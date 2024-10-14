ETV Bharat / offbeat

World Students' Day: Celebrated In Memory Of 'People's President' APJ Abdul Kalam

Hyderabad: World Student's Day is observed on October 15 in memory of the late Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, former president, educator and aeronautical scientist. The United Nations declared his birthday (on October 15) as ‘World Students’ Day’ in 2010.

India celebrates Kalam's birth anniversary to honour his contributions to student community and education. Addressed as "People’s President,” his birth anniversary is observed as Students’ Day. He was born on October 15, 1931, in Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu. This year, the country will celebrate his 93rd birth anniversary.

Reason to celebrate World Students’ Day

• The celebration is to honors Kalam’s major contribution, his accomplishments and the inspiration he gave to his students

• Students were greatly motivated to become their best selves by his insightful lectures and passion to teaching.

• He has always wanted students to be the nation’s future and have forward-thinking minds that will propel our nation to greater heights of achievement in every endeavour.

• Over all other roles, he identified himself most strongly as a teacher.

• He argued that since teachers were in charge of ensuring that pupils were proficient in their particular fields, they were the ones who built society.

• He always emphasised the need of instilling in students a vision for life and the value of principles, which they should apply throughout their lives.

• He spent his entire life working to improve education and the lives of students.

Significance of Students’ Day

Apart from Kalam’s birthday, following are some more justifications for the significance of this day:

• It serves to emphasise the value of education

• To celebrate the fundamental right to education

• To honor the remarkable achievements of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

• To recall Kalam’s love of instructing students.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s Contribution

A phenomenal teacher, great scientist and a, people’s President, he has been the driving force behind many technologies in India. Here are some of his prominent contributions:

• He helped to develop India’s First Indigenous Satellite Launch Vehicle

• He became the project director for two ‘Missile Projects’ whose aim was to develop ballistic missiles from the technology of the successful SLV programme.

• He took up the responsibility of developing indigenous guided missiles at DRDO

• He was behind many nuclear test. For instance, a test carried out at pokhran (1998) which made India a nuclear weapon state.

• He helped design a cost-effective coronary stent known as ‘kalam-raju-stent’ making healthcare accessible to all