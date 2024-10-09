ETV Bharat / offbeat

World Sight Day: Emphasising Importance Of Eye Health

The second Thursday of October is World Sight Day. It is an international day of awareness that focuses the world’s attention on the importance of eye health. World Sight Day is also an opportunity to debunk myths regarding vision and move towards a world where all children are free from social stigma associated with wearing spectacles or other corrective interventions for their eyes and vision.

This day emphasises the importance of regular eye check-ups, early intervention in eye conditions, and the prevention of avoidable blindness. Research shows that reducing screen time and spending time outside protects children from developing short-sightedness (myopia), which means that parents, caregivers and educators have a central role to play in protecting the vision of our future generations.

History of World Sight Day: World Sight Day was established by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) to raise awareness about vision impairment and blindness. It first took place in 1998 and has since become a global initiative supported by various organizations, governments, and eye care professionals worldwide.

Theme 2024: Children, Love Your eyes. The day will highlight the critical importance of prioritising child eye health, and give children everywhere the opportunity to love their eyes.