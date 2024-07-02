ETV Bharat / offbeat

World UFO Day: History, Significance And How To Celebrate

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 2, 2024, 9:25 AM IST

World UFO Day, observed annually on July 2, aims to raise awareness about unidentifled flying objects and commemorate significant events like the 1947 Roswell incident. It celebrates the UFO community's beliefs and serves as a platform for discussions, events, and educational talks worldwide.

Unveiling the Unknown: World UFO Day Sheds Light on Mysterious Encounters
Representational Image (Getty Images)

New Delhi: World UFO Day is celebrated on July 2 every year across the world to create awareness about the existence of Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs).

Providing information about UFOs, L.Lynne Irwin posted on social media X, “World UFO Day is dedicated to the existence of unidentified flying objects. First celebrated in 2001, it was created by the World UFO Day Organization. The day is often celebrated on June 24 and July 2.”

On June 24, Kenneth Arnold claimed and reported that nine UFOs like a flying disc were seen moving in the United States, later, on July 2 a suspected UFO crash in the 1947 Roswell UFO incident.

As per the World UFO Day website, every year the UFO community comes together to celebrate their beliefs and commemorate this special occasion. Over time, this day has made its way onto calendars worldwide and found a place in the hearts of enthusiasts and curious minds alike.

“The UFO movement has gained momentum over the years. World UFO Day has become a platform to spread its message and captivate the imagination of people around the globe. UFO day provides an opportunity for individuals from all walks of life to come together and explore the mysteries surrounding unidentified flying objects. Through various events, discussions, and engagements, the movement aims to open minds and create a platform for meaningful dialogue,” the World UFO Day website states.

Innumerous persons have reported sightings of these objects and described different shapes like Disc-shaped UFOs, Triangular UFOs, Cigar-shaped UFOs, Spherical UFOs, rectangle-shaped, fireball and eggs.

Several organisations spread awareness about World UFO Day and hold educational talks and events with the aim of creating knowledge about UFOs. Several people watch captivating UFO movies, chit-chat with friends about UFOs and browse sites to get more and more information regarding UFOs.

