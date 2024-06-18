World Sauntering Day: Importance of Slowing Down For Healthy, Stress-Free Life

Hyderabad: World Sauntering Day is observed on June 19 to encourage people to slow down and appreciate the world around them as well as to connect with nature.

Significance:

A saunter is a slow and cheerful walk. The goal of this day is to remind all to slow down and enjoy life. Everyone is busy these days and their hectic schedule affects people negatively. The rising stress leads to various diseases. So to live properly, we need to stop and relax for a while. The day also makes people aware of the importance of having a healthy and stress-free mental condition.

History:

In 1979, WT Rabe came up with the World Sauntering Day in response to the popularity of jogging. The purpose of commemorating this day is to encourage people to take a break, enjoy life and appreciate whatever one has. The idea came to Rabe while vacationing at the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island in Michigan. The hotel's porch at 660 feet offered a perfect sauntering place for inspiration.

Art of Sauntering:

Sauntering is more than just walking. It's a deliberate act of exploration. Derived from the French word "s'aventurer," meaning to wander, sauntering encourages us to meander through life with intention, observing and appreciating the world around us. Sauntering and ‘saunting’ have the same meaning, which is ‘to walk about leisurely.’ It promotes a conscious bond with our environment, allowing us to engage with the present moment and discover hidden gems that could easily be overlooked.

Benefits of Sauntering:

By slowing down, we open our eyes to the details and beauty that surround us daily

When you are not in a hurry, you naturally get a better sleep that in turn boosts your immunity.

The fast-paced modern lifestyle is one of the biggest reasons for stress. So, when you slow down you automatically lower your stress level.

Sauntering provides an opportunity to escape the confines of our busy lives and immerse ourselves in the beauty of nature.

Sauntering, like any form of physical activity, promotes increased blood flow to the brain. This increased circulation delivers essential oxygen and nutrients, which can enhance cognitive function, memory, and creativity.

Taking a leisurely stroll also boosts productivity and enhances mood.

It also aids in enhancing cerebral blood circulation. Walking offers a number of advantages, including reducing the chance of developing cancer.

Sauntering encourages us to get fully engaged in the moment.

How to celebrate World Sauntering Day?

Go on a nature walk

Take a photography walk

Turn off your phone

Take a break

Organise a group saunter with friends or family

Busyness has become a norm in our world and we frequently associate it with our productivity or achievement, creating a culture that constantly demands us to stay active. Due to the rising cost of living, a large number of individuals are putting in more hours or multiple jobs just to make ends meet, making it increasingly difficult to find time for relaxation.

In today's fast-paced world, rushing from one job to another, makes life stressful that can affect our mental and physical health. So we need to slow down and embrace the beauty around us.

In May 2019, the World Health Organisation (WHO) classified burnout as an “occupational phenomenon Trusted Source” where a person’s workplace stress has not been properly managed. It can be characterized by:

Feeling exhausted

Feeling negative or cynical

Reduced professional efficacy

Burnout and being overworked can lead to cynicism, exhaustion, boredom, worsened job performance and depression. Long working hours and dealing with chronic stress can have a long-lasting impact on a person’s health and well-being. So, it becomes even more important to take a break and give yourself some time to relax.

