World Senior Citizens Day| Honouring Older Adults and Recognising Their Wisdom, Experience And Knowledge

Hyderabad: World Senior Citizen Day, celebrated on August 21 each year, is a day dedicated to honouring and appreciating the contributions and achievements of older adults in society. The day serves as a reminder to recognise the valuable wisdom, experience, and knowledge that senior citizens bring to our communities and to raise awareness about the issues they may face.

World Senior Citizen Day: History and Origin

The origins of World Senior Citizen Day can be traced back to the efforts of the former President of the United States, Ronald Reagan. In 1988, President Reagan issued a proclamation declaring August 21st as National Senior Citizens Day in the United States. The day was intended to honour the senior citizens for their achievements and contributions, while also highlighting the importance of programs and policies that support their well-being.

Over time, the observance of World Senior Citizen Day extended beyond the United States, evolving into a global celebration. People around the world recognise the invaluable role that senior citizens play in society, from preserving cultural heritage to offering guidance to younger generations. This recognition led to the establishment of World Senior Citizen Day as an international observance

Senior Citizens Around The World

According to a World Health Organization (WHO) report, by 2030, 1 in 6 people in the world will be aged 60 years or over. At this time the share of the population aged 60 years and over will increase from 1 billion in 2020 to 1.4 billion. By 2050, the world’s population of people aged 60 years and older will double (2.1 billion). The number of persons aged 80 years or older is expected to triple between 2020 and 2050 to reach 426 million.

Biggest Challenges And Problems For Elderly People In Our Society

Ageism and Psychological Well-Being Among Older Adults

Senior citizens can experience ageism from their caregivers, in the workplace, or in public spaces, but ageism doesn’t only affect seniors. Ageism is stereotyping and discriminating against others based on their age. While no one wants to be judged or mistreated because of their age, many seniors experience ageism at a higher rate than younger people.

Financial insecurity

While we are living longer, unfortunately, the world of employment and retirement has not evolved at the same pace. Many elderly people are able and more than willing to work past the standard retirement age, but the opportunities are not there.

Difficulty with everyday tasks and mobility

A person’s mobility and dexterity will naturally decline as they age, which makes completing everyday tasks more difficult. This can gradually cause people to care for themselves and prevent them from being social, pursuing interests, or taking part in activities they enjoy

Finding the right care provision

When complete independence is no longer practical, many elderly people require additional care. Sometimes this care can be provided by family members, but this can place a lot of strain on the caregiver in terms of balancing this with work and other family responsibilities

Access to healthcare services

Healthcare can be complicated and disjointed for elderly people, especially for those struggling with long-term conditions. The care requires lots of different medical professionals and clinics to coordinate the delivery of medication and other types of care.

Senior Citizens – Status In India

India defines a senior citizen as someone who is of 60 years or above age. India is witnessing a rapid change in population structure with a rising number of senior citizens. The life expectancy of Indians has increased from 32 years in 1947 at the time of independence to 68 years now.

As per the report, Analyzing the Future of Senior Care in India,' published by real estate firm CBRE South Asia Pvt Ltd, the total estimated target for senior living facilities in 2024 is around one million, projected to increase to 2.5 million in the next 10 years.

Currently, there are approximately 150 million elderly individuals in India, a number expected to rise to 230 million over the next 10-12 years. In India, the segment is witnessing substantial growth, driven by favourable demographics, rising chronic conditions, and increasing awareness. With the rising number of seniors seeking specialised care and lifestyle options, the demand for senior living facilities has surged significantly in recent years.

According to various surveys across the country for most Indian senior citizens the biggest concerns that are prevailing are healthcare costs, lack of financial support and seclusion. In addition to this most of the aged people are not accorded the dignity of care they deserve. Most senior citizens who probably live alone suffer due to lack of companionship sometimes exacerbated by lack of mobility due to ill health. Loneliness and isolation are definitely a major concern among elderly Indians who are above the age of 60. Isolation basically can result in gradual depression and other mental disorders in the elderly.

Government Schemes for our Senior Citizens

The Centre has been addressing the challenges and opportunities related to elderly care through various constitutional provisions, like, Article 41 of the Constitution of India; through laws, like the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007; policies, like the National Policy on Older Persons, 1999; Schemes and Programmes, like, Atal Vayo Abhyuday Yojana, Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme, Atal Pension Yojana, Senior Citizens Savings Scheme, among others.

Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Scheme

Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY) is a retirement and pension scheme This is a scheme offered by the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India that gives a guaranteed payout of pension at a specified rate for 10 years. It also offers a death benefit in the form of the return of the purchase price to the nominee.

Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme (IGNOAPS)

This scheme is specially intended for older adults above the age of 60 years, who fall below the poverty line, according to the guidelines prescribed by the Government of India. It was launched by the Ministry of Rural Development. It is a part of the National Social Assistance Program (NSAP).

National Programme for the Health Care of Elderly (NPHCE)

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare launched the 'National Programme for the Health Care of Elderly' (NPHCE) during 2010-11 to address various health-related problems of elderly people. The major objectives under district-level activities of the NPHCE are to provide dedicated health facilities in District Hospitals, Community Health Centres (CHCs), Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Sub-Centres (SCs) levels through the State Health Society.

Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana (RVY)

Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana (RVY) is a scheme for providing physical aids and assisted-living devices for senior citizens belonging to the BPL category. This is a Central Sector Scheme, fully funded by the Centre. The expenditure for implementation of the scheme will be met from the "Senior Citizens’ Welfare Fund".

Varishta Mediclaim Policy

This policy aids seniors by covering the cost of medicines, blood, ambulance charges, and other diagnosis-related charges. Designed for senior citizens between the ages of 60 and 80 years, this helps meet the health-related expenses of senior citizens. Moreover, income tax benefits are allowed for payment of premiums under Section 80D. Although the policy period is for one year, you can extend the renewal up to the age of 90 years.