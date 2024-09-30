ETV Bharat / offbeat

World Vegetarian Day - Benefits Of Eating Vegetarian Food

Hyderabad: When it comes to food, humans are basically omnivores. An omnivore is an organism that regularly consumes a variety of materials, including plants, animals, algae, and fungi. But there are people who live exclusively as vegetarians for various reasons. October 1 is observed as World Vegetarian Day.

Significance: World Vegetarian Day is a way to encourage people to adopt an exclusively plant-based diet.

History: World Vegetarian Day was founded in 1977 by the North American Vegetarian Society (NAVS) and was endorsed by the International Vegetarian Union in 1978. NAVS launched World Vegetarian Day on October 1, 1977. It was endorsed by the International Vegetarian Union in 1978.

Different types of vegetarian diets:

Lacto-ovo vegetarian – Doesn’t eat meat but does eat eggs and dairy products

Vegan – Doesn’t eat meat products or any food that comes from animals

Raw vegan – Doesn’t eat foods cooked above 115 degrees F.

Macrobiotic– Eats only unprocessed vegan foods, including whole grains and fish occasionally

Pescatarian – The only meat they eat is fish

Flexitarian – Eat mostly a vegetarian diet but meat on occasion

Five Ways to Celebrate-

Eat Vegetarian Meals on This Day

Learn about the different kinds of vegetarian diets and the health benefits of eating a plant-based diet

Feed your family a vegetarian meal or host a vegetarian potluck at work

Share your vegetarian recipes on social media with #WorldVegetarianDay

Watch a Vegetarian Documentary. Some of the famous documentaries include: Cowspiracy: The Sustainability Secret (2014), Earthlings (2005), Forks Over Knives (2011), Game Changers (2018)

Health Matters:

Weight loss: Eating an abundance of fruits and vegetables, legumes, nuts and seeds, whole grains, herbs and spices can lead to a healthier body weight.

Heart disease: By eating a vegetarian diet, you can reduce the risk of heart disease by about 50 per cent.