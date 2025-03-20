New Delhi: Not all heroes wear capes, some build nests for the humble birds. Rakesh Khatri, known as the Nest Man of India, has been nothing less than a hero for a species – the house sparrows, that have been vanishing from the skyline due to rapid urbanisation, deforestation and growing pollution. He started giving these birds a new life and a cozy place to stay by building nests.

On the mission, the environmentalist began making nests, just 20 initially, way back in 2008. Now this small effort has grown into a nationwide movement. The nests, handmade with bamboo, jute, and cotton besides some paper and organic materials, are much in demand not only in Delhi but from other parts of the country as well.

The house sparrow also called Goraiya in Hindi, was declared the state bird of Delhi in 2012 to raise awareness about the species and its conservation. Though March 20 is celebrated as World Sparrow Day, for Khatri, every day is sparrow day, says his son Animesh who reveals that his father has been hospitalised for some health concerns.

Architect Of Bird Houses Rakesh Khatri Counts His Blessings When Winged Creatures Are Safe & Chirping (ETV Bharat)

Khatri’s tryst with the birds started in 2007 he left his passion of making films and dedicated his life to the birds. Now 64, Khatri not only makes the nests but ensures that that birds accept these as safe havens. His efforts have seen an 85 percent adoption rate, a sign that his nests are accepted as home by the birds.

But Khatri’s journey has not been as simple as narrating his story. During his childhood, his grandfather would often show him the sparrows comfortably make home near the ceiling fans. And he would warn Khatri not to switch any of the fans on, reminisces Khatri’s son Animesh about what he has heard from his father.

He also recollects his father saying that when he was passing through a bad phase in life and went to sit at nearby parks, the birds and squirrels seemed to call on him by making noises all around him.

“The sparrows have declined up to 90 percent and it’s a matter of concern. The birds also have a right on this universe as much as we have. We need to have more native plants which give them shade and fruits they need to sustain. So, it should be our concern to plant more trees and given them their natural space to live,” he says.

On the reasons contributing to the dwindling population of the species, Animesh says because of massive building which outgrow the length of trees ten times. “The birds need places which they are comfortable in. If our cities have only high-rises and hardly any trees, where will the birds make home,” he questions and urges all to think about the birds.

Rakesh Khatri (ETV Bharat)

Beyond building nests, Khatri, through his Eco Roots Foundation conducts workshops (7000 so far) and involves students (14 lakh) where he teaches them to make nests. He has also made a place in the Limca Book of Records for involving two lakh students in nest-making from 2016-2018.

His work in the field of conservation has earned him accolades from many places. He was conferred the National Science Award (2020-21), Social Leader of the Year (2022), Green Leadership Award (2023), and the International Green Apple Award (2013, London).

Another feat Rakesh Khatri has achieved is in the field of water conservation. Through his “Neer, Nari aur Vigyan” mission he has involved 94,000 girls with water conservation efforts. He has taken upon himself the responsibility to de-clog the lakes by removing water hyacinths, which are then used as an organic alternative while making nests. In the process he has helped 120 women find employment by making value-added products from Malta and Buransh plants in Uttarakhand.

Architect Of Bird Houses Rakesh Khatri Counts His Blessings When Winged Creatures Are Safe & Chirping (ETV Bharat)

As a man who began with storytelling as a filmmaker, Khatri remains connected to the media through Eco Cinema and Theatre, where he spreads messages on environmental awareness to over 1.12 lakh children in 12 languages. His works find mention in CBSE and ICSE-affiliated school curriculum. Rakesh Khatri lives with his family in Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase-3, from where he began his effort to build nests. “He has done a lot for the conservation of birds and we have a lot to learn from him,” said residents of the same housing society Surinderpal Verma, Surendra Kumar and Barnali Majumdar.

For Khatri, conservation should not be the government’s concern only, it is everyone’s responsibility. As he rests in the hospital bed, all that he wishes is the birds should not stop chirping around us and have a home to call their own. “It is up to every individual on the earth to ensure this,” Animesh says.



