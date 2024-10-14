World Students' Day: Celebrated In Memory Of 'People's President' APJ Abdul Kalam

Hyderabad: World Student's Day is observed on October 15 in memory of the late Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, former president, educator and aeronautical scientist. The United Nations declared his birthday (on October 15) as ‘World Students’ Day’ in 2010.
India celebrates Kalam's birth anniversary to honour his contributions to student community and education. Addressed as "People’s President,” his birth anniversary is observed as Students’ Day. He was born on October 15, 1931, in Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu. This year, the country will celebrate his 93rd birth anniversary.
Reason to celebrate World Students’ Day
• The celebration is to honors Kalam’s major contribution, his accomplishments and the inspiration he gave to his students
• Students were greatly motivated to become their best selves by his insightful lectures and passion to teaching.
• He has always wanted students to be the nation’s future and have forward-thinking minds that will propel our nation to greater heights of achievement in every endeavour.
• Over all other roles, he identified himself most strongly as a teacher.
• He argued that since teachers were in charge of ensuring that pupils were proficient in their particular fields, they were the ones who built society.
• He always emphasised the need of instilling in students a vision for life and the value of principles, which they should apply throughout their lives.
• He spent his entire life working to improve education and the lives of students.
Significance of Students’ Day
Apart from Kalam’s birthday, following are some more justifications for the significance of this day:
• It serves to emphasise the value of education
• To celebrate the fundamental right to education
• To honor the remarkable achievements of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam
• To recall Kalam’s love of instructing students.
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s Contribution
A phenomenal teacher, great scientist and a, people’s President, he has been the driving force behind many technologies in India. Here are some of his prominent contributions:
• He helped to develop India’s First Indigenous Satellite Launch Vehicle
• He became the project director for two ‘Missile Projects’ whose aim was to develop ballistic missiles from the technology of the successful SLV programme.
• He took up the responsibility of developing indigenous guided missiles at DRDO
• He was behind many nuclear test. For instance, a test carried out at pokhran (1998) which made India a nuclear weapon state.
• He helped design a cost-effective coronary stent known as ‘kalam-raju-stent’ making healthcare accessible to all
• He was sincerely involved in the India’s Light Combat Aircraft project
• Kalam and Dr Soma Raju, came up with a rough tablet computer in 2012 to take care of underprivileged people’s health of rural India.
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's Awards
• Bharat Ratna (1997)
• Indira Gandhi Award for National Integration (1997)
• Padma Vidhushan (1990)
• Padha Bhushan (1980)
• King Charles-II Medal for Science and Technology (2007)
• Dr Kalam passed away on 27 July, 2015, while he was delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management
Shillong (IIM).
Inspiration for Everyone:
Kalam always encouraged his students to become the best versions of themselves. "If you fail, never give up because F.A.I.L. means 'First Attempt In Learning', "End is not the end, if fact E.N.D. means 'Effort Never Dies", "If you get No as an answer, remember N.O. means 'Next Opportunity', So let's be positive" he told.
Kalam wanted the world to remember him as a teacher. As a President, he was well-regarded by students, children, and teachers alike. He enjoyed engaging in dialogue and hearing new ideas. His famous quote "you must have a dream to have a dream" inspired a generation of young people to pursue their passions. His ideas and sentiments remain widely held.
Kalam's commitment to principle and ideas went beyond the limits of his duties, which is why it is appropriate to recognise his birthday as World Students' Day.
Quotes by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam
• "Science is a beautiful gift to humanity; we should not distort it."
• "Small aim is a crime; have great aim."
• "Man needs his difficulties because they are necessary to enjoy success."
• "Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow."
• "You have to dream before your dreams can come true."
