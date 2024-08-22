World Vada Pav Day - Celebrating Mumbai Street Food

Hyderabad: World Vada Pav Day is celebrated on August 23. The vada pav is a quintessential Mumbai street food that is loved by people across the country. The famous Vada pav of Maharashtra fills the stomach of many. It is also people's breakfast and dinner. People who come to Mumbai definitely eat vada pav.

Testy vadapav is a favorite dish of everyone whether it is a poor person or a rich person. Hot oil fried vada pav is mainly eaten with garlic red and mint green chutney and fried chillies. Many Indian nationals are doing this vada pav business abroad as well. This vadapav is now famous in the world because of this.

Founder of Vada Pav:

Ashok Vaidya is credited with starting the first vada pav stall outside Dadar railway station in 1966. Due to him, the popularity increased and the dish became famous within Mumbai. Ashok Vaidya, a food stall owner in Dadar, would sell potato vadas, pohe and tea at his stall. On this day (August 23), he put the vada in a pav and added some garlic chutney to it and, a dish loved by all was born.

Ashok Vaidya passed away at the age of 58 on 6th July 1998 and later his son Narendra took over his legacy of selling Vada Pav outside Dadar station.

Mumbaikar & Vada Pav: Only a Mumbaikar will know the true significance of vada pav. The humble delicacy that involves fresh pav and a vada made out of potato is a local favourite irrespective of class, age or occupation. Found in every street and alley of the city, vada pav is an inevitable part of a Mumbaikar's daily life.

Vada Pav Listed in Top 20 Snacks: Vada pav, over the years, this beloved treat has acquired a following in different parts of the country and abroad. It consists of a flavourful deep-fried vada enclosed within a pav. It is often served with dry garlic and other kinds of chutneys. The vada pav has received global recognition, thanks to a list by popular food and travel guide, TasteAtlas. The list featured some of the 'Best Sandwiches In The World', and vada pav was ranked 19th - according to the guide's current rankings in March 2024.

Celebrities And Their Love For Vada Pav: Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar says the vada pav is an amazing snack. His buddy Vinod Kambli famously presented him with 35 Vada Pavs when Tendulkar broke Sunil Gavaskar’s 34-century Test record in March 2006. The vada pav has travelled far beyond the playing fields, bylanes, street corners and food courts of shopping malls in Mumbai. It is now even available in the USA too.

Vada Pav Girl: Chandrika Dixit, also known as the Vada Pav Girl, in about her journey from running a 'vada pav' stall to participating in 'Bigg Boss OTT 3'. Dixit's journey began humbly, with a simple food cart in Delhi's Sainik Vihar neighbourhood. In a video shared by a fan page on X, Dixit can be seen talking to the housemates. While discussing her viral street fight in Delhi, Chandrika Dixit revealed that she earns ₹40,000 per day from selling vada pav, leaving everyone stunned.

Here Are A Few Of The Best Places For A Vada Pav In Mumbai: Ashok Vada Pav, Aaram Vada Pav, Shivaji Vada Pav, Graduate Vada Pav, Gajanan Vada Pav, Dheeraj Vada Pav, Khidki Vada Pav, Anand Vada Pav, Jumbo King Vada Pav and Samrat Vada Pav.

5 Food Joints in Delhi that Serve Mumbai's Vada Pav: Johny's Vada Pav, Masala Trail, Vadapav Junction, Suruchi and Maharashtra Sadan.