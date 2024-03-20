World Sparrow Day: Patna IIS Officer's 17-Year-Old Campaign To save Passerine Birds

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 14 minutes ago

World Sparrow Day: Patna IIS Officer's 17-Year-Old Campaign To save Passerine Birds

To save sparrows from being extinct, Bihar IIS officer Sanjay Kumar Sinha launched a special campaign way back in 2007 with the mission: Save Sparrow, Save Environment. Since then, he has been building house and donating money towards sparrow conservation.

World Sparrow Day: Patna IIS Officer's 17-Year-Old Campaign To save Passerine Birds

Patna (Bihar): Gone are the days when sparrows were seen frolicking in the courtyards of or on the roof eaves in Bihar. One could even see nests in houses where sparrows lived peacefully. In today's era, these passerine birds are rarely observed by the naked eye.

Their population gradually decreased towards extinction owing to several environmental factors. However, some humans have finally woken up to the death knell, and have ensured measures to stop these birds from becoming extinct.

One such man is Sanjay Kumar Sinha (55), referred to as the 'Sparrow Man of Patna' who launched a special campaign to save sparrows way back in 2007 by building special houses for these birds.

For the past 17 years, he is on a mission to 'Save Sparrow, Save Environment'. Sinha hails from the Kankarbagh area of Patna and works for the Indian Information Service (IIS).

He and his family wakes up and starts their day by giving food and water to the sparrows. Besides, they have also prepared nests for hundreds of sparrows on the doorstep of their house.

Several sparrows come here to feed on grains and drink water. To take care of the sparrows, Sinha also keeps aside a certain percentage of his salary every month.

''In olden days, grains (rice, pulses, wheat) were used for preparing bowls of soups in the house. While boiling the soup, grains would fall on the ground and scatter everywhere. Sparrow would flock together and fly away with the grains. With time, people's lifestyle changed. It is advisable that during summer, people store water in a small pitcher or vessel in their courtyard or balcony for sparrows to quench their thirst,'' Sinha said.

Sinha said that talking about the conservation of sparrows only on a single day is not enough. "Sparrows have the right to live among humans. In the changing times, pesticides used in the fields and barns are harming the birds. Besides, climate change is also forcing them into extinction,'' he added.

Currently, he has about eight lakh followers on social media who aid him in his mission to save the birds. Singh has also written several books on sparrows including 'Aao Gauraiya'. Seeing his efforts, the Bihar government has honored him as well.

Read More:

  1. Bond Between A Girl And Bird Winning Hearts Of Netizens
  2. In This Poll Season, Kerala Politics Heats Up Over Human-Animal Conflict
Last Updated :14 minutes ago

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | The Science Behind Waves, Storms, Tsunamis and their Prediction: NIOT Scientist Explains

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

Why India is Emerging as a Big Player in Sri Lanka’s Renewable Energy Sector

Summer Is Here: How Much Water You Should Drink Daily

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.