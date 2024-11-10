ETV Bharat / offbeat

World Science Day for Peace and Development 2024: Why Science Matters

New Delhi: Celebrated on November 10 each year, World Science Day for Peace and Development underscores the role of science in fostering peace and building sustainable societies.

Established by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 2001, this day highlights the importance of connecting science with society, promoting public engagement, and making scientific knowledge accessible to all.

The 2024 theme, “Why Science Matters: Engaging Minds and Empowering Futures,” emphasises the transformative power of science to solve critical challenges.

Origins and Purpose of World Science Day: World Science Day was born from discussions at the 1999 World Conference on Science, where it became clear that scientific advancements must serve humanity equitably.

UNESCO introduced this day as a way to bridge science and society, ensuring science supports all communities, including those often left out of scientific conversations. This mission aligns with the broader vision of the International Decade of Sciences for Sustainable Development (2024-2033), which promotes science as central to achieving sustainable development goals.

Why Science Matters: Addressing Global Challenges: The 2024 theme spotlights science as a foundational tool for societal advancement, emphasising its role in tackling pressing issues such as climate change, global health crises, and resource scarcity.

Science empowers us with the tools to address the root causes of these issues, from renewable energy innovations to disease prevention strategies and sustainable agricultural practices.

Additionally, by making science accessible and engaging, World Science Day helps foster an informed public capable of making critical decisions. Education is pivotal, enabling individuals and communities to understand scientific issues and participate in solutions actively.

Science as a Collaborative Tool for Peace: Beyond addressing challenges, World Science Day emphasises science as a collaborative pursuit, one that requires dialogue and cooperation among scientists, policymakers, and the public. In a world facing complex issues, collaboration is crucial to creating inclusive, impactful solutions.

Initiatives like international research partnerships and knowledge-sharing platforms allow for the exchange of insights that transcend borders, underscoring science as a unifier.