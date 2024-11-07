World Urbanism Day: Recognising The Ideals Of Community Planning

The late Professor Carlos Maria della Paolera of the University of Buenos Aires founded World Town Planning Day in 1949. He was also a civil engineer and a member of the national geography committee in Argentina. It works towards the advancement of public and professional interest in planning.

It recognises and promotes the role of planning in creating good livable communities. In later years, the day also became known as World Urbanism Day. It is celebrated in 30 countries, on four continents every year on 8th November.

Aim: World Town Planning Day 2024 will focus on the role of planning and planners in delivering housing that meets the needs of our communities, and in helping to create equitable, inclusive, and sustainable solutions for all.

Why Celebrate This Day? We celebrate this day to draw attention to the aims, objectives, and progress of urban and regional planning around the globe and also to highlight the valuable contribution sound planning has made to the quality of global human settlements and their environment.

This day also gives worldwide coverage to the ideals of urban and regional planning not only within the profession but also among the general public. The word urbanism describes how inhabitants of urban areas interact with the built environment.

Towns, cities, and other locations with a larger population are considered urban regions. Making a community livable and healthy for its residents is the main goal of urban planning. Orderly development is another benefit of urban planning. The most livable and healthy communities share these common factors:

Provide residents with plenty of opportunities to enjoy a high quality of life Strive to preserve or improve its economy and the quality of its environment. Desire to improve the health of its residents Provide a variety of housing options for its residents. Include lots of areas for walking, biking, and being outdoors. Make public transportation readily available and affordable for all who need it. Contains schools, grocery stores, shopping malls, parks, recreational areas, and fitness facilities. When all of these factors are present, societies are better able to cope with population growth and climate change.

Significance Of The Day: World Town Planning Day recognises the ideals of community planning by bringing professional planners and the general public together. The day presents an opportunity to look at planning from a global perspective concerning the environmental impact resulting from the development of cities and territories.

Most Livable City in India 2024 as Per Ease of Living Index" Bengaluru in Karnataka stands as the epitome of livability in India, earning a remarkable score of 66.70 on the Ease of Living Index. Renowned for its pleasant climate and scenic landscapes, Bengaluru continues to charm residents and visitors alike.

As the ‘Silicon Valley of India,’ it offers abundant job opportunities in the IT sector, attracting young professionals and students. With vibrant neighbourhoods, affordable rents, and top-notch civic amenities, Bengaluru beckons with its cultural sites, lush parks like Cubbon Park, and nearby getaways like Nandi Hills. Despite its bustling energy, traffic congestion remains a challenge during peak hours.

Planned cities in India: Chandigarh is the first planned city in India. Designed by renowned architect Le Corbusier, Chandigarh is a modernist masterpiece and India's first planned city. With its orderly grid layout, green spaces, and distinct sectors dedicated to residential, commercial, and institutional areas, Chandigarh symbolises urban planning at its finest.