World Sight Day: Emphasising Importance Of Eye Health

The second Thursday of October is World Sight Day. It is an international day of awareness that focuses the world’s attention on the importance of eye health. World Sight Day is also an opportunity to debunk myths regarding vision and move towards a world where all children are free from social stigma associated with wearing spectacles or other corrective interventions for their eyes and vision.
This day emphasises the importance of regular eye check-ups, early intervention in eye conditions, and the prevention of avoidable blindness. Research shows that reducing screen time and spending time outside protects children from developing short-sightedness (myopia), which means that parents, caregivers and educators have a central role to play in protecting the vision of our future generations.
History of World Sight Day: World Sight Day was established by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) to raise awareness about vision impairment and blindness. It first took place in 1998 and has since become a global initiative supported by various organizations, governments, and eye care professionals worldwide.
Theme 2024: Children, Love Your eyes. The day will highlight the critical importance of prioritising child eye health, and give children everywhere the opportunity to love their eyes.
How to get involved with World Sight Day 2024?
- Get an Eye Test: Schedule a comprehensive eye examination to ensure your vision is healthy, and encourage others to do the same.
- Support Vision Charities: Donate to organizations that provide eye care services, treatment, and resources to individuals in need.
- Advocate for Eye Health: Advocate for policies that improve access to eye care services, particularly in underserved communities.
- Educate Others: Share information about the importance of eye health and prevention of vision loss with your community and on social media.
- Organize Eye Health Events: Host eye health workshops, screenings, or awareness campaigns to engage your community.
- Support Vision Research: Contribute to research initiatives focused on understanding and treating eye conditions.
Why eye health matters?
- Globally, there are 43 million people who are blind and a further 295 million living with moderate- to-severe visual impairment. Out of these, a huge 77% is completely preventable or treatable.
- Around 1 billion people live with avoidable vision loss.
- 100 million people suffer from cataract. which can be treated with a 20-minute surgery.
- 90 million children and adolescents have vision loss.
- 2 million of those children are blind.
Eat these to healthy Eyes:
- Raw Red Peppers: Bell peppers give you the most vitamin C per calorie. That's good for the blood vessels in your eyes, and science suggests it could lower your risk of getting cataracts. It's found in many vegetables and fruits, including bok choy, cauliflower, papayas, and strawberries.
- Sunflower Seeds and Nuts: An ounce of these seeds or almonds has half the amount of vitamin E the USDA recommends for adults each day. A large study found that vitamin E, together with other nutrients, can help slow age-related macular degeneration (AMD) from getting worse.
- Dark, Leafy Greens: Kale, spinach, and collard greens, for example, are rich in both vitamins C and E. They also have the carotenoids lutein and zeaxanthin.
- Salmon: Your retinas need two types of omega-3 fatty acids to work right: DHA and EPA. You can find both in fatty fish, such as salmon, tuna, and trout, as well as other seafood.
- Sweet Potatoes: Orange-colored fruits and vegetables -- like sweet potatoes, carrots, cantaloupe, mangos, and apricots -- are high in beta-carotene, a form of vitamin A that helps with night vision, your eyes' ability to adjust to darkness.
- Lean Meat and Poultry: Zinc brings vitamin A from your liver to your retina, where it's used to make the protective pigment melanin. Oysters have more zinc per serving than any other food, but you don't have to be a shellfish lover to get enough: Beef, pork, and chicken (both dark and breast meat) are all good sources.
- Eggs: It's a great package deal: The zinc in an egg will help your body use the lutein and zeaxanthin from its yolk. The yellow-orange color of these compounds blocks harmful blue light from damaging your retina.
Interesting Facts about The Eye:
- One of the fastest muscles in the human body is orbicularis oculi, which is present in the eye. This muscle is responsible for the closing action of the eyelids – Hence, the expression, “In the blink of an eye.”
- Animals such as the salamander can regrow eyes, along with entire limbs and organs.
- We actually see the world upside down, just like how a pinhole camera produces an inverted image. Our brain is wired to process and invert image.
- An eye exam or a sight test can detect diseases such as blood pressure and diabetes.
- Colourblindness is more prevalent in males.
- All babies are born colourblind. Colour vision starts weeks after birth and infants are able to fully perceive colour by 6 months.
- The mantis shrimp has the most complex eye in the animal kingdom, with 12 colour receptors. For comparison, humans possess only 3. This means that the mantis shrimp can see colours which us humans cannot even perceive.
- The Cornea, which is the transparent layer at the front of the eye is the only tissue in the body that does not have blood vessels. Having blood vessels may cloud and block vision.