the population. The use of veterinary science benefits human physical, mental, and social well-being in addition to the health and welfare of animals. Although this aspect of veterinarians' job is sometimes hidden from the public, safeguarding and enhancing public health and that of local communities is a fundamental responsibility of the veterinary field.

History of the World Veterinary Day:

The World Veterinary Association (WVA), a nonprofit organisation committed to advancing animal health and welfare worldwide by amplifying the voices of veterinary professionals actively engaged in the fields of public health and animal welfare, founded World Veterinary Day on April 28, 2000. The WVA instituted this day to draw attention to the vital role veterinarians play in communities around the globe and to show gratitude for their hard work. Ever since its founding, the last Saturday in April has been the global celebration of World Veterinary Day.

Significance of the World Veterinary Day:

Promoting animal care and health is the main reason behind the significance of World Veterinary Day. It acts as a reminder of how important veterinarians are to preserving the health of all animals, domestic and wild. Increasing public awareness of the importance of the work that veterinarians do is one of World Veterinary Day's main goals.

In spite of how important their work is, a significant section of the public is still ignorant about the variety of tasks veterinarians play, which go beyond simply diagnosing and treating sick pets or animals. They are also responsible for expanding scientific understanding and carrying out research on recently identified disorders.

The Essentials of Proper Pet Care:

Responsible pet ownership starts with proper pet care. When adopting a pet, it's critical to realise that you are making a lifetime commitment to a family member who is dependent on you for their health and welfare.