World Sparrow Day: Patna IIS Officer's 17-Year-Old Campaign To save Passerine Birds

Patna (Bihar): Gone are the days when sparrows were seen frolicking in the courtyards of or on the roof eaves in Bihar. One could even see nests in houses where sparrows lived peacefully. In today's era, these passerine birds are rarely observed by the naked eye.

Their population gradually decreased towards extinction owing to several environmental factors. However, some humans have finally woken up to the death knell, and have ensured measures to stop these birds from becoming extinct.

One such man is Sanjay Kumar Sinha (55), referred to as the 'Sparrow Man of Patna' who launched a special campaign to save sparrows way back in 2007 by building special houses for these birds.

For the past 17 years, he is on a mission to 'Save Sparrow, Save Environment'. Sinha hails from the Kankarbagh area of Patna and works for the Indian Information Service (IIS).

He and his family wakes up and starts their day by giving food and water to the sparrows. Besides, they have also prepared nests for hundreds of sparrows on the doorstep of their house.

Several sparrows come here to feed on grains and drink water. To take care of the sparrows, Sinha also keeps aside a certain percentage of his salary every month.

''In olden days, grains (rice, pulses, wheat) were used for preparing bowls of soups in the house. While boiling the soup, grains would fall on the ground and scatter everywhere. Sparrow would flock together and fly away with the grains. With time, people's lifestyle changed. It is advisable that during summer, people store water in a small pitcher or vessel in their courtyard or balcony for sparrows to quench their thirst,'' Sinha said.

Sinha said that talking about the conservation of sparrows only on a single day is not enough. "Sparrows have the right to live among humans. In the changing times, pesticides used in the fields and barns are harming the birds. Besides, climate change is also forcing them into extinction,'' he added.

Currently, he has about eight lakh followers on social media who aid him in his mission to save the birds. Singh has also written several books on sparrows including 'Aao Gauraiya'. Seeing his efforts, the Bihar government has honored him as well.