ETV Bharat / offbeat

World Vegetarian Day - Benefits Of Eating Vegetarian Food

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

The World Vegetarian Day is celebrated across the globe on October 1. The day can be celebrated in various ways including eating vegetarian meals.

World vegetarian Day is celebrated on October 1 every year
Representational image (Getty Images)

Hyderabad: When it comes to food, humans are basically omnivores. An omnivore is an organism that regularly consumes a variety of materials, including plants, animals, algae, and fungi. But there are people who live exclusively as vegetarians for various reasons. October 1 is observed as World Vegetarian Day.

Significance: World Vegetarian Day is a way to encourage people to adopt an exclusively plant-based diet.

History: World Vegetarian Day was founded in 1977 by the North American Vegetarian Society (NAVS) and was endorsed by the International Vegetarian Union in 1978. NAVS launched World Vegetarian Day on October 1, 1977. It was endorsed by the International Vegetarian Union in 1978.

Different types of vegetarian diets:

Lacto-ovo vegetarian – Doesn’t eat meat but does eat eggs and dairy products

Vegan – Doesn’t eat meat products or any food that comes from animals

Raw vegan – Doesn’t eat foods cooked above 115 degrees F.

Macrobiotic– Eats only unprocessed vegan foods, including whole grains and fish occasionally

Pescatarian – The only meat they eat is fish

Flexitarian – Eat mostly a vegetarian diet but meat on occasion

Five Ways to Celebrate-

  • Eat Vegetarian Meals on This Day
  • Learn about the different kinds of vegetarian diets and the health benefits of eating a plant-based diet
  • Feed your family a vegetarian meal or host a vegetarian potluck at work
  • Share your vegetarian recipes on social media with #WorldVegetarianDay
  • Watch a Vegetarian Documentary. Some of the famous documentaries include: Cowspiracy: The Sustainability Secret (2014), Earthlings (2005), Forks Over Knives (2011), Game Changers (2018)

Health Matters:

Weight loss: Eating an abundance of fruits and vegetables, legumes, nuts and seeds, whole grains, herbs and spices can lead to a healthier body weight.

Heart disease: By eating a vegetarian diet, you can reduce the risk of heart disease by about 50 per cent.

Diabetes: Plant-based foods tend to be high in fibre, low in saturated fats, and packed with antioxidants, which can prevent diabetes and possibly lower your blood sugar levels.

Reduce the risk of major killers such as Stroke and Cancer.

Vitamins and minerals: Get essential vitamins

Consuming more plant-based foods could be linked to lower rates of dementia, Alzheimer’s, and cognitive impairments.

How to Get the Necessary Vitamins and Nutrients as a Vegetarian or Vegan?

If you’re a vegetarian or vegan, make sure you:

Avoid foods that are high in sodium, added sugars and fats

Choose high-protein foods

Don’t eat too many carbohydrates

Get enough vitamin B12

Meet your calcium requirements

Opt for vitamin D-fortified foods

Consider an appointment with a registered dietician

Some Famous Indian Vegetarian Dishes:

Chole Bhature, Paneer Tikka, Dal Makhani, Baingan Bharta, Chilli Paneer, Pulao, Samosa, Dosa, Palak Paneer, Malai Kofta, Paneer Makhani, Pav Bhaji, Dum Aloo, Khandvi, Paneer Bhurji, Idli Sambar, Undhiyu, Sabudana Vada, Vada Pav and Panu Puri.

Hyderabad: When it comes to food, humans are basically omnivores. An omnivore is an organism that regularly consumes a variety of materials, including plants, animals, algae, and fungi. But there are people who live exclusively as vegetarians for various reasons. October 1 is observed as World Vegetarian Day.

Significance: World Vegetarian Day is a way to encourage people to adopt an exclusively plant-based diet.

History: World Vegetarian Day was founded in 1977 by the North American Vegetarian Society (NAVS) and was endorsed by the International Vegetarian Union in 1978. NAVS launched World Vegetarian Day on October 1, 1977. It was endorsed by the International Vegetarian Union in 1978.

Different types of vegetarian diets:

Lacto-ovo vegetarian – Doesn’t eat meat but does eat eggs and dairy products

Vegan – Doesn’t eat meat products or any food that comes from animals

Raw vegan – Doesn’t eat foods cooked above 115 degrees F.

Macrobiotic– Eats only unprocessed vegan foods, including whole grains and fish occasionally

Pescatarian – The only meat they eat is fish

Flexitarian – Eat mostly a vegetarian diet but meat on occasion

Five Ways to Celebrate-

  • Eat Vegetarian Meals on This Day
  • Learn about the different kinds of vegetarian diets and the health benefits of eating a plant-based diet
  • Feed your family a vegetarian meal or host a vegetarian potluck at work
  • Share your vegetarian recipes on social media with #WorldVegetarianDay
  • Watch a Vegetarian Documentary. Some of the famous documentaries include: Cowspiracy: The Sustainability Secret (2014), Earthlings (2005), Forks Over Knives (2011), Game Changers (2018)

Health Matters:

Weight loss: Eating an abundance of fruits and vegetables, legumes, nuts and seeds, whole grains, herbs and spices can lead to a healthier body weight.

Heart disease: By eating a vegetarian diet, you can reduce the risk of heart disease by about 50 per cent.

Diabetes: Plant-based foods tend to be high in fibre, low in saturated fats, and packed with antioxidants, which can prevent diabetes and possibly lower your blood sugar levels.

Reduce the risk of major killers such as Stroke and Cancer.

Vitamins and minerals: Get essential vitamins

Consuming more plant-based foods could be linked to lower rates of dementia, Alzheimer’s, and cognitive impairments.

How to Get the Necessary Vitamins and Nutrients as a Vegetarian or Vegan?

If you’re a vegetarian or vegan, make sure you:

Avoid foods that are high in sodium, added sugars and fats

Choose high-protein foods

Don’t eat too many carbohydrates

Get enough vitamin B12

Meet your calcium requirements

Opt for vitamin D-fortified foods

Consider an appointment with a registered dietician

Some Famous Indian Vegetarian Dishes:

Chole Bhature, Paneer Tikka, Dal Makhani, Baingan Bharta, Chilli Paneer, Pulao, Samosa, Dosa, Palak Paneer, Malai Kofta, Paneer Makhani, Pav Bhaji, Dum Aloo, Khandvi, Paneer Bhurji, Idli Sambar, Undhiyu, Sabudana Vada, Vada Pav and Panu Puri.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WORLD VEGETARIAN DAYPAV BHAJIPANI PURIPLANT BASED DIETVEGETARIANS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

What Are The Roadblocks In The Indo-US Ties

Nobel Prize 2024 - All You Need To Know

What Is Hezbollah Unit 910 Which Is Tasked To 'Avenge' Nasrallah Assassination

Earth Will Have A Temporary 'Mini-Moon' For Two Months

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.