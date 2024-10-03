ETV Bharat / offbeat

World Smile Day: Serving Happiness And Act Of Kindness

World Smile Day is an annual celebration observed on the first Friday of October. In 2024, it will take place on October 4, a day dedicated to "Do an act of kindness. Help one person smile"! A smile often expresses a feeling, serves as encouragement to someone, or acts as a greeting.

History Behind The Day:

Harvey Ball, a business illustrator from Worcester, Massachusetts, is credited with introducing the world to the iconic smiley face symbol in 1963. However, he felt that the symbol had lost its original meaning due to its widespread commercial use and aimed to dedicate a day to authentic smiles and acts of compassion.

The inaugural World Smile Day took place in 1999, and it has grown into a yearly event. The Harvey Ball World Smile Foundation persists in advocating for the importance of sharing smiles and kindness across the globe. Since then, World Smile Day has inspired worldwide smiles and kindness, with the Harvey Ball World Smile Foundation, created in 2001, keeping it alive.

World Smile Day Theme 2024: "Do an act of kindness. Help one person smile"!

The theme for the day is “Do an act of kindness. Help one person smile.” The goal is to spread some happiness around by getting people to do kind things for others without expecting anything in return. If everyone does just one small thing to make someone else smile, the world would be a much nicer and happier place.

“Sometimes your joy is the source of your smile, but sometimes your smile can be the source of your joy.” —Thich Nhat Hanh

Power Of Smile: