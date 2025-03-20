World Sparrow Day 2025: Anti Radiation Artificial Nests Made By Environment Lover Jagdish Goud

Jalna: March 20 is celebrated as World Sparrow Day 2025. However, now due to radiation and harmful rays from mobile towers, sparrows are decreasing in large numbers. An environmentalist from Jalna has implemented a unique initiative by creating artificial nests at home so that we can once again hear the chirping of sparrows.

Jagdish Gaud, a social activist and environmentalist from Jalna, has been working hard to save sparrows for the last five years. For this, he has implemented a unique initiative.

There are two main reasons for the decline in sparrows. One is toxic spraying in the fields and the other is the increase in radiation. Radiation from mobile towers directly affects the reproductive power of male sparrows. As a result, sparrow eggs are spoiled. Therefore, for the last five years, Gaud has been working to create artificial nests at home for sparrow conservation.

Initially, he created some nests. The sparrows laid eggs in them. However, some of the eggs were spoiled. Due to this, Jagdish Gaud studied this further. Then he got information about the 'anti-radiation chip'. All the nests made by Jagdish Gaud were fitted with an 'anti-radiation chip'. Due to this chip, chicks were born in many nests. Due to this, the number of sparrows has started increasing rapidly. Gaud also gave the nests made by him to others.

Due to this, the number of sparrows increased near the houses of many people. "I worked with full faith. Due to this, the number of sparrows has increased. It costs Rs 250 to make a nest. However, I am doing this because it is related to the environment. To conserve sparrows, everyone should make and plant their own nests," Gaud told ETV Bharat.

A new scheme has been launched in collaboration with the Social Forestry Department and Maharashtra Bird Friend Amol Sawant for online sparrow conservation. Under it, a QR code has been developed. To create awareness, the QR code is being disseminated on Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, social media, schools and government offices in the Jalna district. The sole purpose behind this is to be able to record the number of sparrows in the district.

Swapnil Pawar, Forest Range Officer (Jaffrabad) said that efforts are underway for this. Meanwhile, Forest Range Officer Satish Manjarme said that on behalf of the Social Forestry Department, information will be provided regarding sparrows by visiting eight forest areas on 'World Sparrow Day'.