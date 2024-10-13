ETV Bharat / offbeat

World Standards Day: Raising Awareness, Increase Understanding Of Importance Of Standardisation

Hyderabad: Each year on October 14, the members of the IEC, ISO and ITU celebrate World Standards Day, which is a means of paying tribute to the collaborative efforts of thousands of experts worldwide who develop the voluntary technical agreements that are published as international standards.

World Standards Day (WSD) offers an opportunity to raise awareness and increase understanding of the importance of standardization. It is a collaborative initiative of the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), who each year develop campaign elements to empower the global community.

History Of World Standards Day

On October 14, 1946, the first World Standards Day was observed. International organizations that set standards, such as ITU (International Telecommunication Union), IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission), and ISO (International Organization for Standardization), created this day. The International Organization for Standardization's (IES) then-president, Faruk Sunter, hosted the event to promote standardization in industrial settings, but regular commemorations didn't begin until almost 25 years later.

WHO organizes: The world's leading developers of international standards: the IEC, ISO and the ITU. The three organizations collaborate on a number of initiatives, under the banner of the World Standards Cooperation.

Why it matters: Standards touch almost every part of our daily lives. They ensure that products and services work the way that we expect them to, making life safer and more enjoyable. Standards are essential to achieving the 2030 Agenda and creating a fairer, more sustainable world.

WHO benefits: Together with our members, we are celebrating standards as a global community. Whether it's those who already contribute to the development of standards, those who work with standards, or those who want to find out more, World Standards Day is a global celebration of the power of standardization.

Significance Of World Standards Day

In the past, different regions used significantly different units of measurement. However, maintaining consistency in measurements is crucial in the connected world of today, particularly given the widespread use of technology like cellphones and batteries. Standardization is essential for encouraging innovation and streamlining use. It minimizes waste, increases productivity, and clears the path for the creation of fresh, improved systems and goods.

World Standards Day Theme

Every year, the World Standards Event has a theme around which events and knowledge materials are created. The theme for World Standards Day 2024 is Shared Vision for a Better World: Standards for the Changing Climate.