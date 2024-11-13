ETV Bharat / offbeat

World Usability Day 2024: Designing For A Better World

This image captures a technician, dressed in black and wearing white gloves, meticulously working on a small metallic object. The technician is using a tool that resembles an air ratchet, indicating the nature of work to be mechanical. The blurred objects in the background suggest an industrial or workshop setting. ( Getty Images )

The World Usability Day, which is celebrated on the second Thursday of November every year, asserts the importance of Usability values in different sectors of human endeavour. Being observed on the 14th of November this year, the World Usability Day 2024 promotes the values of Virtual Healthcare, Electronic health records, and other health-related Technologies this year.

History Of World Usability Day

In November 2005, the User Experience Professional Association created World Usability Day. When the Association was founded in 1991, it had 50 members at first. By promoting User Experience Concepts, holding international conferences, publishing a journal called "Journal of Usability Studies (JUS)," publishing User Experience Magazine, and having 59 local chapters in 30 countries, the Association expanded to serve a global community of over 2400 professionals.

Significance of Usability

The concept of user experience was developed way back in Greek Civilization. The Greeks used the Ergonomics concept in designing Instruments and Workspaces in the early 5th century BC.

In modern times, the concept have evolved more elaborately. An American Industrial Engineer published an article called “Designing for People” in 1955 which sums up User Experience Design. In 1966, Disney hailed the first User Experience Designers in history.

2024 Theme

The theme of “Designing for a Better World” manifests in various ways. Architects and urban planners create accessible public spaces with features like ramps and tactile paving. Companies focus on eco-friendly product packaging to minimize waste. Software developers prioritize inclusive design for digital platforms, ensuring usability for diverse users. The theme of “Designing for a Better World” with a focus on usability, sustainability, and inclusivity can be seen in various contexts.

What Defines Usability in Web Design?

Usability is the measure of how effectively and easily a website can be learned, used and enjoyed by its visitors. Usability is essential for successful web design and development, as it directly influences a user’s experience and the likelihood of completing desired actions — like making a purchase or filling out a contact form.